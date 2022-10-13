ILIAD 53F new video and walk-through tour

by ILIAD Catamarans 30 Sep 20:14 PDT

Explore the commanding ILIAD 53F with a new video as well as a walk-through tour by Sales & Business Development Manager Marcus Overman.

Discover the distinctive lines, remarkable living space and quality finishes on this powerhouse long-range motor yacht.

ILIAD 53S ventures to the remote Kimberley

The ILIAD 53S Tantrum is currently exploring the Kimberley, one of Australia's most remote and spectacular cruising destinations.

Affording a range of more than 3,000 nautical miles when cruising at low speeds, the ILIAD 53S lets you go further in absolute comfort and style while her sedan roof ensures unrestricted travel through any of the world's waterways.

