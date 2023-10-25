ePropulsion launches X40 Outboard Engine

X40 Electric Outboard © ePropulsion X40 Electric Outboard © ePropulsion

by ePropulsion 25 Oct 19:18 PDT

ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced today the launch of their all-new X40 Electric Outboard, the future of clean, quiet and powerful marine propulsion, at this year's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 25th - 29th, 2023.

Weighing 20% less than traditional motors, the X40 offers 40 kW of power with 88.2% total powertrain efficiency. Using a proprietary algorithm, ePropulsion has also optimized over 20 key variables to achieve unparalleled hydrodynamic efficiency in the X40's propeller, yielding smoother rides and even lower energy consumption.

In addition to its exceptional performance, the X40 features a compact design that integrates electric steering, power trim/tilt, electric control unit (ECU) and motor controller into a single unit, allowing boaters to maximize usable space at the stern for work or play. The ePropulsion Smart System Architecture (eSSA) facilitates a seamless, worry-free experience configuring the X40 propulsion system. The modular architecture supports simple and safe connection of various components and enables integration with renewable energy sources, enhancing the sustainability of the boating experience.

The X40 provides intuitive and comfortable control that is easy to operate even for boating novices, and the digital helm and smart throttles deliver instant digital feedback. The X40's electric steering system eliminates the need for hydraulic components, offering a streamlined, low-maintenance solution. More than just a simplification, this digital steering serves as a gateway to a suite of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems. By offering unprecedented precision and responsiveness, it paves the way for enhanced safety and control features that revolutionize the boating experience. The X40's built-in Connectivity Service offers real-time status, advanced monitoring, reporting and trip tracking. ePropulsion incorporated frequency resonance isolation and vibration dampening technology in the X40 resulting in a quiet design that creates less vibration than comparable outboards.

"The X40 is the next evolution in electric outboards of its size, showcasing the highest level of ePropulsion's R&D capacity," said Danny Tao, CEO and Co-founder of ePropulsion. "We are always looking to innovate, not just to match what is available for standard internal combustion outboards, but to move beyond their capabilities and provide real, enhanced performance, while also providing a quiet, clean and powerful alternative for propulsion."

Built for the marine environment, the X40 includes a safe and reliable 96V electrical platform complying with the latest IEC standards. It is IP67 waterproof and built to last with a minimum service life of 5,000 hours.

The X40 is compatible with a comprehensive range of accessories, such as the ePropulsion Smart Throttle, Digital Helm, Smart Display, Propellers, G102-100 Battery, Battery Charger, Solar Charger Controller, MPPT and DC-DC.

ePropulsion will showcase the new X40 electric outboard motor from October 25th through 29th at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Booth 2014 in the Broward County Convention Center.

For more information on ePropulsion or its revolutionary electric motors and accessories, please visit www.ePropulsion.com or mackboring.com/products/epropulsion-motors.