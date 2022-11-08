Custom Line Navetta 38: a new masterpiece of design

by Custom Line 3 Oct 07:31 PDT

Custom Line Navetta 38 is the latest made-to-measure yacht in the brand's displacement line. The first unit is under construction at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, with delivery planned in 2024.

With a new exterior and interior design and new standards of cruising pleasure, this sublime yacht - 38.76 m in length and 8 m in the beam with a displacement hull under 300 GT - is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Department led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Custom Line Atelier played a strategic role in the design process, working in close contact with the customer to understand and interpret the style desired and transform the yacht into a faithful portrait of the owner.

With exterior styling once again by architect Filippo Salvetti and interior design by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the new Custom Line Navetta 38 is a hymn to the values of quality, volume and comfort that have been part of Custom Line's DNA from the outset.

"The birth of a new Navetta always exceeds expectations. We achieve this goal by drawing on talented designers who create magnificent new balances between form and function. The result is unprecedented elegance, spatial fluidity and absolute comfort. In the case of Custom Line Navetta 38, this added value comes from architect Filippo Salvetti and ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. Their ideas and diligent work make it possible to experience the sea with absolute intensity, surrounded by style and beauty. Time spent on board Custom Line Navetta 38, when cruising or at anchor, is a harmonious and pleasurable experience without equal" - Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi.

Extraordinary combinations of elegance and liveability, timeless classicism and harmony with the marine environment, direct contact with the sea and seamless continuity between interiors and exteriors are the features that take Custom Line Navetta 38 into a new dimension of cruising.

This superyacht was in fact designed to maximise the usage of all available space on the four decks, with a large master suite of over 40 sq m and completely separated crew and guest flows to ensure maximum privacy. The stern area is a unique and innovative feature on board Custom Line Navetta 38 and a completely new take on the full-beam beach deck concept.

The beach club and main deck cockpit, together covering over 70 sq m, are totally open and furnished with a system of freestanding modular units, thus creating a more extensive, generous and multi-functional area at the water's edge that embodies the flush deck concept.

The new beach club is an appealing and versatile space catering to guests' relaxation and recreation needs. The sea-facing couch is great for enjoying the panoramic views, while the spacious swim platform provides direct access to the water. Two gunwales open out to take full advantage of the space and enjoy the experience of the sea to the full. The beach club's rational and functional layout means that this space is extremely practical and easy to use.

A further accent on the concept of continuity and openness between boat and open sea is the all-glass construction of the parapets in the main deck cockpit and the forward part of the sundeck.

With a total surface area of 70 square metres and 15 metres in length, the extended sun deck becomes an extraordinary space in which to socialise and relax, complete with a spectacular sea-view jacuzzi aft with sun cushions, a sun lounge area forward and an open-air dining area under the shelter of a painted hard top. The entire area is surrounded by expansive glazing that offers a magnificent 180-degree view.

The exteriors are characterised by a timelessly classic design language that features simple, harmonious lines expressing absolute luxury with elegance and refinement. Blending seafaring tradition with sophistication, Custom Line Navetta 38 combines form and function in every detail.

Lines and forms are essential and clean, with a sculptural treatment of surfaces that adds character, strength and a contemporary flavour, though without undermining the yacht's elegance and harmonious style.

The key word is flexibility: Custom Line Navetta 38 has been designed to enhance the experience offered by its interior spaces. The interior design process, in fact, focused on maximum use of space through optimum control of all the volumes and functional exploitation of the entire available surface area.

Another strong focus was on natural light, with extensive full-height windows creating powerful continuity between external and internal spaces and a feeling of harmony with the marine environment.

The interior design is developed around a concept based on refined detailing and the use of fine materials with natural textures, including various types of leather and also linen and parchment, chosen both for the finishings and the upholstery and coverings. The custom-designed furnishings are skilfully handcrafted by the shipyard's expert personnel.

A true triumph of style made possible by the collaboration with ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, who have revisited the stylistic features of maritime tradition - from the concept to the colour palette - through a contemporary lens.

And to highlight the union between the boat and the furnishings, the latter are custom designed and made to measure from natural leather and wood using sophisticated handcrafting techniques. The firm of architects has created exclusive decor solutions based on two different moods: the more contemporary "cold mood" that plays with the cool hues of sky and navy blue, and the more classic and timeless "warm mood", which features a warmer and cosier palette.

Underscoring the possibility for owners to customise the yacht's interiors, one of the brand's signature features, the first Custom Line Navetta 38 will have a more neutral mood that further emphasises the bond with nature through natural, muted and neutral colours such as beige and ivory.

In addition to the master suite, Custom Line Navetta 38 has four guest cabins on the lower deck, accommodating a total of 10 people on board and 7 crew members, including the captain.

Ideal for covering long distances with low fuel consumption and to enjoy category- beating performance, the standard engines are 2 MAN units rated 1,400 hp. They drive the yacht to a top speed of 15 knots, with a range of about 2,800 nautical miles at an economy cruising speed of 10 knots (preliminary data). The design is also SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) ready and installing the system brings a 70% reduction in NOx emissions (IMO3 compatible).

Custom Line Navetta 38 features mega yacht technology of the very highest quality, involving the integration of new components and systems on board, including Fratelli Canalicchio standard hydraulics, Najad stabilizer fins and Heinen & Hopman air conditioning systems.

Designers' quotes:

Architect Filippo Salvetti: "Custom Line Navetta 38's design revolves around timeless classicism, a hallmark of the Custom Line range, shaped by a balanced and harmonious language of style. This yacht is the perfect blend of yachting prowess and elegance. The simplicity of the lines is still the lens through which to read the project, expressing an understated sense of luxury and giving form to a contemporary design with extremely refined styling. Custom Line Navetta 38 is conceived to give the owner a unique experience of the sea, with extensive glazing and open areas that intensify the harmony between interior and exterior, creating an unprecedented sense of spatial continuity. In addition, while remaining true to maritime tradition, this yacht offers innovative solutions that enhance onboard liveability".

Architect Patricia Viel: "Custom Line Navetta 38 is part of the new Custom Line displacement family and, together with the Custom Line Navetta 30 and the Custom Line Navetta 50, is designed as one of a collection of products that grow in perfection apace with their constituent parts. Custom Line Navetta 38 is characterised by extensive glazing and mirrored surfaces that create a close relationship between interior and exterior, taking control of the natural light, the water and the surrounding nature and making them her own. Meticulous attention to detail in the customisation of the furnishings, the materiality of the surfaces and the definition of the spaces, as well as the use of a natural palette of delicate sand and ivory colour tones, helps create a smooth and fluid balance with the ambience, evoking a refined elegance and timeless comfort for both owner and guests."