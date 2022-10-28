Please select your home edition
Feadship concept design inspired by nature for natural sustainability

by Feadship 22 Sep 02:34 PDT
Feadship Concept design © Feadship

The 2023 Monaco Yacht Show features the debut of Feadship's latest breath-taking Concept Design. This concept showcases how intelligent exterior design can significantly - and passively - reduce a superyacht's energy needs, and at the same time capture wind and solar energy almost invisibly. The flowing lines from Studio De Voogt reflect the concept's namesake... Dunes, while the mast and stern shapes add an air of mystery. It's what can't be seen, however, that sets this concept at the forefront of sustainability.

Feadship began presenting concept designs in 2006 to drive research and design discussion with deep dives into the likely expectations of the next generation of Feadship owners based on client feedback, long brainstorming sessions, and in-depth technology research.

Dunes is the twelfth concept design and it takes a big leap toward Feadship's goal of Net-Zero superyachts. Numerous factors, from large overhangs that shade windows and reduce cooling requirements, to next generation storage batteries, to eliminating teak decks, to a new direction in fuel cell technology and even a radical propulsor are 'stacked' to produce a yacht calculated to eliminate up to 95% of negative environmental impact factors, as ranked on the YETI index, compared to a yacht designed to minimum mandatory environmental regulations.

Studio De Voogt was inspired by the shapes sculpted by the forces of nature; drifting snow, water and sand. Noticing how sand dunes are timeless, yet ever changing gave the designers new ideas about line, flow and adaptability. Just as dunes create the shelter for myriad creates, Dunes is a backdrop for the onboard lifestyle today's owners desire with adaptable, multi-purpose spaces, endless views, and a mix of open-plan areas and cosy, intimate spaces.

Without the obstacle of a central engine room, six guest staterooms are placed in proximity to spaces where guests will spend most of their time such as the pool deck, dining, and spa areas. Without a bridge taking the best views of the superstructure - you may recognise the hidden command centre on Pure - the owner has a private deck and guests have a spectacular destination on the Pavilion deck.

Walk-around decks are a main feature of the design and offer alternate circulation routes around the yacht as well as pop-up seating and entertaining areas plus the surprise of two small pools and a recessed bow seating in addition to the main one aft. The topsides shimmer with teak-free decks made of millions of tiny glass or stone chips sealed in a transparent aliphatic polyurethane resin. The designers envision alfresco lounges as islands and depict them clad in beautiful, golden, sustainable, maple wood.

Unlike many futuristic renderings, Feadship Concept designs are buildable. An owner could begin design discussions tomorrow. Speaking of construction, Feadship is making a quantum sustainability leap at the beginning of the process by shifting to "low impact" steel hull and aluminium/wood superstructure. These metals can be produced with 50-70% less CO2 emissions, and wood is a CO2-negative material.

Dunes features a breakthrough, high efficiency electric propulsion system from ABB called Dynafin™ unveiled last May. Onboard electrical power will be generated from equally revolutionary solid oxide fuel cells that use green methanol as a reaction agent.

Already provoking lively discussions, designers Thijs Orth, Tanno Weeda together with specialist Bram Jongepier will be available at the Feadship stand at the Monaco Yacht Show to explain the technologies and explore the fresh design with visitors drawn by the model and video animation. For those unable to attend the show, more details on Dunes will be released soon.

