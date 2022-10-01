Please select your home edition
M/Y GREY: A new standard of luxury in the S501 Series by Tankoa Yachts

by Tankoa Yachts 10 Oct 08:50 PDT

The new 50-meter M/Y GREY marks the 5th addition to Tankoa's highly successful S501 series, featuring exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski and a contemporary interior design by Giorgio Cassetta. Highly customized and meticulously built to the shipyard's highest standards, GREY represents the inaugural unit in the S501"EVO" version, showcasing an evolution in design with some enhancements to the technical specifications, equipment, and amenities.

Other features are less obvious but just as important. For instance, the main and upper decks now feature fewer window mullions, resulting in larger individual glass panes. Additionally, the sundeck has been expanded by a generous 10 square meters compared to previous editions. Furthermore, the four lower deck cabins have been upgraded to include a single, larger window each, as opposed to the previous arrangement of two smaller windows, allowing for significantly more natural light to flood into the cabins.

The three-deck layout is broadly similar to previous units in the S501 series. The main deck comprises an open-plan saloon and dining area with full-height windows, while forward there is a VIP suite and the full-beam master stateroom with walk-in wardrobe. The latter boasts not one but two asymmetric fold-down balconies on each side.

50-meter M/Y GREY - photo © Tankoa Yachts
50-meter M/Y GREY - photo © Tankoa Yachts

There are four luxurious ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck (two VIP and two twin singles), while the forward section of the lower deck is dedicated to a large galley and services, including the crew mess and accommodation for 9. Naturally, the crew have separate stairs and passageways for discreet servicing of the guest areas.

The open aft deck on the bridge deck is reserved for al fresco dining. Inside the sky lounge serves as a media room and conversation room with a bar corner and an LG Signature TV. On the open foredeck in front of the wheelhouse is a forward facing sofa and large pool flanked by sunpads where the owner also added a spectacular 144 inches high-definition, outdoor cinema screen. GREY is fitted throughout with a top-of-the-range sound system designed by the award-winning French/British brand Focal & Naim.

The sundeck is devoted to sun worshippers with sun loungers and a second large pool, as well as a shaded area under the hardtop for open-air dining with pop-up tables and a combined kitchen-bar unit in painted aluminum and black stained teak with a backlit black agate slab that is the largest ever installed in a yacht.

Aft of the engine room is a side-loading tender garage and an airy beach club with fold-down transom platform, gym gear, day head and hammam.

"Our usual flexibility in satisfying customer requests is evident in the customisations made onboard GREY - such as the installation of a swimming pool in the bow, and the fantastic never seen before cinema/sound system." says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa sales manager.

"The approach to the interior styling of GREY can be called eclectic," says designer Giorgio Cassetta. "The client's instructions were to deliver a result that would be luxurious and rich, a showcase of fine craftmanship and exclusive materials. Nonetheless, the yacht must provide a cosy, warm feeling and welcome its owners and guest for long, relaxed times on board."

50-meter M/Y GREY - photo © Tankoa Yachts
50-meter M/Y GREY - photo © Tankoa Yachts

To achieve these requests, Cassetta and his team reimagined a layout that breaks some of the traditional 90-degree bulkhead angles with broken symmetries that are paired with a broad selection of exclusive materials, such as natural flamed Indian rosewood, European Oak, Eucalyptus, Palissandro Bluette marble, Striato Olimpico marble, Breccia Oniciata marble and a stunning Blue Macaubas quartzite.

The fine craftmanship is evident in the woven saddle leather and custom designed soles, extraordinary fabrics by Armani, Rubelli, Dedar, Filippo Uecher and Mariaflora, and acoustic leather wallpapers that pair with the amazing sound system. The package is completed with high-end custom light fixtures by Luce5 and a lighting design created to enhance contrasts and accentuate the interior color palettes. Finally, the yacht hosts a collection of art pieces specifically selected for its interior.

With power coming from twin MAN main engines, GREY has a top speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots with a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles at 11 knots.

50-meter M/Y GREY - photo © Tankoa Yachts
50-meter M/Y GREY - photo © Tankoa Yachts

