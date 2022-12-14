Technohull introduces the new sleek and sporty flagship Alpha 50

by Technohull 21 Oct 07:13 PDT

Remaining true to its namesake, the Alpha 50 proudly leads the way in its category, heralding Technohull's new fresh and modern design philosophy. This philosophy encapsulates a contemporary approach to comfort, style and luxury, all while staying faithful to the brand's high-performance heritage.

The Alpha 50 introduces a new design philosophy for Technohull

Brand-new sleek and aerodynamic design

Super wide, generous deck space and interiors

New semi-straight wave piercing Dynastream hull design

Offers unbeatable comfort and excellent handling in rough conditions

14 hulls already sold

Radiating charisma, the Alpha 50 boasts a magnetic personality, stunning aesthetics, generously spacious areas, and a high-performance profile. It ushers in a novel way of experiencing life on board, once again setting the benchmark for high-end performance.

A new era of spacious design and high proficiency

Technohull Alpha 50 introduces a groundbreaking design concept, challenging the conventions set by Technohull's previous offerings while remaining rooted in the brand's high-performance DNA and unmistakable design principles. This design evolution incorporates cutting-edge aesthetics, delivering an unprecedented visual and tactile experience that marks a new design era for Technohull. The emphasis is on the ample exterior space and expansive lounging areas, promising a fresh approach to enjoying a day at sea, without compromising the boat's outstanding performance.

The Alpha 50's design is characterized by its clean, aerodynamic and sleek appearance, with streamlined surfaces that surpass its predecessors. This innovation allows for an exceptionally spacious well-designed deck and interiors, and at the same time a sharp and aggressive silhouette.

Exceptional performance

Technohull Alpha 50 sports a semi-straight, wave-piercing bow hull design optimized for outstanding performance, taking into consideration the boat's remarkably spacious deck. Thanks to Technohull's patented Dynastream hull design, Alpha 50 is a sheer performer that delivers beyond expectations, offering high speeds, exceptional seakeeping, excellent handling even in rough weather conditions, unbeatable comfort, and maximum efficiency. Its super-efficient hull design manages to deliver high speeds with less fuel consumption, and as a result Alpha 50's consumption matches that of Technohull's smaller models.

Configured with Mercury 4X500hp engines, speed exceeds 90mph, while with higher engine setups, speeds of up to 100 mph are possible. Engine options range from two to five outboard units, and inboard options include twin inboard diesels, all showcasing the brand's high-performance legacy.

Enhanced helm experience

In true Technohull fashion, the quality of the cruising experience is paramount, and the Alpha 50's helm is no exception. Designed to offer an indulgent and exclusive experience for both the driver and passengers, it features a brand-new aerodynamic hardtop with a full glass windshield, providing shelter and protection from the elements even at high speeds. The helm station boasts a wide, fully equipped console with state-of-the-art digital management systems to enhance the driving experience. The helm seat configuration includes double rows of triple shock-absorbing seats, upholstered in premium marine fabrics, and meticulous attention to detail.

Elevating on-board experiences

Reinventing deck design, the Alpha 50 offers new perspectives on life on board, setting a new standard for luxury in the market. The aft deck features an island sunbed arrangement, a first for Technohull, alongside various deck layouts to meet different owner needs. The wide passageways lead to the spacious bow area, which hosts an expansive sunbed and a console seat, creating the ideal spot for day-long relaxation.

The interior: elegance and luxury

A side console entrance with a pantographic door reveals a luxurious and comfortable cabin. The finely designed cabin includes an oversized double bed, ample storage space, and a separate head with a shower. Infused with enticing details and premium materials, the Alpha 50's interiors elevate the onboard living experience, establishing a significant feature of this new model.

Luxury meets functionality

Technohull Alpha 50 seamlessly combines modern luxury with functionality, leaving no detail to chance. Premium equipment and top-quality materials ensure a stylish and comfortable onboard experience. Unique features, such as the dual-opening island sunbed providing extensive storage, numerous storage spaces throughout the boat, and the option for a well-appointed space beneath the bow sunbed, elevate functionality to unparalleled levels. Technohull Alpha 50 even offers the option of a cabin for two or a single crew cabin beneath the bow sunbed, further demonstrating its commitment to luxury and practicality.

Technohull Alpha 50 general characteristics: