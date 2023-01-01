Please select your home edition
Pascoe International enters the Chase Tender Market: Continuously elevating your yachting experience

by Pascoe International 22 Sep 03:45 PDT
12m OpenSport Running Pair © Pascoe International

Pascoe International, the world-renowned superyacht tender manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece, the 12 Open Sport. This ground-breaking vessel sets a new standard in luxury, performance, and versatility, captivating the hearts of discerning yacht owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

The Pascoe 12m Open Sport embodies the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship that defines the Pascoe brand. In a sector typically dominated by crafts that were originally designed for weekend leisure use, Pascoe has entered the chase tender market armed with the experience of designing and delivering over 300 dedicated superyacht tenders. With meticulous attention to detail and uncompromising dedication to excellence, Pascoe International has crafted a vessel that seamlessly combines performance and practicality with unmatched comfort.

12m OpenSport Running - photo © Pascoe International
12m OpenSport Running - photo © Pascoe International

Designed for those seeking a dynamic yachting experience, the Open Sport boasts an impressive range of features that make it a standout choice in the competitive superyacht tender market. This versatile vessel can effortlessly serve as a tender, chase boat, or a standalone day cruiser, making it a true multi-purpose companion for luxurious adventures on the water. The cutting-edge hull design guarantees exceptional stability and manoeuvrability, allowing for agile handling and a smooth ride even in challenging conditions.

Passengers aboard the Open Sport are treated to an unparalleled level of luxury. The sleek and contemporary design is complemented by exquisite finishes and premium materials throughout. The spacious deck area provides ample seating options, while the intelligent layout optimizes functionality and comfort.

Safety is of paramount importance to Pascoe International, and the Open Sport incorporates advanced safety features to ensure peace of mind. Equipped with the latest navigation and communication systems, this vessel surpasses industry standards and guarantees a secure and enjoyable experience for all.

"Introducing the 12m Open Sport is a milestone achievement for Pascoe International," said Tom Southern, Managing Director of Pascoe International. "Having been asked by our clients to design a dedicated chase tender which represents the meticulous approach of the Pascoe tenders installed onboard our customers' yachts, we have poured our passion and expertise into creating a platform that exceeds expectations in every aspect. The Open Sport is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and performance to our clients."

12m OpenSport Running - photo © Pascoe International
12m OpenSport Running - photo © Pascoe International

Pascoe International has earned a global reputation for its unwavering commitment to excellence and ability to tailor each vessel to the unique preferences and requirements of its clients. The 12m Open Sport represents the latest addition to Pascoe's esteemed portfolio, solidifying the company's position as an industry leader and innovator.

For more information about the 12m Open Sport and to explore the world of Pascoe International, please visit www.pascoeinternational.com

About Pascoe International: Pascoe International is a world-renowned manufacturer of luxury superyacht tenders and day cruisers. With a heritage dating back to 2004, Pascoe has established itself as a leading brand in the industry, synonymous with uncompromising quality, innovation, and outstanding customer service. The company's diverse portfolio includes a range of vessels from 6.2m to 12m tailored to the specific requirements of their discerning clientele, cementing their position as a trusted partner to superyacht owners and operators worldwide.

