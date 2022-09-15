Introducing the Iguana Bow Rider

by Iguana Yachts 4 Oct 11:44 PDT

For a few months, our teams have been working on a new model which we are delighted to reveal today. Here are the very first 3D sketches of the Iguana Bow Rider.

The first model is currently in built and will be delivered in Michigan, USA. We are very excited about this new model! More picture to come in the next newsletters.

What is the Iguana Bow Rider?

The first Iguana Bow Rider will be delivered in 2024 in Michigan, USA. With lots of seating, an enclosed cockpit and a comfortable layout, this model is a must-have for families and friends' sea trips.

This boat was created for an optimal experience on lakes and oceans. It offers a very social deck with lots of equipments and storage.

This is the perfect model to extend the boating season on the Great Lakes, Michigan and New England thanks to the fully protective and enclosed hardtop.

The first Iguana Bow Rider to be delivered in Michigan

Our official dealer in Michigan will be delighted to receive the first ever Iguana Bow Rider. Stay tuned for the arrival of this brand-new model in America.

Elk Rapids Marina:

118 Bridge St,

Elk Rapids, MI 49629

Phone: +1 (231) 264-9500