Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Project 1011 leaves her shed and prepares for sea trials

by Feadship 9 Oct 03:13 PDT

Project 1011 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials in the North Sea prior to delivery.

Designed inside and out by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Azure Yacht Design, the clean-cut exterior lines and vertical bow lend Project 1011 a distinctive profile and purposeful personality. The yacht also has 1,100 square metres of exterior glass that includes twenty exterior sliding doors and twelve glass windbreaks. There are four outdoor hot tubs, a swimming pool covering the full height of the main deck and accessed from the pool deck; a helicopter hangar under the forward helipad and no fewer than eight hull doors (one of which is the largest tender garage door ever installed on a Feadship).

Project 1011 - photo © Feadship
Project 1011 - photo © Feadship

Project 1011 has been built for a highly experienced owner who was closely involved in every detail of the 103-metre project from the start.

"As a repeat client and Feadship fan who has built his own yachts in the past, the client had a very clear idea of what we are capable of and pushed the boundaries in terms of design and engineering," says Feadship Director / CEO, Henk de Vries. "He wanted to be part of the team, which ordinarily is something we try to avoid, but he was fully prepared to collaborate and our working relationship ended up being both friendly and fun!"

Project 1011 began with a challenging brief. The owner stipulated similar amenities and living space as his previous yacht of 6,000GT but in a design of half the volume for easier access to anchorages and harbours. The result is a masterclass in space planning and rule exploration.

Project 1011 - photo © Feadship
Project 1011 - photo © Feadship

On this size of yacht a two-tier engine room is virtually obligatory, but a key part of the design of Project 1011 is a single deck engine room in order to devote more interior volume to guest use. The idea has caught on thanks to Project 1011 and another project under construction in Makkum uses the same solution.

The engineering and technical challenges extended to all aspects of the build. There are six-metre expanses of glass for the main deck guest suites and a 15-metre-long tender garage shell door - the largest Feadship has ever built. There is extensive use of fully retracting glass doors, a futuristic bridge by Kongsberg, and a towering glass staircase and elevator in the main atrium.

Project 1011 - photo © Feadship
Project 1011 - photo © Feadship

Technical specifications:

Project 1011

Length overall: 102.60m / 336'7"
Beam overall: 14.40m / 47'3"
Draught (design): 3.85m / 12'8"

Design

Naval Architect: Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture
Exterior design: Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design
Interior design: Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Propulsion

Main engines: MTU
Generators: Caterpillar
Speed (max/cruise): 17.5 knots / 12 knots
Range: 5000 NM at 12 knots

Accommodation

Owner's deck: Owner's stateroom
Pool deck: Two VIP staterooms and captain's cabin and ships office
Main deck: Fourteen guest in seven staterooms
Lower deck: Twenty crew cabins, including hospital

Related Articles

Feadship Concept inspired by nature
A breath-taking 83-metre yacht with significantly reduced energy needs When they're not meeting challenges presented by the world's most discerning clients, Feadship challenges itself. Posted on 30 Sep Feadship concept design inspired by nature
The flowing lines from Studio De Voogt reflect the concept's namesake... Dunes The 2023 Monaco Yacht Show features the debut of Feadship's latest breath-taking Concept Design. Posted on 22 Sep First look at Feadship Project 822
The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages, Project 822, eased out of her Kaag Island drydock today and into public view for the first time since her bare hull arrived in 2021. Posted on 29 Aug Obsidian raises the bar on carbon reduction
Feadship is another step closer to the goal of producing carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 The recently built 84.20-metre Obsidian is the first of Feadship's new generation of large yachts furthering carbon reduction through hulls optimised at cruising speed instead of top speed, weight control, advancements in electric propulsion. Posted on 1 Aug Feadship unprecedented peak behind the scenes
Seven-part podcast series explores the future of superyachts The seven-part podcast series explores the elusive and largely hidden world of pure custom creation and the future of superyachts. Posted on 22 Jul Feadship Project 825 on the move
A noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways Although far from finished, Project 825 presented a noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways to the Feadship facility in Kaag to continue her fitting out. Posted on 22 Jul Feadship Heritage Fleet: 10th Rendezvous
Sailing through Haarlem and Amsterdam in mid-June It's not every day you catch a glimpse of a Feadship, and even rarer to spot a classic one. Posted on 27 Jun Sakura: Ready for ownership in the spring of 2025
Sakura is the Japanese name for 'cherry blossom' Sakura is the Japanese name for 'cherry blossom'. The 71.76m Feadship is named after Japan's most enduring natural symbol for two reasons: her flowing organic lines and her diesel-electric propulsion that is future-focused on more sustainable yachting Posted on 10 Jun Catch and Release
26.60-metre sportfisher relaunched after undergoing a winter refit The 26.60-metre sportfisher Catch, one of very few such yachts ever built by Feadship, has been relaunched after undergoing a winter refit at the Feadship shipyard in Amsterdam. Posted on 4 May First look at Feadship Project 710
One of the most technically advanced and dynamically designed Feadships of recent years One of the most technically advanced and dynamically designed Feadships of recent years has slipped out of her construction hall at the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer for final outfitting in advance of sea trials. Posted on 22 Apr
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy