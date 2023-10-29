Chart your course to the 2023 Melbourne Boat Show

Please select your home edition
by Melbourne Boat Show 27 Sep 00:58 PDT 26-29 October 2023
The Melbourne Boat Show is back and better than ever, berthing at Docklands Waterfront from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, October 29.

Whether you're in the market for a new watercraft, keen to test your sea legs on a Tall Ship, get expert tips on how to lure big fish, or just eager to admire multi-million-dollar yachts, the 2023 Melbourne Boat Show has something for everyone, young and old.

From the epitome of cruising luxury to the simplicity of fishing tinnies, this year's expanded Boat Show features a huge array of adrenaline-pumping watercraft and the equipment for every boating enthusiast - whether you're a novice angler, a seasoned paddler, boatie, sailor, or just tempted to dip your toe in for the first time.

This FREE annual event celebrates everything related to boating and the nautical lifestyle. With a rich history and a commitment to showcasing the latest trends and innovations, the Melbourne Boat Show is the largest event for the local marine industry, with more than 100 exhibitors set to showcase their latest products, technology and craft.

This year the Boat Show boasts an impressive array of activities and attractions that are sure to make waves.

A Nautical Showcase: Explore the latest and greatest in the world of boating with a dazzling array of watercraft, from sleek sailboats to luxury cruising boats, to a boat in a bag - that can actually be inflated and on the water in less than 15 minutes. Boating enthusiasts will find their dreams afloat at the Docklands waterfront.

Fishing Fiesta: Calling all fishing aficionados! Dive into a sea of fishing gear, expert advice and live demonstrations that will have you hooked in no time. Learn to lure a variety of species at the Supertank live fishing station then head to get your gear at Tackle Island.

Family Fun Ahoy: Bring the whole crew along for a day of family fun. Enjoy kid-friendly activities such as taking the ferry to visit the Heritage and Wooden Boat precinct at North Wharf. Step aboard the magnificent Tall Ship Alma Doepel, or the historic steam tug Wattle expand your horizons on a replica topsail schooner, The Enterprize. There's plenty of entertainment, and interactive exhibits to keep the little sailors engaged while parents explore the maritime wonders.

Learn from the Best: Gain nautical knowledge from industry experts through informative workshops and seminars, perfect for those eager to learn more about boating and fishing. Whether it be related to safety equipment, boating rules, making weather decisions, or other information for current or new boaters.

The 2023 Melbourne Boat Show has expanded to take over more waterfront space at Docklands, with plenty of great exhibits on land and water at Victoria Harbour, Harbour Esplanade and New Quay.

Tickets are free. To register visit www.melbourneinternationalboatshow.com.au.

All patrons that scan in at the event go into the running for a major prize of $5,000 to spend with one of the exhibitors.

The 61st Melbourne Boat Show will run from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, October 29.

  • Thursday October 26 3pm - 7pm
  • Friday October 27 10am - 7pm
  • Saturday October 28 10 am - 7pm
  • Sunday October 29 10am - 4pm

