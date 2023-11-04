Please select your home edition
Boating extravaganza planned for 2023 Gold Coast Open Day

by Multihull Solutions 26 Sep 14:48 PDT 4 November 2023
The ever-popular Gold Coast Open Day returns on Saturday 4 November © Multihull Solutions

The annual Gold Coast Open Day, hosted by The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions, will return on Saturday 4 November to delight boating enthusiasts looking to buy, sell or just get the most out of their yacht.

Featuring a jam-packed schedule of quality new and brokerage yacht displays, information sessions, giveaways, and more, the Open Day is set to be the biggest yet.

The 2023 event will be held across the companies' two Sales Centres in the dynamic marine precinct of The Boat Works in Coomera on Queensland's Gold Coast from 9am-3pm.

An extensive selection of new and quality pre-owned sail and power yachts will be on display in the water as well as on the hardstand in the 'Out-of-Water Boat Show'.

The ever-popular Gold Coast Open Day returns on Saturday 4 November - photo © Multihull Solutions
The ever-popular Gold Coast Open Day returns on Saturday 4 November - photo © Multihull Solutions

Visitors can also attend the free information sessions being held throughout the day, including 'First Aid for Cruisers' by Marine Medical Solutions, 'Introduction to Sail and Power Courses' by Southern Cross Yachting and 'Sailing to the South Pacific from Australia' by Down Under Rally.

The Open Day is an excellent opportunity to explore the extraordinary facilities available at The Boat Works marine precinct as well as The Yacht Sales Co's new Flagship Sales Centre at 'The Dock', which specialises in the sale of the most luxurious yachts by the world's leading brands.

A range of delicious food will be on offer throughout the day from onsite restaurants and speciality vendors, and free parking is also available.

The teams from The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions will be on hand throughout the show to assist with all queries regarding buying, selling and enjoying the boating lifestyle.

Further information on the Gold Coast Open Day can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions or The Yacht Sales Co on 1300 855 338 or +61 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the websites at www.multihullsolutions.com.au or yachtsalesco.com.

