Otam 70HT Unit #3 - Improved efficiency at high cruising speeds

by Otam 23 Sep 05:47 PDT

As the shipyard prepares for its 70th birthday, unit #3 of the OTAM 70HT designed by Giuseppe Bagnardi of BG Design Firm with hull lines by Umberto Tagliavini Marine Design made its international debut at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

On special request of the owner, OTAM was able to further improve fuel efficiency at speeds in excess of 40 knots, thanks also to the lightweight yet rigid construction in Aramat, Kevlar and carbon fibre.

"This boat belongs to a technically minded owner-operator who likes to use his yacht year-round in all sea conditions," says Matteo Belardinelli, OTAM sales & communication manager. "His choice of Otam was no coincidence - aware of our bespoke approach, he came to us because he knew we could deliver on his detailed list of technical and aesthetic requests. Because he uses the boat 12 months a year, for example, he wanted heating as well as air conditioning and heated floors in the bathrooms."

Otam 70ht unit #3 - photo © Alberto Cocchi
Otam 70ht unit #3 - photo © Alberto Cocchi

Another special request was moving the generators further aft, which involved a detailed study by the in-house engineering team of the weight distribution to ensure that handling and performance were not affected. The owner also asked for a co-pilot station equipped with exactly the same navigation and monitoring equipment as the main helm station.

Like the first and second hulls in the series, he chose the version without a tender garage and with side-access to the aft cockpit. But dig deeper and there are very few similarities with its cousins in the series: the owner wanted the largest rigid sliding rooftop possible for natural ventilation both at anchor and under way, and the marble countertops cut from the same block of stone so the veining is constant throughout the yacht.

Otam 70ht unit #3 - photo © Alberto Cocchi
Otam 70ht unit #3 - photo © Alberto Cocchi

On the lower deck are three cabins, a galley and crew quarters (with independent access from the foredeck), while on the main deck there is a dinette and a second galley.

"Like every OTAM, the OTAM 70 HT is designed to exceed the expectations of our demanding owners," continues Matteo Belardinelli. "Without exception they are looking for something unique and exclusive and that means we're always pushing our own boundaries. This latest delivery is yet another example of our mission to build extraordinary, high-performance yachts that are tailored to every client's personal requirements."

Otam 70ht Specification - Main Characteristics:

Length Overall 22,27 mt
Waterline Length 17,56 mt
Beam(moulded) 5,30 mt
Draft (50% load) 0,99 mt
Draft (full load below propellers) 1,30mt
Displacement F.L. 50 ton.
Fuel Capacity 5500 lt (1000lt add. Optional)
Water Capacity 1000 lt
Main Engines  Nr 2 x MTU 12V 2000M96X
Gearboxes Nr 2 x ZF3050
Propulsion Arneson ASD 14
Maximum Speed 50 kn
Cruising Speed 40 kn
Guest Cabins with Bathroom 3
Crew Cabin with Bathroom 1 x 2 crew 
Maximum people on board 16
Design CE Cathegory B

