Lürssen - The bespoke yacht builder

Opera - a 146-metre yacht © KlausJordan Opera - a 146-metre yacht © KlausJordan

by Lürssen Yachts 24 Oct 06:36 PDT

Lürssen's core business is of course the construction of new yachts, and the yard has been very busy so far in 2023 with the delivery of three yachts with a total length of 374 metres.

The first delivery was the yacht OPERA in early 2023 - a 146-metre yacht - followed by the 90-metre yacht NORN. NORN was built for an owning couple who previously sailed on a 70 metre Lürssen, which has served them faithfully for over 20 years. They required topnotch design and engineering as well as seagoing comfort for their family. For the exterior, they once again trusted the designer Espen Oeino, who gave the yacht a striking design with extraordinary features and which is dominated by flat surfaces, straight lines and angular corners. The crispness of the exterior styling suggests a geometrical precision that permeates every facet of the yacht. Her interior was designed by Dölker + Voges and echoes the same design themes as her exterior. Cornelsen & Partner was acting as Project Manager in the Owners' team throughout the construction process.

As with all Lürssens, the yacht is equipped with state-of-the art technology and engineering systems. These include, zero speed stabilisers, an outside cinema and an adjustable pool floor with dance floor illumination. A dynamic positioning system enables electronic anchoring in sensitive and remote areas, protecting the seabed and allowing for safe mooring regardless of water depth.

The third delivery to leave the shed is project Luminance, a 137-metre private yacht.

Today, 32 of the Top 100 yachts in the world have been built by Lürssen (and 12 of the Top 20). Many more yachts in the range of 75 to over 130-metres are currently under construction. The Lürssen founder's dream to become one of the leading shipbuilders in the world is still present in the spirit of Lürssen and all the people who work there.