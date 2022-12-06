Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board leveraging Google Cloud

by Azimut 7 Oct 01:45 PDT
Azimut Magellano 60 © Azimut Yachts

Azimut inaugurates the 2023|2024 nautical season with the announcement of new projects and partnerships, demonstrating the Shipyard's dedication to continuous innovation. The recent collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply - the company specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media - is a promising example, with important implication for smart boat management.

The desire to discover new frontiers was already expressed in the debut of Magellano 60, which was used by the Group's R&D department for the first long voyages powered by HVO - the biodiesel fuel produced by Eni Sustainable Mobility that has made it possible to reduce well-to-wake CO2 emissions by up to 80% - and chosen to bring the artificial intelligence of Google Cloud and Reply on board for the first time.

The two partners are synonymous with innovation, perfectly positioned to support the Shipyard's path of digital transformation, which sees technology improve the experience of life on board, offering the freedom to focus more on what really matters: the sea, nature, and time with family and friends. Thanks to the collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply, Azimut has created a proprietary app that leverages Google Cloud data management and analysis and speech-to-text capacities included in its Vertex AI solution to combine boat management and smart home functionality for the first time, allowing you to interact with the yacht through voice commands or access the system remotely.

The beta version - installed on board the Magellano 60 for testing - controls the entertainment, lighting and climate systems, as well as the appliances. It also displays up-to-date information from the main computer, allowing real-time water and fuel monitoring and supporting the optimization of resource management. Additionally, security cameras can be installed and integrated to remotely monitor the yacht.

"We are thrilled to support Azimut in its digital transformation path leveraging Google Cloud's artificial intelligence solutions to help them providing their customers with a better experience onboard and develop new standards of innovation in their industry" explains Fabio Fregi, Country Manager Italy Google Cloud.

"The main challenge was integrating the digital world with physical engineering, which is our forte. From this union, with the support of Google Cloud technology, the app was created with all the functionalities that can be further implemented: we are currently combining the IoT (Internet of Things) component with AI to build an advanced conversational intelligence that can be queried for information on a specific knowledge domain, such as technical manuals on board" concludes Tatiana Rizzante, CEO of Reply.

With these unprecedented collaborations in the yachting industry, Azimut and its partners put technology at the service of beauty, to further enhance the onboard lifestyle.

Watch the video here.

Related Articles

Azimut: Here and now
20 years after the launch of Azimut's pioneering strategy for reducing CO2 emissions 20 years after the launch of Azimut's pioneering strategy for reducing CO2 emissions, the Shipyard presents concrete results and new goals. Posted on 14 Sep Azimut|Benetti to decarbonise yachting industry
First to be supplied with biofuel for pleasure craft made from renewable materials Azimut|Benetti Group and Eni Sustainable Mobility have signed an agreement for the supply and use of HVOlution, the biofuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials*. This is the first yachting industry agreement that targets decarbonisation. Posted on 2 Jun Azimut launches the Seadeck series
Hybrid and new technologies to reduce environmental impact Seadeck, the first Series of hybrid motor yachts for families and the most efficient ever designed by Azimut. Posted on 14 Mar World première of Azimut S7 at boot Düsseldorf
Stylish newcomer to the S Series with a sporty and sustainable soul Azimut introduced the S7 at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 for her world première, revealing her sporty soul and high-tech heart, which respects the marine environment. Posted on 25 Jan Introducing the new Azimut Grande 26m
The market rewards innovations in style and technology, with 22 units sold in the first two months Azimut's new Low Emission Yacht, presented at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022, offers all the features of a superyacht in a length of 26 meters and introduces two novelties: the Deck2Deck™ terrace and the first Large POD propulsion system. Posted on 6 Dec 2022 Azimut Yachts launches the new Magellano 30 Metri
The crossover line flagship is born The new flagship is designed for the experienced owner and connoisseur who plans to enjoy long-distance voyages, whatever the weather conditions and in a constant dialogue with the sea. Posted on 29 Jan 2022 New Azimut 68: A cosmopolitan yacht
A yacht for the world designed around the owner It offers a choice of three interiors layouts for different onboard lifestyles, proposing three different interior layouts designed for different lifestyles on board. Posted on 13 Nov 2021 Azimut Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
The world premiere of the Verve 42 Azimut Yachts, the leading overseas shipyard in the US market targeted by the brand, will be one of the protagonists at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show held from October 27 to 31 with the world premiere of Verve 42 Posted on 27 Oct 2021 The Grande Collection introduces two new models
The exclusive Azimut superyacht collection expands Azimut Grande, the exclusive Azimut superyacht collection, is about to welcome two innovative new models, with the arrival of the Grande 26METRI and Grande 36METRI. Posted on 8 Oct 2021 Azimut Yachts: Previewed in Cannes
The new models to be launched in the coming months At the Cannes Yachting Festival, where the Grande Trideck, Azimut 68, Azimut 53 and the new Magellano 66 debuted, Azimut Yachts took stock of the 2019-23 five-year plan that sees the brand engaged in the most ambitious program of launches in its history. Posted on 15 Sep 2021
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy