Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

New ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) unveiled

by ILIAD Catamarans 21 Oct 10:49 PDT
ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) © ILIAD Catamarans

The latest evolution of the ILIAD 62 has just arrived in Australia. This superb enclosed flybridge version is also finished in a luxuriously rich, darker timber finish throughout, demonstrating how ILIAD's customisation service allows you to design a boat that truly reflects your individual style.

ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

Visit the image gallery to explore both the open and enclosed versions of the long-range motor yacht, as well as two variations of the expansive range of available finishes, or contact us for more images.

Discover the ILIAD 62

View the ILIAD 62 Walk-Through Tour:

ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy