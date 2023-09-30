THIS IS IT makes her global debut at Monaco Yacht Show

THIS IS IT, a spectacular 43.5-metre (142.71-ft) futuristic catamaran, will make her global debut at the forthcoming Monaco Yacht Show, September 27-30.

Built by luxury yacht builder The Italian Sea Group under the moniker Project 599, THIS IS IT is an unmistakably unique yacht that is both radical and innovative. Her striking exterior design is by Tecnomar, while her ultra-luxurious interiors are by Mattia Piro and Gian Marco Campanino of The Italian Sea Group.

THIS IS IT is the vision of its owner Tasos Papanastasiou, a self-made Cypriot. Papanastasiou established XM, one of the world's largest financial forex platforms with clients spanning 190 clients and more than 2.5 billion transactions to date.

"THIS IS IT was born not as a concept study but as a yacht to be built; therefore, the yacht's design had to be feasible even if it is completely new in terms of contents and style," explains Tasos Papanastasiou.

THIS IS IT: Design ethos

The inspiration for THIS IS IT's unique style comes from the automotive world and is based on aerodynamic rules, fluid and organic lines, and flexible and dynamic shapes.

"Naturally, what applies to external lines also applies to interior styling," Gian Marco Campanino says. "Smooth, cocooning, and curvilinear are perfect words to describe the interior of the yacht, plus a touch of pure luxury due to the use of sophisticated and precious materials."

THIS IS IT's interior styling is highly precise with contrasting materials, including smooth finishes such as high-quality leather, Alcantara suede fabrics, and metallic surfaces. Metals such as bronze, platinum, and gold contrast the soft, neutral colour palette.

Gian Marco Campanino adds: "The materials used result from careful research and great craftsmanship, necessary for their creation and application on complex surfaces and detailing."

THIS IS IT: Yacht specs and amenities

Built with an aluminium hull, THIS IS IT has a maximum speed of 19 knots, a cruising speed of 17 knots, and a range of 3,500 nautical miles at 10 knots.

Her clever layout has been designed to maximise time onboard with light-filled interiors courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows and strategically placed skylights.

She boasts six ultra-luxurious cabins that can accommodate 12 guests, including a voluminous owner's cabin with a private balcony and a VIP cabin. Each cabin features a dedicated en-suite bathroom, clever storage solutions, and the yacht's refined Champagne-infused colour palette. Her crew quarters are designed to accommodate 12 crew members, ensuring guests onboard enjoy incredible service levels.

Her main lounge includes a large bar and game area, with ample seating for convivial get-togethers. Large floor-to-ceiling doors can be fully opened to blur the lines between the yacht's interior and the exterior lounge area, including a swimming pool and sunbathing area.

On her main deck is a stunning dining area that can seat 12 guests. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the area with light while floor-to-ceiling doors create a flexible indoor-outdoor space.

THIS IS IT's sumptuous spa is on her upper deck and offers a haven of relaxation, featuring a dedicated treatment area, sauna, and sensorial shower. Adjacent to the spa is the yacht's playroom / convertible cabin, a flexible space that can be used to keep little ones entertained or as an additional guest room.

THIS IS IT: The world's largest charter motor catamaran

THIS IS IT will be available for charter from April 2024 and is anticipated to be one of the most in-demand vessels.

She will be the world's largest charter motor catamaran and will appeal to those seeking an incredible onboard experience aboard one of the most radical, futuristic yachts on the market.

Based in Greece, charterers will be able to enjoy ultra-luxurious yacht holidays exploring some of the most exquisite destinations in Greece.