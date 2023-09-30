Benetti takes centre stage at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show with two new models at their world premiere

M/Y `FantaSea` (B.Now 50m) © Benetti Yachts M/Y `FantaSea` (B.Now 50m) © Benetti Yachts

by Benetti 24 Sep 09:02 PDT

Benetti is back in the spotlight at the world's most exclusive yachting event, the Monaco Yacht Show, from September 27 to 30, 2023.

The brand presents the world premiere of two models of B.Now 50M, the family of steel mega yachts whose innovative and versatile DNA has been engineered for long cruises with an at-home feel: FantaSea and Alunya, the latter fitted with the revolutionary Oasis Deck®.

Benetti, the storied Italian shipyard that celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, is returning to the Monaco Yacht Show to meet up with its customers in an atmosphere of pure exclusiveness and charm. The Principality of Monaco has always been the perfect location for yachts built by Benetti, the undisputed leader in the world of super and mega yachts and a byword for design excellence. Exhibited at the show as world premiere will be two models from the B.Now 50M line, a family of steel mega yachts with interiors designed by Benetti's Style Department in collaboration with UK-based studio RWD, which handled the exterior styling.

M/Y "FantaSea" (B.Now 50m)

With its spacious 36-square-metre beach club, a stern pool on the Main Deck and a forward Jacuzzi on the Sun Deck, this superyacht is an invitation to enjoy outdoor life. Unlike its predecessors, the yacht has a comfortable steam room in the beach area for total relaxation. All the outdoor furnishings are made to measure to the owner's specifications, while the yacht's large glass doors produce the feeling of indoor-outdoor continuity. The interiors, designed by Benetti's Interior Style Department, are modern spaces with top quality ceramic finishes.

M/Y "Alunya" (B.Now 50m)

Another Benetti eye-catcher at the Monaco Show will be "Alunya". This 50-metre yacht is the second model in the B.Now family to feature the Oasis Deck™, the solution with which Benetti has redefined the traditional stern swim platform with hydraulically operated terraces that open out across the entire breadth of the deck to offer a formidable 110-square-metre beach club. The Oasis Deck™ ensures an unimpeded 270 degrees view astern. The beach area also has a glass-walled infinity pool and numerous conviviality spaces.

Benetti will be at the Monaco Yacht Show (Quai des États-Unis, Stand QE22) from September 27 to 30.