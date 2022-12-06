Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board leveraging Google Cloud

Azimut Magellano 60 © Azimut Yachts Azimut Magellano 60 © Azimut Yachts

by Azimut 7 Oct 01:45 PDT

Azimut inaugurates the 2023|2024 nautical season with the announcement of new projects and partnerships, demonstrating the Shipyard's dedication to continuous innovation. The recent collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply - the company specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media - is a promising example, with important implication for smart boat management.

The desire to discover new frontiers was already expressed in the debut of Magellano 60, which was used by the Group's R&D department for the first long voyages powered by HVO - the biodiesel fuel produced by Eni Sustainable Mobility that has made it possible to reduce well-to-wake CO2 emissions by up to 80% - and chosen to bring the artificial intelligence of Google Cloud and Reply on board for the first time.

The two partners are synonymous with innovation, perfectly positioned to support the Shipyard's path of digital transformation, which sees technology improve the experience of life on board, offering the freedom to focus more on what really matters: the sea, nature, and time with family and friends. Thanks to the collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply, Azimut has created a proprietary app that leverages Google Cloud data management and analysis and speech-to-text capacities included in its Vertex AI solution to combine boat management and smart home functionality for the first time, allowing you to interact with the yacht through voice commands or access the system remotely.

The beta version - installed on board the Magellano 60 for testing - controls the entertainment, lighting and climate systems, as well as the appliances. It also displays up-to-date information from the main computer, allowing real-time water and fuel monitoring and supporting the optimization of resource management. Additionally, security cameras can be installed and integrated to remotely monitor the yacht.

"We are thrilled to support Azimut in its digital transformation path leveraging Google Cloud's artificial intelligence solutions to help them providing their customers with a better experience onboard and develop new standards of innovation in their industry" explains Fabio Fregi, Country Manager Italy Google Cloud.

"The main challenge was integrating the digital world with physical engineering, which is our forte. From this union, with the support of Google Cloud technology, the app was created with all the functionalities that can be further implemented: we are currently combining the IoT (Internet of Things) component with AI to build an advanced conversational intelligence that can be queried for information on a specific knowledge domain, such as technical manuals on board" concludes Tatiana Rizzante, CEO of Reply.

With these unprecedented collaborations in the yachting industry, Azimut and its partners put technology at the service of beauty, to further enhance the onboard lifestyle.

Watch the video here.