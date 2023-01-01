Speed Champion Tim Ciasulli orders a Sunreef 88 Ultima

Sunreef 88 ULTIMA © Sunreef Yachts Sunreef 88 ULTIMA © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 27 Oct 09:55 PDT

Sunreef Yachts is to build a Sunreef 88 ULTIMA catamaran for Tim Ciasulli, Former USA National and World Offshore Powerboat Champion-Holder of 4 World Speed Records.

The hybrid luxury super cat will be the first US-sold ULTIMA yacht. With catamarans ranging from 44-feet to 88-footers, the ULTIMA line is Sunreef Yachts' latest range, blending speed, luxury and energy efficiency.

With a racing career spanning four decades, over 300 races and more than 100 victories, Tim Ciasulli has a unique expertise in the domain of high performance multihulls. A passionate yachtsman, the speed champion is also a serial yacht owner, having owned 5 monohull superyachts.

While looking for the perfect combination of comfort, speed and efficiency, he decided to build a powerful Sunreef 88 ULTIMA hybrid catamaran with Sunreef Yachts. An expression of his passion for fast catamarans and his appreciation for superyacht luxury, the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA will offer plenty of living space and a marine architecture tailored for performance.

"Who else builds a yacht that has almost 400 sq. mt. (4200 sq. ft.) of living area where you can cruise responsibly, economically, and sustainably on solar powered electric motors and go 35 MPH on traditional engines when you need to? I'm thrilled to be a part of this game changing exciting project where I can have both speed and sustainability on a huge platform!"

Tim Ciasulli: Former USA National and World Offshore Powerboat Champion-Holder of 4 World Speed Records.

One of the yacht’s outstanding features will be her walkaround Ocean Lounge – an aft deck offering lots of lounging space with opening bulwark platforms and easy access to a fleet of water toys. For more information about the ULTIMA range, feel free to get in touch with the Sunreef Yachts team.