First Archipelago 40 expedition yacht sold

Archipelago 40 expedition yacht © Archipelago Yachts Archipelago 40 expedition yacht © Archipelago Yachts

by Archipelago Yachts 6 Oct 23:24 PDT

Archipelago Expedition Yachts has announced the sale of the first Archipelago 40, a true masterpiece of naval engineering and design that sets a new standard for sub-50 ft explorer vessels.

First Archipelago 40 sold with expected completion in early 2025

Explorer catamaran, with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion as standard

Shallow draft and silent running

Performance of up to 25 knots

Aluminium construction with carefully crafted exterior that cuts a profile on the water

Seakeeping, safety, and practicality at the very heart of our vessels

Designed in collaboration with Chartwell Marine

The Archipelago 40, designed by award-winning naval architects, Chartwell Marine, embodies versatility, offering customisable cabin layouts and adaptability for diverse commercial and semi-commercial purposes. This explorer catamaran combines striking, environmentally conscious aluminium construction with exceptional stability, resulting in a smoother voyage and increased living space. With a remarkable range of over 2,000 nautical miles, the Archipelago 40 is capable of reaching some of the world's most remote destinations, which is exactly what her new owner intends to do.

Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and entertainment systems, the Archipelago 40 offers effortless control and entertainment at your fingertips, allowing those onboard to stay connected and entertained, even in the most remote locations.

Powered by advanced marine hybrid diesel-electric and solar-powered propulsion systems, the Archipelago 40 delivers a thrilling and efficient cruising experience. Whether you're exploring coastal waters or embarking on long-distance journeys, this explorer is designed to perform admirably.

Every Archipelago 40 can be tailored to the owner's unique preferences and lifestyle. From interior finishes to exterior colours and layout options, the Archipelago team of experts will work closely with owners to realise their precise vision.

Dr Stephen Weatherley, founder and managing director of Archipelago Expedition Yachts, comments: "We are delighted to announce the sale of the first Archipelago 40 to a client who will be embarking on exciting adventures around the world - this is a pivotal moment for us! We have taken our iconic 47 and made it that little bit smaller. Smaller engines, lower emissions, easier to berth, but with all of the capability and force needed to get you home after a day, a week, or a month on the sea."

He continues: "We want seakeeping, safety, and practicality to be at the very heart of our vessels and the Archipelago 40 offers this all in a compact form. The vessel is hugely capable with a long range, high top speed, excellent fuel economy, and the ability to sleep six people."

Designed for discerning yacht enthusiasts and adventure seekers, the Archipelago 40 combines cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and impeccable craftsmanship to provide an unparalleled yachting experience.

Features:

Range: 2000 nm+

Speed: up to 30 knots

Accommodation: up to 6 people

Silent option: Hybrid solr

Ocean capable

A variety of propulsion options available (including hybrid and electric) depending on requirement

Highly flexible design service with customisation as standard

A selection of high-quality interior finishes

Bespoke layouts depending on owner requirements

For more information visit www.archipelago-yachts.co.uk