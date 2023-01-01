Discover the latest in the Xtreme Series' evolution; unveiling the Flybridge 78

Xtreme 78 Flybridge © Holterman Shipyard Xtreme 78 Flybridge © Holterman Shipyard

by Holterman Shipyard 25 Oct 12:51 PDT

The new addition is an entertainer's delight with details released for the first time on the yacht, which adds a focus on warm-weather cruising to the successful range.

It's an evolution of the Xtreme 78 Sport model; of which the sleek, sophisticated, low profile, sporty design and voluminous hull was designed for cruising Dutch canals and northern waters. Designer Bernd Weel has taken that generous hull and striking profile and added a flybridge, with a focus on outdoor living for long hot summers al fresco. It's a continuation of Xtreme's ultra-successful entry into the market which began in just 2022. The Xtreme Series launched with the Xtreme 105 Lady Fleur which scooped up awards for her ground-breaking technical features. The release of the Xtreme 78 Flybridge marks the fifth order in the series in the year since Lady Fleur's launch.

At 23.9 metres LOA, this yacht will slip under French Riviera anchoring restrictions and her inviting flybridge is a match for that. It's built for summer living with a helm station, wet bar, al fresco dining and multiple sunpad areas.

"The area has been designed for lounging, and has a lot of features to enjoy time gathered with family and friends; including sunbathing, having dinner or drinks alongside the bar, and controlling the yacht from the fully-equipped and well-designed helm station," says her designer, Bernd Weel.

"One of the features I really love are the chaises longues flanking the helm station. These are perfect for lounging when your partner is controlling the yacht during a cruise and give a very social connection. The captain doesn't have to be alone, and still enjoys a free and unobstructed view forward," says Weel.

Adding to the overarching sense of openness, the Xtreme 78 Flybridge boasts an electrically-operated sliding roof on the flybridge, elevating the onboard experience, and allowing guests to enjoy the bar under the warm rays of the sun.

The Xtreme 78 Flybridge has retained the sporty character and dynamic look of the Xtreme 78 Sport, with a Mediterranean-orientated design and functionality which moves the focus to outdoor living. Collaboration with her experienced owner has seen the design and build team create features around the moments the owner likes to enjoy on the water. As the build progressed, it emerged the owner appreciates a place to take in peaceful contemplation of the ocean.

"We added seating on the stern; a solid bench on the hatch directly located at the swim platform where the owner likes to sit and be very close to the water. Another feature they really liked is the bar on the fly deck. It is covered by a hardtop with a sliding canvas roof and is the perfect place to enjoy a drink with friends," says Weel.

At 23.9 metres, and with a beam of 6.18 metres, the Xtreme 78 Flybridge has the series' signature immense interior volume with a full beam master amidships, two twin VIPs and guest cabin forward. With the first yacht in the Xtreme Series changing what we expect from superyachts in this size range, the 78 Flybridge is continuing with that technical pedigree.

The Xtreme 78 Flybridge is equipped with an array of advanced technical features including an hydraulically-operated aluminium platform at the stern, capable of lifting a tender of up to 1000kg, watermaker, Humphree All Speed stabilising system, retractable capstans on the foredeck, a telescopic anchor system at the bow, Volvo-Penta dynamic positioning, and Garmin Surround View for comprehensive situational awareness, all bringing large yacht safety to this go-anywhere sized vessel.

"To ensure safety, the yacht is equipped with a Thermal FLIR camera in the engine room to monitor the systems, while an expanded FLIR thermal imaging camera on the mast adds additional safety for man overboard procedures or identifying hazards during a night watch. Additional amenities include a 22.5 Kw generator, an electric shore power reel, air conditioning, and floor heating throughout the vessel, ensuring comfort in all climates," says Van Santen.

"The Xtreme 78 Flybridge truly embodies a blend of cutting-edge technology, luxury, and innovation, providing an exceptional yachting experience for those who appreciate the finest details."

The sleek hull lines contain an exceptionally well-spaced yacht. Engine rooms are well-organised and accessible, and the generous flybridge comfortably accommodates up to 12 people for relaxation. Underwater lighting around the vessel adds to the captivating ambiance from on-deck spaces for guests, and powerful engines propel the vessel to exhilarating speeds of 25+ knots.

With the proven design footprint of the 78 Sport, progress is continuing quickly. Expect to see this warm weather beauty hitting the water in early 2024; the first flybridge in this series of firsts.