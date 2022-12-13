Sunseeker unveils the 120 Yacht at Monaco Yacht Show 2023

by Sunseeker 29 Sep 00:03 PDT

Sunseeker presents an all-new Superyacht concept at Monaco Yacht Show 2023. The stunning 120 Yacht is characterised by bold geometry, an athletic silhouette, immaculate style and effortless functionality.

The main deck saloon has the intention of becoming a private retreat, offering flexibility to furnish with statement loose furniture suited to the taste of the owner.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International, commented:

"We are excited to reveal the spectacular 120 Yacht, a new superyacht destined to join our dynamic product range. The inspiration for the 120 Yacht comes from our heritage superyachts, the iconic Sunseeker line is ever-present but has been completely reinvented, projecting the Superyacht Range forward fit for the future. We have worked very closely with Design Unlimited to realise a spectacular interior design for the 120 Yacht. Immediately we want owners to be met with a very special interior space that has high impact but with the comfort and practicalities of home."

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, added:

"We have a long history of producing industry-defining superyachts, dating as far back as 2000 with the 105 Yacht. For over 20 years, we have launched 14 superyacht lines and over 147 yachts over 100 feet sold worldwide. The 120 Yacht is a stunning new concept that, to the right owner, will fulfil their yachting dreams."

Exterior

The Sunseeker 120 Yacht will captivate with its elegant low-profile. Sunseeker's signature styling shines through, setting it apart from the competition with impressive glazing, raised stainless steel handrails and a sleek hardtop and raised pilot house.

Forward of the raised pilot house lies an elevated foredeck. An optional spa tub beneath the windshield complements a huge seating group comprising asymmetrical sofas and a four-person sun pad. The flybridge aft comprises two large seating arrangements for formal dining and socialising, with space further aft for freestanding furniture. The aft flybridge and foredeck are linked via a starboard side walk-through in the coaming, promoting free movement between social zones.

The aft cockpit is accessed via one staircase on the starboard side, moving away from dual symmetrical staircases from the bathing platform. This space features a curved seating group for ten guests with dual symmetrical tables centralised around a four-person wet bar. Altogether, the exterior zones, seating arrangements and features provide an outdoor sanctuary.

At water level, a full-width rise and fall bathing platform features a gull-wing door that opens up to a day-head, shower and storage space. An integrated tender garage comfortably houses a 6-metre tender and two jet skis for unprecedented waterside enjoyment.

Interior

The 120 Yacht offers interior features designed to elevate the on-board experience. A sophisticated and rich interior has been realised with strategic design partners, Design Unlimited. The elective materials assist in maximising the natural light on board. The 120 Yacht introduces reflective surfaces to bounce the light around the space. Uninterrupted views from dining to lounging in the expansive open-plan main deck. Luxurious stone finishes, detailed centrepiece bulkheads and statement lighting pieces create an elegant space for owners to truly immerse themselves in sumptuous surroundings. Recessed lighting in shelving and ceiling coves envelope owners in rich comfort.

The main deck is subtly zoned with framing screens on the port and starboard side to offer a sense of separation between the formal dining and comfortable saloon without restricting the space on board. In-set marble flooring in the dining room complemented by matching geometric design in the ceiling defines this space, while the saloon benefits from more angular furniture selections. The generous galley on the port side provides all servicing requirements for the crew.

The aft cockpit leads directly into the main deck saloon furnished with comfortable freestanding furniture. A large sofa to the port side, with integrated tabletop and shelving units, and a beautiful feature coffee table provides a convenient space for lounging. On the opposing side, comfortable armchairs with a side table provide enough seating for twelve guests. Forward of the saloon is an exceptional dining space with an intimate round table design choice for up to twelve guests.

Further forward on the starboard side lies the entrance to a phenomenal main deck owners suite. Re-engineered to improve accessibility, the owners stateroom benefits from a completely flush floor to the en suite which allows ease of movement between spaces. Furnished to an exceptionally high standard, this private oasis features loose furniture, stunning cabinetry with integrated mirror TV, marble bulkheads and floor-to-ceiling windows. A soft upholstered bed is complemented by feature bedside tables. Freestanding companion seating on the starboard side comprises a chaise longue with an armchair and small coffee table. The beautiful dressing room with a vanity desk, shelving and drawers, leads to the en suite with dual wash basins, finished with elegant brassware and a rich mix of marble, metallic finishes and rustic timber. A walk-in rain shower with a bench seat and dedicated water closet completes this stunning masterpiece. With scope for customisation, owners can truly create a space that reflects their personal style and preferences.

Technical Specification:

Principal Characteristics Length Overall 36.6 M / 120’ Waterline Length @ Full Load 28.7 M / 94’3” Beam 7.3 M / 24’1” Draft @ Full Load 2.5 M / 8’3” Propulsion Shafts Fuel Capacity 19,500 L / 5,151 US Gal. Fresh Water Capacity 4,400 L / 1,162 US Gal. Black Water Capacity 1,340 L / 354 US Gal. Engines 2 x MTU 12V 2000 M97L Performance 20 Knots Range @ 10 knots 1,730 nautical miles

Sunseeker Superyacht History

Since 2000, Sunseeker has delivered over 147 yachts over 100 feet. To grow the success of the current Sunseeker Superyacht range, Sunseeker is pleased to announce the development of the Sunseeker Superyacht Range. The new distinctive range of yachts from 100 feet to 161 feet gives clients the opportunity to grow through a range of superyachts with greater flexibility of design and layouts.