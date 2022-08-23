Please select your home edition
Candela starts production of record-breaking electric C-8 'powered by Polestar' boat

by Candela 18 Oct 05:06 PDT

Production has begun of Candela's revolutionary C-8 'powered by Polestar' electric daycruiser, ushering in a new era where electric boats can cover hundreds of miles in a day, with DC charging.

Having recently set a 24-hour range record for electric boats with a prototype, the Swedish electric hydrofoil boat manufacturer, Candela, proudly announces production has started of the first Candela C-8 'powered by Polestar' units in its Stockholm-based factory.

First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela
First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela

The Polestar-powered version of Candela's C-8 daycruiser, which was announced in January, utilizes the same 69 kWh battery pack and DC fast charging technology as the electric fastback Polestar 2, Standard range Single motor version. This unique partnership unites the two Swedish premium electric companies' efforts to accelerate the shift to more sustainable electric mobility.

This not only means a leading electric range of up to 57 nautical miles at 22 knots, but also that C-8 is the fastest-charging boat on the market, ready to take full use of the marine DC charging networks being built out in the US and Europe.

First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela
First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela

The performance of the C-8 'powered by Polestar' was demonstrated recently when the prototype set a global distance record for electric boats, traveling 483 miles within 24 hours, enabled by DC charging.

"Marine DC charging coupled with our hydrofoil technology's long electric range will introduce new ways to explore on coastlines and archipelagos. Whereas cruising nautical miles in a day in a petrol-powered boat is challenging due to noise and slamming, it's not only doable but very enjoyable in a C-8," says Niklas Nordin, Chief Product Officer at Candela.

First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela
First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela

With the capability to cruise at speeds up to 27 knots and recharge its battery in only 35 minutes via DC charging, the Polestar powered C-8 boasts an electric range that is 2-3 times that of traditional powerboats, yet charges more rapidly.

Such traits make it equally suitable for exhilarating days of waterskiing and long-range journeys between waterfront communities, with its comfortable cabin offering all the amenities for overnight stays.

First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela
First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela

The C-8 'powered by Polestar' is available in three versions; as an open Daycruiser, a weather-sheltered Hardtop and a T-TOP model for sunny climates.

The Candela C-8 is also available in a limited Polestar edition, combining Polestar's Scandinavian take on luxury EV design with Candela's innovative electric hydrofoil boat technology. The bespoke design cues include a new solid light grey color, specially designed seat upholstery and hydrofoils painted in iconic Swedish gold.

First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela
First electric C-8 Polestar powered - photo © Candela

