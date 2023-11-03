Please select your home edition
Jacaranda Boat Regatta at Grafton Jacaranda Festival

by Stuart Walsh 20 Oct 15:29 PDT 3 November 2023
Shaggers Gladys and Ric Smith have organised a Jacaranda Flotilla to be part of the annual Jacaranda Festival at Grafton © Stuart Walsh

If you have a vessel of any kind, you are invited to join a boat regatta to celebrate Grafton Jacaranda Festival.

When? Friday 3rd November 2023.
Where? Designated area on river, downstream from Crown Hotel
Time? 5.30pm

Please contact Glad and Rick on 0415350974 as we need to know numbers.

It is envisaged that we leave Brushgrove as a flotilla at 2.00pm to go as a group with the tide to congregate on the downstream side of the new bridge by 4.30pm. Vessels that cannot get under the two bridges will anchor and use powered dinghies. We will then proceed as a group (approx. 5.00pm) to our designated area in front of the Crown Hotel and do a few circles with horns honking for the public on the riverside. (A bit of FUN).

Please decorate vessel with purple bunting (no balloons) and wear purple. Those in dinghies, please ensure life jackets are worn as this event has been notified to Maritime. We will have a gathering for vessels staying overnight, to be organised.

There will be land entertainment, food stalls, and fireworks (9.00pm) on this Friday night in front of the Crown Hotel. (Venetian Festival)

