Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Speed Champion Tim Ciasulli orders a Sunreef 88 Ultima

by Sunreef Yachts 27 Oct 09:55 PDT
Sunreef 88 ULTIMA © Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts is to build a Sunreef 88 ULTIMA catamaran for Tim Ciasulli, Former USA National and World Offshore Powerboat Champion-Holder of 4 World Speed Records.

The hybrid luxury super cat will be the first US-sold ULTIMA yacht. With catamarans ranging from 44-feet to 88-footers, the ULTIMA line is Sunreef Yachts' latest range, blending speed, luxury and energy efficiency.

Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts

With a racing career spanning four decades, over 300 races and more than 100 victories, Tim Ciasulli has a unique expertise in the domain of high performance multihulls. A passionate yachtsman, the speed champion is also a serial yacht owner, having owned 5 monohull superyachts.

While looking for the perfect combination of comfort, speed and efficiency, he decided to build a powerful Sunreef 88 ULTIMA hybrid catamaran with Sunreef Yachts. An expression of his passion for fast catamarans and his appreciation for superyacht luxury, the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA will offer plenty of living space and a marine architecture tailored for performance.

Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts

"Who else builds a yacht that has almost 400 sq. mt. (4200 sq. ft.) of living area where you can cruise responsibly, economically, and sustainably on solar powered electric motors and go 35 MPH on traditional engines when you need to? I'm thrilled to be a part of this game changing exciting project where I can have both speed and sustainability on a huge platform!"

Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Tim Ciasulli: Former USA National and World Offshore Powerboat Champion-Holder of 4 World Speed Records.

One of the yacht’s outstanding features will be her walkaround Ocean Lounge – an aft deck offering lots of lounging space with opening bulwark platforms and easy access to a fleet of water toys. For more information about the ULTIMA range, feel free to get in touch with the Sunreef Yachts team.

Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 88 ULTIMA - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Tim Ciasulli: Former USA National and World Offshore Powerboat Champion-Holder of 4 World Speed Records - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Tim Ciasulli: Former USA National and World Offshore Powerboat Champion-Holder of 4 World Speed Records - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Related Articles

US premiere of 80 Sunreef Power Eco: FLIBS 2023
Presenting at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sunreef Yachts is soon to present the 80 Sunreef Power Eco Sól and Sunreef 80 Seaclusion at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 2 Oct 80 Sunreef Power Eco Sól
The world's biggest battery bank in leisure craft up to 24m The 80 Sunreef Power Eco SÓL boasts the industry's biggest battery bank in the category of leisure crafts up to 24m. Posted on 8 Sep Epic driving with Formula 1 Champion at Sunreef GP
The two-time world champion decided to seek a new podium to conquer Taking a short break from dominating the Formula 1 tracks, racing legend Fernando Alonso recently visited Sunreef Yachts to assess the progress of his 60 Sunreef Power Eco yacht. Posted on 28 Jun Sunreef 88 Ultima - Change the game
Rewrite the rules of luxury yachting with a sleek super cat Get on board the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA. Rewrite the rules of luxury yachting with a sleek super cat engineered to deliver the ultimate blend of speed, sustainability and comfort. Posted on 19 Jun On board the latest 80 Sunreef Power Red Azalea
Capable of extended voyages anywhere in the world The newest launch of 2023, the 80 Sunreef Power Red Azalea represents flawless marine architecture and superyacht comfort. With generous living space and reliable performance, she is capable of extended voyages anywhere in the world. Posted on 10 Jun 33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - the electric voyager
A safe, self-sufficient and autonomous electric craft for long private expeditions The definition of luxury yachting is changing. The 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco rewrites the rules with bold architecture and a fresh approach to travel. Posted on 2 Jun Sunreef 80 Power Eco
The world's most advanced electric motor yacht The luxury catamaran was customized to the owner's exact specifications and is using the latest green tech to reach the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency. Posted on 25 May Sunreef 45 Ultima: A new range unveiled
A full range of sleek, hi-tech hybrid catamarans Set course and go. Wherever you want to go. Whenever you want to go. Time for a getaway to oceans of speed comfort and luxury. Time to unveil Sunreef Ultima. Posted on 17 Mar Join the Sunreef Yachts team at MIBS 2023
Two bestselling models at the Miami International Boat Show Two Sunreef Yachts bestselling models will be showcased during this year's Discover Boating - Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 18 Jan The 80 Sunreef Power Eco
Building an electric Super Cat The Sunreef Team meets the future owner of an electric 80 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran for an exclusive interview. Posted on 13 Jan
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy