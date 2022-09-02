Australia sees a new era of boating with Manitou Pontoon Boats

by BRP 26 Oct 10:55 PDT

BRP is shaking up the Australasian marine industry with a new generation of boating, bringing one of its international brands to Australian shores.

On Thursday 26th October 2023, the award-winning Manitou Pontoon boats will set stage in front of tens of thousands of people from across the globe at the Melbourne Boat Show, as it officially makes its Australian debut.

Following nearly 40-years of marine excellence, the brand will make waves in the Australian market for the first time, delivering locals the opportunity to experience the prestigious lifestyle that is synonymous to Manitou.

"First founded in 1986 in North America, the brand has moved mountains in the marine industry with innovation. Amidst redefining the boating industry, one thing has stayed constant; the passion to create a high-quality, attainable pontoon boat. With its legacy, Manitou has established a world-class reputation of innovation and design that elevates the on-water experience," Garrett Koschak Business Strategy Manager said.

"A legacy that will now be shared with Australia as we endeavour to further elevate the industry, challenge norms, and break ground on a global scale; showcasing the full potential of the boating lifestyle to the world."

Finessed from a globally acclaimed team of designers and Research and Development professionals, Manitou Pontoon boats are truly unique; this year awarded the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award in the Pontoon Boat category.

The acclaimed marine title came down to the timeless, modern design of the Manitou Explore range, coupled with the MAX Deck, which was only made possible with BRP's revolutionary Rotax S engine; the world's first outboard featuring Stealth Technology.

Today, Manitou will release its three Explore 22 MAX models to the Australian market; the Bench, Switchback and Navigator, starting from $176,098 inc. GST.

The three configuration styles are thoughtfully designed to accommodate families, and extended families, of all sizes.

The Manitou Explore is exclusively available through a select range of certified dealers. To find out more, or to submit an enquiry, visit manitoupontoonboats.com

Specifications: