U-Boat Worx introduces the all-new Super Sub, the fastest private submersible ever conceived

by U-Boat Worx 4 Oct 13:18 PDT

U-Boat Worx, the world's leading manufacturer of submersibles, unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Super Sub, at the Monaco Yacht Show. This groundbreaking submersible, the epitome of elegance and performance, represents a new era in marine technology and sets a new standard for underwater adventures.

This 3-person submersible can reach depths of up to 300 meters

This Super Sub will be delivered to its owner at the end of 2023

Additional units will be available for delivery in 2024

The starting price of the Super Sub is 5.2 million euros

The Super Sub embodies the vision of its customers and the engineering prowess of U-Boat Worx, incorporating advanced technology, unparalleled safety features, and a streamlined design.

The Super Sub boasts an impressive 100 kW of thrust, enabling it to reach speeds of up to 10 knots. It can smoothly ascend and descend at inclines of up to 45 degrees while executing rapid banking turns, ensuring agile and swift underwater maneuverability.

"The Super Sub's speed of 10 knots is 3-4 knots faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin and 7 knots faster than the average submersible," explained Roy Heijdra, Marketing Manager at U-Boat Worx. "Owners can glide behind a group of sea turtles, cruise alongside a school of sharks, dive and turn with a pod of dolphins, or swiftly navigate through the undercurrents with a powerful barracuda. The Super Sub is more than a ticket to an underwater theater; it's a backstage VIP pass that immerses guests in the heart of the action."

This enhanced speed capability enables the Super Sub to match the pace of larger marine creatures, solidifying its position as the world's fastest private submersible. Additionally, its substantial thrust capacity equips the Super Sub to contend with powerful underwater currents.

One of U-Boat Worx' primary design priorities has always been to provide the clearest view for experiencing the underwater world optimally. To achieve this, a remarkably clear fully acrylic pressure hull has been positioned at the front of the submersible, offering an unobstructed view in every direction, unimpeded by ballast tanks, batteries, and other components.

The SHARC Controller ensures that the hydrofoils operate in unison with the powerful thruster systems, guaranteeing guests the most thrilling ride. The hydrofoils on the back of the submarine allow it to direct the thrust flow more effectively, enabling sharp turns and banking maneuvers. The Super Sub also features an auto-heading system. When activated, the submersible will automatically maintain its current heading, whether following a course or approaching an object of interest. This function is part of the intelligent pilot assistance features.

The U-Boat Worx Information System (UIS) provides the pilot with direct access to all pertinent information through a user-friendly touchscreen display. This PLC-based sensor network ensures that the right information is available when needed, making diving effortless.

Safety is top priority

Like every other U-Boat Worx masterpiece, the DNV-certified Super Sub is equipped with state-of-the-art safety systems. For example, the 'maximum depth protection' feature prevents the pilot from descending beyond the submarine's maximum operating depth. If the submersible ever goes too deep, this safety feature will automatically raise the submersible until it is back within its certified depth.

The Safety Buoy is a distinctive feature of U-Boat Worx submersibles. When released, it marks the submarine's position on the surface. A large drop weight can be manually released from within the vessel to increase buoyancy and assist in returning to the surface in case of an emergency. Additionally, each submarine, including the Super Sub, is equipped with a minimum of 96 hours of life support.

Next delivery 2024

"Our team has poured their hearts and expertise into crafting the Super Sub, and we are beyond excited to reveal it to the world at the Monaco Yacht Show," concluded Roy Heijdra. "The Super Sub represents the pinnacle of underwater luxury and performance, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the thrill of exploring the depths with this extraordinary submersible."

The Super Sub displayed at the Monaco Yacht Show will be delivered to its client at the end of 2023, while the next unit is scheduled for delivery in October 2024 and is currently listed for sale. The starting price for this model is 5.2 million euros. This presents a rare opportunity for adventure enthusiasts, marine explorers, and luxury connoisseurs to secure their spot for an exclusive underwater experience like no other.