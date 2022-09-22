ISA Gran Turismo 45m M/U UV II: Harmony of shapes and triumph of light

by ISA Yachts 24 Sep 08:02 PDT

The latest jewel from ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, is the 45-metre Gran Turismo. A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features true to the DNA of the historic Ancona shipyard. A combination of sophisticated naval engineering and elegant shapes that marries detailed interiors with warm tones and a contemporary flair.

Palumbo Superyachts handled the naval engineering; Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design designed the exterior lines, and Luca Dini Design & Architecture penned the interior design.

The meticulous carpentry work has chiseled the fluidity of the lines in an extreme way to make this boat a true work of art.

Large windows that can be opened on all decks and a harmonious colour palette in shades of gold, sand and turquoise are the elements that characterize the interior spaces. Floors in natural oak laid with an irregular pattern give lightness to every area. Sections of light oak wood slats mounted on bands of black lacquered wood have been inserted into the walls and ceilings and enrich the interior still maintaining full balance between the elements of each area.

Below deck we find 4 VIP cabins, two with twin beds that can be joined together, and two cabins with double beds, all with private bathrooms. At the stern, the beach club is enriched with chaise lounges, armchairs and a bathroom. The crew area has been positioned forward and can accommodate up to eight people into four cabins with bathrooms, as well as the comfortable dining area with adjoining laundry.

The large full-beam owner cabin is located on the main deck forward and includes entrance hall with sofa and TV, bathroom with double sink and walk-in wardrobe. A unique property of this area is the direct access to the forward outdoor lounge via a private staircase.

The main saloon has a large L-shaped sofa combined with two armchairs with a golden aluminum structure and a coffee table. Two back-lit sides with metal front decorated with a geometric motif that give the room a pop touch are valuable add-ons. On the main deck the sizeable external cockpit features a semicircle configuration of structural sofas complete with side tables; shades of grey matched with emerald and acid green generate a young and fresh environment. The big swimming pool is covered in silver colored mosaic.

The forward upper deck houses the helm station and the Captain's cabin, while amidships we find the round dining area with circular windows opening 180 degrees onto the cockpit. The latter is equipped with structural sofas, armchairs, two coffee tables and several poufs.

The fly deck has been designed as a second more informal dining area and includes a bar area, a round table that can expand to seat up to 10 people and a sundeck.

Steel hull and aluminum superstructure, ISA GT 45 mounts 2 CAT C32 ACERT engines of 1300 hp each delivering a top speed of 15,4 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

The 5-metre tender is stowed in the side-opening starboard garage on the lower deck. At the bow, we find the rescue boat that just as the two jet skis kept in the hangar can be launched with a hydraulic crane.

The client was introduced by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa of Fraser Yachts Australia.

Furnishing details

Owner's cabin

Poltrona Frau Fred desk in camel-colour leather and ash wengè structure

Poltrona Frau Ginger armchair in camel and white colour leather with ash wengè structure

Maxalto vanity chair - Febo 2801 T sugar paper colour

Flos floor lamp - Tab Floor matt black

Flos vanity lamp - IC T 1 Lights Table High with golden structure

Oluce bedside lamps - Atollo 238 with golden structure

VIP cabin

Giorgetti Venus armchair in grey and ice

Dining Room

Azucena Catilina D_CA2 chairs charcoal grey structure and Maxalto Sirio cushion

Main Salon

Knoll armchairs - Platner golden cushion and gold-plated structure

Knoll coffee table - Platner glass and gold-plated structure

Coffee table B&B Italia - Dock in oak with steel feet

B&B Italia sofa - Dock with oak coffee table

Davide Groppi floor lamp - Hashi with golden structure

Fly deck