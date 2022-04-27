Hodgdon launches new 11.4 Meter Superyacht Limousine Tender

11.4 Meter Superyacht Limousine Tender © Hodgdon Yachts 11.4 Meter Superyacht Limousine Tender © Hodgdon Yachts

by Hodgdon Tenders 17 Oct 10:00 PDT

Hodgdon Tenders, the Superyacht tender division of Hodgdon Yachts, announced today that they have launched an 11.4 meter aft helm Superyacht limousine tender, designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design. The tender will be delivered to a Northern European shipyard.

Highlights of the Limousine include accommodations for up to 15 guests, a climate-controlled interior with custom upholstery and detailing, forward and aft outside guest seating areas, exterior wet-bar, gyro stabilization, and a T-top that lowers for stowage. Guests and crew can board from port or starboard sides.

The tender is powered by twin Volvo D4-320 engines, which are accessible through a full-width hatch that raises and lowers electrically. The Michael Peters Yacht Design hull provides stable and secure transportation, even in unfavorable conditions. Much of the exterior stainless steel hardware on the tender, including the Hodgdon signature flush anchor is custom fabricated. The meticulous levels of detail invested in the layout and the installation of mechanical, electrical, and safety systems result in a tender whose construction is of unmatched quality.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver this beautiful American built tender," said Audrey Hodgdon, Director of Sales & Marketing. "The thoughtful details that can be seen throughout are a testament to the experience of the Owner's team and the level of fit and finish demonstrate our team's commitment to high quality construction."