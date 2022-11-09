Horizon Yachts launches FD110 Crowned Eagle

by Horizon Yachts 11 Oct 23:01 PDT

Horizon Yachts has launched and delivered a new FD110 Tri-Deck, Crowned Eagle. The fifth hull of the superyacht Fast Displacement (FD) model, this FD110 was built for repeat owners who, after actively cruising aboard and enjoying their FD92 Tri-Deck Crowned Eagle, selected the FD110 Tri-Deck platform upon which they could customize a layout to suit their lifestyle.

Boasting a five-stateroom layout with an on-deck master suite, enclosed skylounge, beach club and crew quarters for up to six, the FD110 Tri-Deck offers superyacht amenities and high-volume space to match.

Highlighted by a round dining table for ten, Crowned Eagle’s main deck aft features a wet bar and built-in U-shaped seating as well as plentiful storage. Storage is considerable throughout, and was carefully designed for maximum efficiency. Sliding glass doors lead into the main salon, where a dayhead and comfortable seating area is positioned aft and a large formal dining table with a sunburst inlay is situated amidships. The FD Series’ signature floor-to-ceiling windows feature prominently in this space, which is outfitted in light oak with walnut accents.

An etched Hi/Lo partition separates the large galley from the guest space. The galley itself is well equipped to accommodate the owners’ cruising and entertaining plans, and features a large center island as well as a seating nook with a fold-down table for the chef or crew - who enjoy a private staircase from the galley to their spacious quarters forward on the lower deck. Doors to port and starboard access the side decks - the port door somewhat out of sight from the guest areas and easily facilitating crew flow without interrupting dining or relaxation in the salon areas.

The crew quarters aboard the new FD110 are nothing short of exceptional. Positioned forward on the lower deck instead of the traditional aft location, the crew area aboard Crowned Eagle includes a large mess and three ensuite cabins - one double and two bunk. In addition to the private crew staircase that accesses the galley directly above, a companionway leads to the guest accommodations foyer aft for ease of service. While the crew have their own laundry, the owners also specified a large laundry and storage room for the lower deck guest area, allowing for efficient laundry service akin to that found aboard 150ft+ charter yachts.

The ensuite guest staterooms on this level are spacious in their own right, with three queen and 1 convertible twin branching off of a wide hallway highlighted by a backlit feather etching in the aft bulkhead - a special touch created by the yard for the owners. A small drinks refrigerator is positioned in the lower foyer, and additional storage is found behind hidden cabinets.

On the main deck, a companionway from the salon and dining area leads past the galley and stairwells to the owners’ master suite which has been configured to include not only a nearly full-beam his-and-hers ensuite with central shower aft, but also an incredible set of walk-in closets built into the forward bulkhead.

Another custom layout request was accommodated on the bridge deck, where an asymmetrical enclosed skylounge with a dayhead is positioned aft of the wheelhouse. The wheelhouse itself features dual wing doors as well as a desk for the captain and a raised settee for guests and can be partitioned off from the aft skylounge with a door as well as a Hi/Lo partition behind the settee. This area can be open to the boat deck aft, which features a dinette as well as a bar with fixed bar stools. When the aft tender is deployed, the deck area offers additional space for lounging or entertainment.

A side deck runs the full length of the port side on this level and leads past the bridge door to the spacious foredeck area. This space can be shaded with sun awnings and offers sunpads, a Jacuzzi tub and built-in dinettes.

As if the deck areas aren’t enough on this FD110, the uppermost “tri-deck” does not disappoint. Accessed via stairs from the bridge deck aft, this large space is yet another piece de resistance, as it is fitted with plentiful settees, a bar area and sunpads for a truly relaxing space.

Soon after taking delivery of their latest Crowned Eagle, the owners set out for a maiden voyage to the Florida Keys after which they returned to The Bahamas, one of their favorite cruising areas. “We loved our FD92,” they say, “but the new Crowned Eagle is even better!”

The FD110 Hull 5 Basic Specs: