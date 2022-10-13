New ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) unveiled

by ILIAD Catamarans 21 Oct 10:49 PDT

The latest evolution of the ILIAD 62 has just arrived in Australia. This superb enclosed flybridge version is also finished in a luxuriously rich, darker timber finish throughout, demonstrating how ILIAD's customisation service allows you to design a boat that truly reflects your individual style.

Visit the image gallery to explore both the open and enclosed versions of the long-range motor yacht, as well as two variations of the expansive range of available finishes, or contact us for more images.

