Antonini Navi announces the sale of a 32-metre Explorer Yacht

Antonini Navi Explorer Yacht 32 M © Antonini Navi Antonini Navi Explorer Yacht 32 M © Antonini Navi

by Antonini Navi 20 Oct 07:08 PDT

Antonini Navi is proud to announce the sale of a 32-metre full-custom steel and aluminium Explorer Yacht designed by Hydro Tec and Hot Lab whose delivery is planned for 2025. Work on the yacht will run parallel to the Shipyard's regular projects under contract for third parties, which range 40 to 60 metres, and the "on spec" development of the 45-metre M/Y Island.

Antonini Navi - the superyacht builder founded in 2020 by Gruppo Antonini Spa in partnership with Aldo Manna - starts the new yachting season off in the best way with the sale of a 32-metre full custom Explorer Yacht. This new contract is another important milestone in La Spezia-based Antonini Navi's remarkable story of growth, as well as a concrete and tangible demonstration of the great flexibility and expertise that attracted the seasoned owner in the first place.

In October 2020, at the Genoa International Boat Show, Antonini Navi announced its launch to the world and presented a brand with a sharp focus on the construction of full-custom yachts. The company began by building metal structures for other shipyards and with time has gained the recognition and attention of potential customers.

In just three years, the Shipyard has positioned itself as a competitive force in the world of yachting - specialising in both full-custom yachts and third-party constructions under contract for leading shipyards. The financial solidity and deep-rooted, longstanding technological experience of Antonini Group, which has been working across the board in the global oil & gas and shipbuilding industries for over 70 years, have been essential ingredients for success.

Aldo Manna, Sales Director at Antonini Navi, stated, "We're very proud to officially announce this sale. Three years ago, Antonini Group CEO Simone Antonini and I began a complex, difficult and ambitious business venture: the creation of a company that could offer a real and reliable alternative in the industry from the ground up and become, in the space of a few short years, a valid choice among custom yacht builders. We are convinced that it is the credibility and technical competence of our people that makes the difference. And, because we are a determined and professional team, we are also convinced that the market will reward us again, and soon."

In more detail, this full-custom steel and aluminium Explorer Yacht 32 M been entrusted to Hydro Tec for the exterior design, naval architecture, and layout, while the interiors were done by Hot Lab in Milan, successfully realizing the owner's dreams. Delivery is planned for 2025.

Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec noted, "The owner wanted a vessel with the attributes of an Explorer - comfort, long range, and the ability to face any sea conditions - and, at the same time, something attractive and modern. We found the ideal partner to undertake a project of this type in Antonini Navi, because their commercial, shipbuilding and organisational background are the perfect fit for the customer's requirements of extreme flexibility.

Enrico Lumini of Hot Lab added, "We are very pleased to embrace the style of Antonini Navi for this project, upon on which we are collaborating with our longstanding partner, the design firm Hydro Tec. Our work on the interiors was closely coordinated with the owner, who asked for a fresh, contemporary, and organic yet essential style for the bright, spacious living areas, in terms of both the shape and colour.