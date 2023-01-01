Please select your home edition
ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS at Monaco Yacht Show 2023

by Ares Yachts 28 Sep 23:17 PDT
ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS © ARES YACHTS

  • One of the largest boat builders in Europe, ARES Shipyard has already built a solid reputation for its naval, utility and support vessels
  • Several superyacht projects already under construction or in the design phase
  • ARES YACHTS projects under way with Bannenberg & Rowell Design, Lateral Naval Architects, Hot Lab, Taka Yacht Design and Design Unlimited.
Based in Antalya, Turkey, ARES Shipyard has unveiled its new superyacht brand at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show: ARES YACHTS.

Originally founded in 2006 by the Kalafatoglu family, which is bolstered by a long tradition of shipbuilding and sailing, ARES Shipyard has already built a solid reputation for its naval, utility and support vessels - having delivered over 230 vessels to more than 15 countries to date - and is now looking to expand further into the luxury yachting arena.

Known as one of the largest steel, aluminium and composite boat builders in Europe, in terms of its facilities, ARES Shipyard boasts an enclosed, expansive air-conditioned production area spanning 40,000 square metres, as well as a workforce of over 450 individuals. Primed and ready for custom yacht building, ARES Shipyard also has a total of four hangars and a dedicated furniture factory, with the capacity to build vessels up to 90 metres.

ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS
ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS

Other accolades for ARES Shipyard include its Quality Management System which is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards, as well as its status as the only shipyard in Turkey to have been awarded the Zero Waste Blue Certificate.

ARES YACHTS will also benefit from harnessing its parent company's exceptional facilities. These include carpentry, composite, metal, and electric workshops, all of which are equipped with the latest advanced technology and machinery. The combination of using both this existing production site alongside ARES Shipyard's skilled workforce gives the newly established yachting brand a major advantage.

As ARES Shipyard Chairman Kerim Kalafatoglu comments: "We have already been recognised as being both Turkey's fastest-growing company and its largest exporter of military and commercial vehicles. This makes it the perfect time for us to expand our offering and show the superyacht industry what we are capable of!"

ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS
ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS

Projects under way

With the official announcement of the ARES YACHTS brand taking place in Monaco, ARES Shipyard has nevertheless quietly been working on yachting projects for some time.

This includes the 61.61-metre steel hulled cruising ketch Simena that is currently in build. The project is penned by Taka Yacht Design and Design Unlimited. She features a carbon-epoxy superstructure, all-aluminium masts and rigging design by Chris Mitchell. With her power provided by hybrid propulsion, Simena has a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots, with the vessel's delivery scheduled for December 2024.

Based on the same foundations that produced the "World's Best Offshore Patrol Vessel" award-winning ARES 150 BOLD Class in 2018 - a 48-metre offshore patrol vessel designed by BMT and built by ARES, and of which two boats are currently in operation - ARES YACHTS also has the 50-metre motor yacht Spitfire under construction. The 499 GT vessel has been designed in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects and Bannenberg & Rowell Design and represents the natural evolution of BOLD's proven hull form, thanks to its hybrid propulsion enabling the motor yacht to reach a top speed of 23 knots.

ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS
ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS

ARES YACHTS also has Project Atlas with Hot Lab (part of the Viken Group) in the pipeline. This is a 54-metre fast displacement explorer motor yacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

In addition, ARES YACHTS has also developed a new family of vessels - with the range spanning 65m, 75m and 85m - which are characterised by a unified technical narrative and a distinctive design language. ARES YACHTS' commitment to innovation spans the entire range, centring around an advanced diesel-electric system integrated with pods.

The implementation of alternative types of energy, such as methanol, is also being considered during the early engineering development, with the superyacht range currently being developed in close collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects. Those behind ARES YACHTS are currently in the tender phase of selecting the exterior and interior design partners for this distinguished range.

Going forward, ARES YACHTS will undertake full custom projects above 500 GT and up to 90 metres LOA. From the first lines to the final flourishes of each floating work of art, ARES' expertise shines through, ensuring that every detail bears testament to the client's vision. As Kalafatoglu emphasizes: "Whether it's a sleek and modern superyacht or a majestic ocean explorer, we aim to redefine what is possible on the big blue."

ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS
ARES Shipyard unveils superyacht brand ARES YACHTS - photo © ARES YACHTS

