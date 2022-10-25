Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Lürssen - The bespoke yacht builder

by Lürssen Yachts 24 Oct 06:36 PDT
Opera - a 146-metre yacht © KlausJordan

Lürssen's core business is of course the construction of new yachts, and the yard has been very busy so far in 2023 with the delivery of three yachts with a total length of 374 metres.

Opera - a 146-metre yacht - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Opera - a 146-metre yacht - photo © Tom van Oossanen

The first delivery was the yacht OPERA in early 2023 - a 146-metre yacht - followed by the 90-metre yacht NORN. NORN was built for an owning couple who previously sailed on a 70 metre Lürssen, which has served them faithfully for over 20 years. They required topnotch design and engineering as well as seagoing comfort for their family. For the exterior, they once again trusted the designer Espen Oeino, who gave the yacht a striking design with extraordinary features and which is dominated by flat surfaces, straight lines and angular corners. The crispness of the exterior styling suggests a geometrical precision that permeates every facet of the yacht. Her interior was designed by Dölker + Voges and echoes the same design themes as her exterior. Cornelsen & Partner was acting as Project Manager in the Owners' team throughout the construction process.

90-metre yacht Norn - photo © Peter Neumann
90-metre yacht Norn - photo © Peter Neumann

As with all Lürssens, the yacht is equipped with state-of-the art technology and engineering systems. These include, zero speed stabilisers, an outside cinema and an adjustable pool floor with dance floor illumination. A dynamic positioning system enables electronic anchoring in sensitive and remote areas, protecting the seabed and allowing for safe mooring regardless of water depth.

90-metre yacht Norn - photo © Peter Neumann
90-metre yacht Norn - photo © Peter Neumann

The third delivery to leave the shed is project Luminance, a 137-metre private yacht.

Today, 32 of the Top 100 yachts in the world have been built by Lürssen (and 12 of the Top 20). Many more yachts in the range of 75 to over 130-metres are currently under construction. The Lürssen founder's dream to become one of the leading shipbuilders in the world is still present in the spirit of Lürssen and all the people who work there.

90-metre yacht Norn - photo © Peter Neumann
90-metre yacht Norn - photo © Peter Neumann

Related Articles

Lürssen unveils Project Cosmos
Over the coming months, Lürssen personnel will outfit her in a neighborhood facility On 8 March 2023, Lürssen launched the 114.20 m project Cosmos. Posted on 10 Mar Lürssen launched Project 1601
90-metre motor yacht to undergo sea trials in the coming months Lürssen Yachts are pleased to announce the launching of Project 1601, a 90-meter displacement Motor Yacht. Posted on 12 Feb Lürssen unveils Project Luminance
The 130m+ yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023 On Thursday 9 February, Lürssen unveiled project Luminance (a 130 m plus yacht). The yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023. Posted on 11 Feb Lürssen co-presents Coral Ocean at FLIBS
One of the most iconic Lürssen superyachts ever built Lürssen is proud to co-present Coral Ocean - a 28 year "young" lady - at the forthcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 25 Oct 2022 Lürssen deliveres Project BLUE
She will now enjoy her very first season with her new owners After BLUE's successful second sea trial at the end of June, the 160-metre Lürssen left the shipyard in Bremen on 2nd July and embarked on her maiden voyage, heading to the Mediterranean where she will now enjoy her very first season with her new owners. Posted on 3 Jul 2022 Alice - A Lürssen innovative concept experience
ALICE makes the difference. The German yacht builder Lürssen has earned an international reputation as the specialist in exclusive, bespoke yachts of outstanding engineering mastery. Posted on 5 Dec 2021 Lürssen successfully redelivers 110m Kaos
Following an extensive refit at the Lürssen Blohm+Voss facilities in Hamburg The 110-metre Kaos has left the Lürssen Blohm+Voss facilities in Hamburg and has been redelivered to her delighted owners. She marks Lürssen's biggest refit to date which commenced at the end of March 2019 Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Lürssen launches project 1601
Espen Oeino has created a striking design with extraordinary features Espen Oeino has given project 1601 a striking design with extraordinary features and which is dominated by planar surfaces, straight lines and angular corners. Posted on 2 Jun 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy