Your guide to the newest boats: Reviews and walkthroughs inside

by eyachts 11 Oct 14:15 PDT

Axopar 45 Performance Review

Putting the Axopar 45 Cross Top to the test

We recently had the opportunity to get on board the Axopar 45 Cross Top, one of the three models in the 45 range, along with the Cross Cabin and the Sun Top. This was our first sea trial of this magnificent vessel, and we were eager to see how it performs and understand the advantages of the Cross Top design compared to the Sun Top and Cross Cabin. Join us as we take you through our experience aboard this exciting boat.

Fuel Consumption

To begin our performance review, let's take a look at the Axopar 45 Cross Top's fuel consumption at different speed ranges. Keep in mind that we were equipped with the V8 300 engines.

Idle Speed (1-3kts)

Fuel Consumption: 9 litres per hour

RPM: 600

Slow Cruise Speed (18kts)

Fuel Consumption: Around 109-118 litres per hour

Optimal Cruising Speed (28-30kts)

Fuel Consumption: 129 litres per hour

RPM: 4000

High Cruise Speed (35kts)

Fuel Consumption: 146 litres per hour

RPM: 4500

High Cruising Speed (46kts)

Fuel Consumption: 270 litres per hour

RPM: 5900

These figures provide valuable insights into the boat's fuel efficiency at different speeds, helping you plan your journeys efficiently.

Hull Design

The Axopar 45 Cross Top boasts an innovative hull design that significantly contributes to its exceptional performance. With its deep-V hull, meticulously crafted by award-winning naval architects, this vessel offers unparalleled stability and seamless handling, even in challenging water conditions. The design minimizes drag, optimizing fuel efficiency and ensuring a comfortable and efficient ride.

Joe's Review

Here's what Joe had to say about his experience at the helm of this new 45-footer...

"This Axopar 45 Cross Top offers an exhilarating ride. It effortlessly reaches its top speed and maintains excellent stability throughout. The proven hull design on this larger platform is a game-changer, providing a smooth and comfortable experience, even when navigating choppy waters."

Joe was also impressed with the boat's fuel efficiency, noting, "I was pleasantly surprised by how economical this boat is, allowing for long journeys without constantly worrying about refuelling. It's a great balance of power and efficiency."

As we cruised through various speed ranges, Joe's commentary echoed praise to the boat's remarkable performance. He described the boat's handling as agile in turns, emphasizing that it feels as nimble as the 37.

The Axopar 45 Cross Top is a standout performer with its thoughtful hull design and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or someone who enjoys leisurely cruises, this vessel offers the best of both worlds. Joe's firsthand experience confirms that the Axopar 45 Cross Top lives up to its reputation as a top-notch performer on the water, making it a compelling choice for boating enthusiasts. We can't wait for these incredible boats to arrive in Australia in early 2024. If you're as excited as we are, don't hesitate to get in touch or visit our office in Sydney to explore this fantastic new model from the world's leading Adventure Boats, Axopar. See you on the next adventure!

A closer look at the Axopar 45 Cross Top & Sun Top

Axopar 45 Cross Top & Sun Top comparison

Welcome aboard the Axopar 45 Cross Top! In this blog, we'll take you through a quick walkthrough of this impressive boat, highlighting its layout, key features, and the key differences between the Cross Top and Sun Top models. So, fasten your seatbelts and let's dive in!

The Axopar 45 Cross Top is a spacious and versatile vessel, measuring 13.9 meters in length and boasting a generous 4.1-meter beam. This substantial size allows for ample volume, particularly in the living areas of the boat. Impressively the vessel has a flat deck throughout, from the duckboard to the helm station it is all one level, creating a smooth flow.

Aft Layout

At the rear of the boat, you can have an abundance of customisations to suit your boating needs.

Open: The standard configuration is an open deck with a single lounge, keeping the area clean and maximising your space for adventure.

The standard configuration is an open deck with a single lounge, keeping the area clean and maximising your space for adventure. U-Sofa: The U-shaped seating setup has an adjustable table. This table can be raised for dining or lowered to create a massive sun pad - the perfect spot to soak up the sun.

The U-shaped seating setup has an adjustable table. This table can be raised for dining or lowered to create a massive sun pad - the perfect spot to soak up the sun. Aft Cabin: If you opt for the spacious aft cabin this provides you with a sizable and comfortable sunbed with access inside via the cockpit.

If you opt for the spacious aft cabin this provides you with a sizable and comfortable sunbed with access inside via the cockpit. Aft Wet Bar: In addition to cockpit wetbar you can opt for an aft Wetbar instead of a rear fender locker on the starboard side. This features a sink, grill and fridge.

Cockpit

Forward Dining Area: The main dining area features a table that folds out to double its size, providing a comfortable and shaded spot beneath the sun top. The lounges provide ample seating for 10 people.

The main dining area features a table that folds out to double its size, providing a comfortable and shaded spot beneath the sun top. The lounges provide ample seating for 10 people. Side Wings: The Axopar 45's side wings fold out to create even more seating, making this area a hub for socializing with friends and family.

The Axopar 45's side wings fold out to create even more seating, making this area a hub for socializing with friends and family. Wet Bar: Near the helm station, you'll discover an internal wet bar complete with an induction cooktop, sink, and fridges, making it easy to prepare meals and drinks while enjoying your time on the water.

Near the helm station, you'll discover an internal wet bar complete with an induction cooktop, sink, and fridges, making it easy to prepare meals and drinks while enjoying your time on the water. Helm Station: The helm station is equipped with two large 16-inch Simrad displays, intuitive controls, and an integrated steering wheel with trim tabs, bow thruster, and audio controls.

Sunroof and bow

Sunroof: The high roof allows for ample headroom and features a double-opening sunroof system, ensuring ample natural light and sunshine.

The high roof allows for ample headroom and features a double-opening sunroof system, ensuring ample natural light and sunshine. Roof Racks and Solar Panel: For those with a sense of adventure, the Axopar 45 offers three sets of roof racks for paddleboards and kayaks, as well as a solar panel for battery trickle charging.

For those with a sense of adventure, the Axopar 45 offers three sets of roof racks for paddleboards and kayaks, as well as a solar panel for battery trickle charging. Bow Features: Moving forward, there's a spacious sun pad with secure bolsters, cup holders, and additional seating. The anchor locker is sizeable and efficient, and you can even set up a table under the sun awning.

Interior

Cabins: This model provides versatile sleeping options. The forward cabin offers a large double V-berth that can convert into an internal lounge. If you choose the Aft cabin option, it doubles your sleeping capacity.

This model provides versatile sleeping options. The forward cabin offers a large double V-berth that can convert into an internal lounge. If you choose the Aft cabin option, it doubles your sleeping capacity. Toilet and Shower: The boat boasts a fully equipped toilet and shower compartment with excellent headroom and ample storage.

Differences between Crosstop and Sun Top

The primary difference between the Axopar 45 Cross Top and Sun Top models lies in their windscreen setup. In the Crosstop, the windscreen is connected to the sunroof, creating a seamless, enclosed helm area. This design offers more protection from the elements.

On the other hand, the Sun Top features a sloped windscreen with a gap between the sun top and the windscreen, giving it a sportier appearance.

Both the Axopar 45 Cross Top and Sun Top are stunning boats and highly configurable models, upholding the reputation of the Axopar name. Their spacious layout, thoughtful design, and versatile features make them a top choice for those seeking a thrilling and comfortable boating experience.

Discover the all-new Greenline 58

Luxury, efficiency, and performance combined

Rowan from Eyachts recently took the Greenline 58 for a sea trial in Cannes beautiful harbour, providing valuable insights into the key features of this impressive yacht.

Key features

1. Multi-Function Deck: The Greenline 58 boasts a high-low swim platform with integrated steps for safety. This versatile space serves as an excellent seating area, a garage for toys and boating gear, and even features a convenient shower.

2. Unique Rear Cockpit: Unlike conventional boat designs, the rear cockpit of the Greenline 58 offers parallel seats, allowing passengers to enjoy stunning views of the water. It features a spacious table that comfortably accommodates six to eight people and includes an integrated sunshade from the coachroof for added protection.

3. Galley with a View: The galley on the Greenline 58 is a chef's dream. It includes a four-burner Miele induction cooktop, a Miele oven, a dishwasher, and ample storage space. With a large opening window and servery, it's perfect for entertaining and staying connected with guests on the rear deck.

4. Abundant Storage: Storage space is abundant throughout the yacht, with smart design solutions, such as spin-out storage in corners of cupboards and a massive storage area under the galley. There's ample room to keep everything organized.

5. Well-Equipped Lower Helm: The lower helm is well-equipped with Simrad screens, controls, and ergonomic seating, ensuring a comfortable and safe cruising experience.

6. Versatile Mid-Cabin: The mid-cabin on the port side offers multiple layout options, from twin beds to a double bed or even an office space. This flexibility caters to various needs and preferences. The cabin also features access to the dayhead with a cleverly designed shower.

7. Forward Cabin: The forward cabin is as impressive as the rest of the yacht, offering plenty of headroom and natural light. Its vertical front window design reduces heat and adds elegance.

8. Luxurious Master Cabin: The master cabin is spacious with high headroom and features beautiful hull windows. It includes a large ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet, providing plenty of storage for clothing and personal items. The cabin boasts soft leather, timber, and mood lighting for a luxurious ambiance.

9. Bow Lounge: Moving to the bow, a spacious seating area comfortably seats seven people, providing the perfect spot for enjoying a cocktail with a view. Behind this central seating is an incredibly spacious lounge with pop up cushions so you can choose to sit upright.

10. Fly Bridge Entertainment: The flybridge offers an additional helm as well as a wet bar with a barbecue, sink, refrigerator, and ice maker, making it an ideal space for entertaining. Versatile seating areas with multi-function backrests provide options for dining or lounging.

Seatrial Statistics

During our sea trial, we experienced the Greenline 58's exceptional performance. Equipped with a Cummins 715 horsepower engine, this boat can comfortably cruise at 25 knots, making it perfect for long-range coastal cruising. Its efficient hull design ensures economical fuel consumption, making it an excellent choice for extended journeys. The boat handled waves with ease, a testament to Greenline's reputation for building vessels that excel in various conditions.

The Greenline 58 offers a range of engine packages, including hybrid options for those looking for an eco-conscious alternative and Caterpillar Engines for a more powerful option.

The Greenline 58 is a remarkable yacht that combines style, functionality, and performance. With its innovative design, spacious cabins, and numerous entertaining areas, it's an ideal vessel for those who appreciate the finer things in life while cruising the seas. Whether you're relaxing on the back deck, preparing gourmet meals in the galley, or enjoying the panoramic views from the fly bridge, this yacht offers an exceptional experience for both owners and guests. With its eco-friendly features and impressive performance, the Greenline 58 sets a new standard in luxury cruising.

Sirena 48: A glimpse into the luxurious yacht world

When it comes to unveiling the epitome of yacht luxury, the Sirena 48 undoubtedly stands out. Through the walkthrough video provided by Rowan from Eyachts, it's evident that this model isn't just another entry in the boat world. Instead, it's a carefully crafted masterpiece.

Here's a closer look at the key features of the Sirena 48:

1. The robust exterior

Starting on the swim platform, the Sirena 48 presents a high-low platform ideal for a sizable tender. There's flexibility with the layout, especially in the rear section, this can be optioned with a storage locker or crew quarters. This yacht ensures that every square foot is maximized.

2. The inviting aft cockpit

Transitioning from the rear, we come across the aft cockpit, furnished with loose furniture or as standard offers a traditional bench and a dining table. The sliding doors accentuate the connectivity from the cockpit to the interior, further amplifying the space.

3. Modern galley and voluminous saloon

The L-shaped galley boasts a large sink - a must-have for any luxury cruiser. Appliances range from dishwashers to various cooktops options. A noticeable characteristic in Sirena models, particularly the 48, is the storage spaces for kitchenware. And for entertainment? A pop-up TV in the saloon.

The helm, decked with glass windows, offers an extensive panoramic view, ergonomic controls, Cummins engines, and joystick docking. Notably, there's also an opening side door - an anchor spot for natural ventilation.

4. The lavish cabins

Descend the stairs, and you're welcomed by a full-beam master bedroom - rare for a boat of this size. Storage is ample, with closets and cabinets generously spread out. The ensuite bathroom is equally spacious, featuring quality fixtures, a large shower space, and a cleverly designed pocket door. The Sirena 48 also features a sizable VIP berth in the bow that could be considered a master on many vessels, as well as a comfortable double berth.

5. The flybridge - a crowning jewel

Ascending to the flybridge, one is met with a vast space - probably the largest in its class. From large dining tables to an expansive wet bar, this is the spot for entertainment and for navigation. An alternative helm on the port side and a lounge area, makes the experience truly immersive.

6. Foredeck and sideboarding

A colossal sun lounging area graces the foredeck, with a seating section for those who prefer a more upright posture. The sideboarding, present on both sides, offers varied docking options.

7. The designer touch - going the extra mile

The yacht's design boasts of a reverse bow, aiding in cutting through water seamlessly. Adding to its advantage, especially for Australian waterways, is the boat's shallow draft. Thanks to designer Germán Frers, renowned in the sailing industry, the Sirena 48 is all about fuel efficiency and long-range cruising.

The Sirena 48 isn't just about luxury. It's a reflection of thoughtfulness, efficiency, and elegance. As Rowan concludes, the Sirena 48 is set to impress, mile after mile. So, for those looking for more information or wish to experience the luxury first-hand, Eyachts awaits your call.

More information here