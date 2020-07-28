Please select your home edition
New images of Saxdor 400 GTO are now available

by Saxdor Yachts 21 Oct 02:49 PDT

We are pleased to share with you new images of the Saxdor 400 GTO, the innovative 40ft with a sleek profile by Saxdor Yachts.

The Saxdor 400 GTO is a highly anticipated flagship model that embodies exceptional performance and cruising efficiency. Built on a twin-stepped hull and designed for twin outboard rigs, the Saxdor 400 GTO promises an outstanding on-water experience.

Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

The open wheelhouse extends to the full beam of the boat, maximising internal living space and offering direct access to side terraces, a unique design feature that enhances the functionality of the balconies and creating a private island experience while at rest.

Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

The lower deck accommodates a spacious forward double cabin, a separate bathroom, an option for a kids' cabin and an amidships double cabin. All of it executed with impeccable design and a sense of style, making it such a pleasure for the eye.

Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 400 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

