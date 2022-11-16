Sharrow Engineering and VEEM sign exclusive worldwide agreement for inboard propellers

by Sharrow Marine 3 Oct 07:39 PDT

US-based Sharrow Marine, a subsidiary of Sharrow Engineering LLC, a leading manufacturer of revolutionary propellers for boats and ships, announced today an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Australia-based VEEM Ltd (ASX: VEE), a designer and manufacturer of disruptive, high-technology marine propulsion and stabilization systems.

Under the partnership, VEEM™ has secured the exclusive global rights to manufacture and commercialize the innovative Sharrow™ Propeller for inboard propellers up to five meters in diameter. The companies will work together to produce a groundbreaking, state-of-the-art series of SHARROW by VEEM propellers that are dramatically quieter and more fuel-efficient than any inboard propeller currently on the market.

The partnership unites the two leaders of innovation and excellence in marine propulsion and manufacturing, marking a significant moment for the industry. Combining Sharrow's revolutionary propeller technology with VEEM's proven history of manufacturing excellence and innovation across marine propulsion, the SHARROW by VEEM propellers will initially be produced for superyacht and commercial vessels in the 30 - 90 feet (10 - 30m) range. The SHARROW by VEEM propellers will deliver significant fuel savings and a superior onboard experience, with reduced noise and vibration, and improved handling, due to a drastic reduction of tip vortices and cavitation.

"Bringing Sharrow Propellers to the inboard market has long been a strategic priority, and VEEM is the perfect partner for us to do so quickly, at scale, and with uncompromised manufacturing quality," said Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Engineering, and inventor of the Sharrow™ Propeller. "The SHARROW by VEEM propellers will provide a superior experience for larger yachts and commercial vessels, representing a true leap ahead of traditional marine propeller design."

"This agreement with Sharrow Engineering is further testament to VEEM's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marine technology," said Brad Miocevich, Chairman of VEEM Ltd. "We are thrilled to embark on this journey together to set a new standard for performance and sustainability. We believe this will be nothing less than transformative for the inboard market."

The new SHARROW by VEEM propeller series represents the beginning of what Sharrow™ and VEEM™ plan to achieve together, in partnership around the world. The SHARROW by VEEM range of propellers will become available to purchase through 2024 and can be ordered directly through the SHARROW by VEEM website or through a growing network of agents around the world.

To learn more about this announcement please visit sharrowbyveem.com.