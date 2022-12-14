Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Technohull introduces the new sleek and sporty flagship Alpha 50

by Technohull 21 Oct 07:13 PDT

Remaining true to its namesake, the Alpha 50 proudly leads the way in its category, heralding Technohull's new fresh and modern design philosophy. This philosophy encapsulates a contemporary approach to comfort, style and luxury, all while staying faithful to the brand's high-performance heritage.

  • The Alpha 50 introduces a new design philosophy for Technohull
  • Brand-new sleek and aerodynamic design
  • Super wide, generous deck space and interiors
  • New semi-straight wave piercing Dynastream hull design
  • Offers unbeatable comfort and excellent handling in rough conditions
  • 14 hulls already sold

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

Radiating charisma, the Alpha 50 boasts a magnetic personality, stunning aesthetics, generously spacious areas, and a high-performance profile. It ushers in a novel way of experiencing life on board, once again setting the benchmark for high-end performance.

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

A new era of spacious design and high proficiency

Technohull Alpha 50 introduces a groundbreaking design concept, challenging the conventions set by Technohull's previous offerings while remaining rooted in the brand's high-performance DNA and unmistakable design principles. This design evolution incorporates cutting-edge aesthetics, delivering an unprecedented visual and tactile experience that marks a new design era for Technohull. The emphasis is on the ample exterior space and expansive lounging areas, promising a fresh approach to enjoying a day at sea, without compromising the boat's outstanding performance.

The Alpha 50's design is characterized by its clean, aerodynamic and sleek appearance, with streamlined surfaces that surpass its predecessors. This innovation allows for an exceptionally spacious well-designed deck and interiors, and at the same time a sharp and aggressive silhouette.

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

Exceptional performance

Technohull Alpha 50 sports a semi-straight, wave-piercing bow hull design optimized for outstanding performance, taking into consideration the boat's remarkably spacious deck. Thanks to Technohull's patented Dynastream hull design, Alpha 50 is a sheer performer that delivers beyond expectations, offering high speeds, exceptional seakeeping, excellent handling even in rough weather conditions, unbeatable comfort, and maximum efficiency. Its super-efficient hull design manages to deliver high speeds with less fuel consumption, and as a result Alpha 50's consumption matches that of Technohull's smaller models.

Configured with Mercury 4X500hp engines, speed exceeds 90mph, while with higher engine setups, speeds of up to 100 mph are possible. Engine options range from two to five outboard units, and inboard options include twin inboard diesels, all showcasing the brand's high-performance legacy.

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

Enhanced helm experience

In true Technohull fashion, the quality of the cruising experience is paramount, and the Alpha 50's helm is no exception. Designed to offer an indulgent and exclusive experience for both the driver and passengers, it features a brand-new aerodynamic hardtop with a full glass windshield, providing shelter and protection from the elements even at high speeds. The helm station boasts a wide, fully equipped console with state-of-the-art digital management systems to enhance the driving experience. The helm seat configuration includes double rows of triple shock-absorbing seats, upholstered in premium marine fabrics, and meticulous attention to detail.

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

Elevating on-board experiences

Reinventing deck design, the Alpha 50 offers new perspectives on life on board, setting a new standard for luxury in the market. The aft deck features an island sunbed arrangement, a first for Technohull, alongside various deck layouts to meet different owner needs. The wide passageways lead to the spacious bow area, which hosts an expansive sunbed and a console seat, creating the ideal spot for day-long relaxation.

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

The interior: elegance and luxury

A side console entrance with a pantographic door reveals a luxurious and comfortable cabin. The finely designed cabin includes an oversized double bed, ample storage space, and a separate head with a shower. Infused with enticing details and premium materials, the Alpha 50's interiors elevate the onboard living experience, establishing a significant feature of this new model.

Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 50 - photo © Technohull

Luxury meets functionality

Technohull Alpha 50 seamlessly combines modern luxury with functionality, leaving no detail to chance. Premium equipment and top-quality materials ensure a stylish and comfortable onboard experience. Unique features, such as the dual-opening island sunbed providing extensive storage, numerous storage spaces throughout the boat, and the option for a well-appointed space beneath the bow sunbed, elevate functionality to unparalleled levels. Technohull Alpha 50 even offers the option of a cabin for two or a single crew cabin beneath the bow sunbed, further demonstrating its commitment to luxury and practicality.

Technohull Alpha 50 general characteristics:

  • Length Overall: 14.95 m (15,11 for the inboard version)
  • Beam: 4.72 m
  • Hull: Deep V with ventilated steps
  • Light Ship Weight: 7,000 kg
  • Fuel Capacity: 1,800L
  • Water Capacity: 200L
  • Max Engines: 5X500hp outboard / 2 X 435 hp inboard
  • Engine Options: Outboard / Inboard
  • Number of Passengers: 16
  • Design Category: B Offshore

Related Articles

Aimé Leon Dore 38 GS
Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore proudly present their first bespoke 38 Grand Sport Aimé Leon Dore and Technohull proudly present their first collaborative project, a bespoke 38 Grand Sport boat that combines the craftsmanship and innovation of both brands. Posted on 18 Jul Technohull introduces a new design philosophy
With the head-turning Omega 48 Technohull has revealed the latest model in its ever-growing range: the Omega 48, which is expected to launch in mid of 2023. Posted on 14 Dec 2022 Technohull GTX world debut
It brings the very best to the 10 metre plus category. This new sporty 10 metre plus model brings the very best to this popular category, fusing the unmistakable Technohull silhouette and refined looks with an utterly sophisticated hull design poised to perform beyond limits and a generous deck space. Posted on 6 Oct 2022 Live the ultimate ride at 100kts
With the Technohull 38 Grand Sport Super Fast Edition Limited edition boats don't get much more exclusive - or more rapid - than the Super Fast edition of Technohull's hugely successful 38 Grand Sport. This rocket ship belongs amongst the elite ranks of those craft capable of speeds of 100 knots* on water. Posted on 9 Mar 2022 New Mercury V12 600hp on Technohull Omega 47
Technohull would like to share some highlights regarding the engines' performance Technohull would like to share some highlights regarding the engines' performance, after experiencing and testing the boat for almost a month. This has been the very first installation in Greece and among the very first outside the US. Posted on 15 Sep 2021 New flagship Omega 47 blends sporty performance
Flexible configuration with Technohull's biggest ever cabin Technohull's breathtaking new Omega 47 seamlessly combines superyacht finish with the sporty performance that has made the Greek brand famous. Posted on 9 Mar 2021 Two new Technohull models in high demand
Technohull maintains production despite strict anti-Covid hygiene measures at the Greek yard Restrictions imposed by the global Covid-19 pandemic have not brought production at Technohull® to a standstill. Strict hygiene measures have allowed the Greek yard's skilled workforce to keep building, albeit at a slower pace. Posted on 12 May 2020 Technohull launches its first two Grand Sport 38s
Sporty looks and impeccable build quality combine with a luxurious features list Technohull® has just launched one of the year's most hotly awaited new boats at its base in Alimos, Greece. Two very different looking units of the ground-breaking 38 Grand Sport were launched at the same time Posted on 16 Oct 2019 New 38 Grand Sport to be launched this summer
A new era is about to dawn Technohull®'s fastest ever boat is now just a few months away from hitting the water. Several units of the hotly-anticipated 38 Grand Sport are at the moulding stage, with delivery anticipated at the end of the summer. Posted on 9 Jul 2019 Technohull Explorer40: Thrilling ride with comfort
All new sport cruiser RIB Explorer 40 to splash this summer Production started on the first examples of brand-new Explorer 40 from TECHNOHULL®. The 12m sport cruiser will combine the sort of thrilling ride for which the Greek company is known with a comfort and seakeeping that makes it ideal for family enjoyment. Posted on 24 May 2019
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy