Project update: Venus hull and superstructure are now joined together

by Heesen Yachts 20 Oct 08:02 PDT

Heesen Yachts is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20655, code-named Project Venus, is proceeding on schedule, and the yacht is available for sale with delivery foreseen for the second quarter of 2025.

  • Exterior by Omega Architects
  • Bespoke interior design by Luca Dini Design and Architecture
  • Proven design and engineering platform
  • Ultra-efficient and comfortable Fast Displacement Hull Form
  • 12 guests in six staterooms
  • Delivery in Q2 2025

Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts

With a length over all of 55 metres and a generous internal volume of 760 GT, Project Venus is the latest in the successful 55 Steel series. She is the only 55-metre superyacht built in Northern Europe currently available on the market. Venus represents a unique opportunity for discerning clients to purchase a yacht with Dutch pedigree, built to the highest quality standards, with a shortened delivery time.

Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts

At the beginning of the century, Heesen pioneered the construction of superyachts in small series on speculation. By doing so, the shipyard optimised the material procurement, streamlined the building process, and reduced the delivery times while still retaining the exclusivity of the look and feel that belongs to the yachts of this league. Clients with an eye for the finest quality and efficiency in terms of performance and who also value their yacht's sturdiness, security, and comfort in all sea conditions will find the perfect opportunity in Venus. This 55m Steel yacht will be the ideal platform for them to create memorable experiences with their family and friends.

Project Venus YN 20655 - Owner cabin - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - Owner cabin - photo © Heesen Yachts

Two MTU4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) will propel her to a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and provide a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots, with a frugal fuel consumption close to 210 litres per hour, excluding the hotel load. These figures are impressive per se, but even more so if you think they are delivered by a steel yacht that displaces approximately 600 tons at half load. Heesen is renowned for its attention to meticulous weight management in yacht construction, which has been developed for its lightweight, fast aluminium yachts. This construction technique can be successfully applied to steel-hulled vessels, as well. Less weight means less drag. Combined with the ultra-performing Fast Displacement Hull form devised by van Oossanen and perfectly engineered by Heesen, all resulting in an impressive performance across the entire speed range.

At Heesen, no two yachts are alike. Luca Dini Design and Architecture penned a unique interior design for Project Venus.

Project Venus YN 20655 - Skylounge - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - Skylounge - photo © Heesen Yachts

Silvia Margutti, head designer of this project, comments: "The interior of Venus has a strong, daring identity that can be pushed to audacity while remaining welcoming and comfortable. Having been conceived to allow the craftspeople of Heesen Interior to express their excellence in the finishes, reflections, and textures, the design thrives on contrasts and provides a unique harmony. This aspect plays an essential role in making Venus a unique project. Heesen is one of the few shipyards in the world to have its own in-house fine cabinet-making workshop, and we like to maximise the opportunity to work with these fine craftspeople!"

Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts

Venus sleeps twelve guests in six large staterooms. The owners' quarters are on the main deck forward and span 82 square metres, offering a secluded haven with direct access to the open air thanks to a private veranda on the starboard side.

The 252 square metres of outdoor areas have been carefully considered and offer the ideal space for al fresco dining, entertaining and relaxing.

Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts

The sundeck measures 110 square metres and is undoubtedly the piece de resistance thanks to its versatility and the ideal layout for perfect crew service with double stair access. A luxurious whirlpool adjacent to the bar draws the eye to the horizon and the beauty of the surrounding nature. The hard top protects the bar and the lounge area, with sofas and armchairs around coffee tables. The sun loungers on the aft offer the perfect spot to watch the world go by while cruising.

The bridge deck aft terrace is home to a bespoke expandable round table for al fresco dining. A lounge located aft is perfect for entertaining guests before moving to the table. Flush sliding doors open onto the sky lounge and create a luxurious indoor-outdoor space that is seamlessly connected. After dinner, guests can move inside for coffee and drinks. The upper pantry with a dumbwaiter allows the crew to deliver top-notch service.

Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts

The main deck aft terrace with comfortable built-in settees connects to the fixed swim platform via double stairs. With tender and toys conveniently located forward on the main deck, we freed 35 square metres to create a wonderful beach club. A wellness area with sauna, day head, shower, and a fully serviced bar make this area one of the most desirable spaces on board Venus.

Project Venus YN 20655 - Main deck aft - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - Main deck aft - photo © Heesen Yachts

Heesen engineers, Omega Architects and Luca Dini Design and Architecture considered and designed every centimetre of this project with purpose. Nothing is left to chance. Venus is the perfect superyacht for family cruises or extensive charters. She is large enough to carry all the necessary luxury but compact enough to access charming ports and small bays, taking the owners and their guests to the beating heart of the buzzing yachting life typical of the Mediterranean! Thanks to her sturdy steel hull and the well-positioned stabilisers, she delivers supreme comfort in all sea conditions and at anchor, making her the ideal yacht for long passages.

Project Venus has it all!

Project Venus YN 20655 - open beach club - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - open beach club - photo © Heesen Yachts

Specifications:

  • Hull Type: Twin Propeller Motor Yacht, Fast Displacement Hull Form
  • Naval Architect: Van Oossanen Naval Architects / Heesen Yachts
  • Interior Designer: Luca Dini Design & Architecture
  • Exterior Styling: Omega Architects
  • Classification: Lloyds 100a1ssc Yacht, Lmc, Ums Large Commercial Yacht Code Reg-Yc
  • Hull: Steel
  • Superstructure: Aluminium
  • Accommodation: 12 Guests in 6 Cabins 13 Crew in 7 Cabins
  • Length Over All: 55 Metres (180' 5")
  • Beam Over All: 9.6 Metres (31' 6")
  • Draft at Half Load: 2.85 Metres (9' 4")
  • Displacement (Half Load): Approx. 600 Tons (1,322,000 Lbs)
  • Tonnage: Approx. 760 Gt
  • Maximum Speed (Half Load): 15.5 Knots
  • Range: 4,500 Nautical Miles At 13 Knots
  • Fuel Capacity: 100,000 Litres (26,400 US Gallon)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 24,000 Litres (6,340 US Gallon)
  • Main Engines: 2 x Mtu 8v 4000 M63 (Imo Tier Iii)
  • Maximum Power: 2 x 1,000 Kilowatt
  • Gearbox: 2 x Zf 5356
  • Engine Control: Mtu Blue Vision Ng
  • Propellers: 2 x Five Blade Fixed Pitch
  • Generators:
    • 2 x Zenoro, Each 175 Kilowatt, 50 Hertz
    • 1 x Zenoro Emergency Gen. 80 Kilowatt
  • Bowthruster: Electrically Driven Make Zf-Marine 125 Kilowatt
  • Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 Fins, Type 720, Zero Speed
  • Fresh Water Maker: 2 X Idromar - Capacity 9,000 Litres Per Day Each (2,377 US Gallon)
  • Hot Water Boiler: 2 x 300 Litres (2 x 79.2 US Gallon)
  • Sanitary Treatment: Hamann Hl-Cont Plus 025
  • Air—Conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
  • Anchor Winch: 2x Steen
  • Mooring Capstan: 2x Steen
  • Passarelle: Hydromar
  • Tender Crane Hydromar Swl 2,400 Kg (Cargo)
  • Jacuzzi: Custom Jacuzzi

Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Venus YN 20655 - photo © Heesen Yachts

