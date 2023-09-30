Arcadia Yachts is one of the stars at the Monaco Yacht Show with A96

by Arcadia Yachts 26 Sep 13:35 PDT

The latest new model from the shipyard founded by Ugo Pellegrino will be showcased at the boat show in Monaco dedicated to superyachts. A96, the original 29-metre yacht of which two units have already been sold, will be exhibited in Monaco from September 27 to 30 alongside the world's most prominent and eye-catching large yachts.

Arcadia Yachts' revolutionary A96, designed with the support of Igor Lobanov for the interiors, will be showcased in Monaco from September 27 to 30. The yacht, of which two units have already been sold, offers contemporary owners the chance to live in a state of authentic and holistic well-being, because the concept, exterior styling, engineering and interiors are designed not only for the ultimate in comfort and relaxation, but also for constant contact with the water. The contact with nature pursued by Arcadia since its debut in 2008 is even deeper and more determined than ever in this yacht, with the boat's living areas designed for seamless indoor-outdoor dialogue and featuring huge floor-to-ceiling, opening glazed surfaces. The indoor and outdoor spaces are seamlessly interconnected and designed so that the owner and guests can alternate moments of relaxed conviviality with others of complete privacy.

The propulsion system with four Volvo Penta D13 engines makes it possible to optimise the living spaces and moves the source of noise and vibration back towards the stern, as well as offering excellent manoeuvrability, stability and a number of innovative features, such as assisted docking and surround view. The shallow draught and compact engine size mean that this yacht can cruise in practically any waters.

A96, of which two units were sold within minutes of each other when the yacht made its debut, will be exhibited at the Monaco Yacht Show in position C04 Quai Chicane.