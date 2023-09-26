Bluegame at the Salone Nautico di Genova 2023

by Bluegame 22 Sep 06:10 PDT

At the Salone Nautico di Genova, Bluegame lines up its entire fleet, including the new 2023 models with which the brand enters the world of multihulls.

After the great success at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Bluegame sets its bows to the Marina of the Salone Nautico di Genova, where, on a new stand and with an entirely dedicated quay adjacent to the parent-company Sanlorenzo, it will exhibit its entire fleet, including the new 2023 models.

Three models from the brand's historic BG line will be on display: the group's entry level, BG42, a historic evergreen model and guardian of the brand's founding values; the BG line's two elder sisters, BG54 and BG74; and, representing the brand's crossover line, BGX63 and BGX73. Lastly, fresh from a heralded success and winner of the Yachts Trophy Awards at Cannes, the shipyard's latest arrival will be present: BGM75, the Sanlorenzo Group's first multihull, which does not fit into the existing catamaran segment but creates a new segment entirely.

Indeed, once again Bluegame, challenging conventional models, has created the first luxury motoryacht coherent with the positioning of the Sanlorenzo group, which "incidentally" has two hulls. A result that clearly distances it from traditional catamarans, as it combines the advantages of a multihull in terms of sustainability with the harmony of proportions, beautiful lines and elegance that distinguish Bluegame and Sanlorenzo products.

But having the entire fleet available to all visitors still wasn't enough. Bluegame has gone one step further, reserving a special area to present the project that is on everyone's lips. At the entrance to the Boat Show the prototype of the BGH-HSV (Hydrogen Support Vessel) will be positioned, the chase boat powered exclusively by hydrogen, and therefore with zero emissions, which will literally fly on foils at 50 knots during the 37th America's Cup in 2024, in the waters of Barcelona alongside two competing teams: the New York Club American Magic and the newcomer Orient Express Racing Team.

As well as symbolising Bluegame and Sanlorenzo's path and commitment towards carbon neutrality, the BGH project also represents the greatest possible example of sustainability today. Its display during one of the most important boat shows in the world is a source of pride not only for the brand, but also for the entire Italian marine industry, which is a pioneer in the sector in technological and sustainable innovation.

The Bluegame team awaits you at the new stand, proudly standing alongside that of the parent company Sanlorenzo, thus giving a strong signal of its distinctive identity, while at the same time maintaining the message of a single Group sharing the same values.

BGM75 - Not just a new yacht, a new market segment

After three years of work and testing in a design process as thorough as never before, Bluegame once again revolutionises the yachting world with the launch of its first multihull at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Three years have passed since Luca Santella conceived the idea of extending the Bluegame range with a multihull yacht, the first from the Sanlorenzo Group. But, like every new vessel presented by the brand, it certainly could not be a conventional yacht. The design and realisation of BGM75 required much more time and resources than a traditional model: in fact, for the first time, a full-scale prototype of the hull was built and subjected to prolonged testing for more than eight months, with the sole purpose of validating the data from research and analysis to guarantee incomparable sailing comfort.

The BGM75 is a significant departure from the catamarans on the market, thanks to its reduced length-to-width ratio. The closer proximity of the two hulls has allowed for a seamless lower deck and a full beam owner's cabin, an unprecedented feature for a boat with two hulls.

From the multihulls it derives greater stability and a significant reduction in fuel consumption.

It is in this latter respect that, with the BGM75, the yard expresses all its design capacity in terms of sustainability, in line with the objectives of the Sanlorenzo Group.

The ultra-efficient hull is designed by Philippe Briand, a world-renowned expert in the design of high-performance hulls, with numerous projects of America's Cup vessels.

To fully understand the true extent of the reduction in fuel consumption, please find some data from a comparison of BGM75 equipped with 2 x Volvo 600h with a 90' displacement vessel (comparable volume) equipped with 2 x MTU1200 for 300h use: -220 l/h, equivalent to -175 tonnes of CO2, - 66,000 litres.

However, on discovering the BGM75 at Cannes on the Bluegame quay on, the parent company, Sanlorenzo's stand, appreciation of all these technical and sustainability features will give way to wonder at the beauty of this splendid and luxurious motor yacht, consistent with Bluegame and Sanlorenzo's positioning, which 'incidentally' has two hulls instead of one.

This result was achieved with the contribution of experts of the calibre of Bernardo Zuccon and Piero Lissoni, proven collaborators of the brand, who fully grasped the power of such an avant-garde project, giving a "futurist" contribution to the external lines and a smart use of the internal volumes, effectively overcoming the limit of separating the two hulls.

Technical Specifications

Length overall: 22.7 m / 74 ft. 4 in

CE certified Length: 20.30 m / 66 ft. 6 in

Maximum width: 8.15 m / 26 ft. 7 in

Draught at full load: 1.45 m / 4 ft. 7 in

Dry displacement (estimated): 48 t +/- 5% / 105.800 pounds

Fuel capacity: 5000 l / 1321 gals

Fresh water capacity: 1000 l / 264 gals

Black water capacity: 500 l / 132 gals

Engines: 2 x VOLVO D8 550 HP - 600 HP opt.

Generators: 1 x TBD

Max. speed: 21 nodi +/- 5%

Cruising speed: 18 nodi +/- 5%

Maximum number of passengers: 16,00

CE Class cat: CE cat. "B"

Tender: 3.95 m / 12 ft. 9 in

BGH - Bluegame flies emission-free into the future

The chase boat that will accompany American Magic at the 37th America's Cup is finally a reality.

2024 is approaching and with it the start of the next edition of the America's Cup.

The much-anticipated project, a symbol of the sustainable strategy that Bluegame and Sanlorenzo are resolutely implementing, has come to fruition. For the first time, BGH-HSV (Hydrogen Support Vessel) is displayed to the world on the Bluegame quay, inside the parent company Sanlorenzo's stand, during the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The BGH project has been an extremely complex design challenge undertaken together with the New York Yacht Club American Magic, a challenger in the 37th America's Cup. The chase boat was designed according to the strict stipulations of the America's Cup Protocol, which call for a boat of only 10 metres with only hydrogen propulsion, i.e. zero emissions, with foils, which must reach a speed of 50 knots and a range of 180 miles.

Hydrogen as a propulsion system is an absolute innovation, not only for Bluegame and the Sanlorenzo group but for the entire yachting industry.

To ensure the success of the project, Bluegame relied on a team of exceptional expertise, composed of professionals with extensive experience in the America's Cup world. With the greatest possible know-how in the fields of structures and composites, foil design and the management of the software that controls the trim of these highly sophisticated flying boats, they succeeded in creating a boat that, to date, represents the ultimate expression of sustainability.

What makes the accomplished work particularly gratifying, and in recognition of Bluegame's design credibility, is the signing of an agreement, which took place at the beginning of July but has been kept secret until the press conference on 11 September of a second agreement, after the one with the American Magic team, with the prestigious French Orient Express Racing Team.