Horizon Yachts launches custom designed FD80

Custom designed FD80 © Horizon Yachts Custom designed FD80 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 1 Nov 16:14 PDT

A new Horizon FD80 has hit the water. The most successful model in the builder's popular high-volume Fast Displacement (FD) Series of motor yachts, the FD80 balances style and space with superyacht amenities.

Each FD Series build is unique and this latest FD80 is no exception. Boasting a four-stateroom layout with an on-deck master suite and a split-use skylounge, the new FD80 features a custom interior by the FD Series' architect, renown Dutch designer Cor D. Rover.

"We are delighted to welcome another Cor D. Rover Signature Series design to our market," says Horizon Yacht Australia director Mark Western. "The modern interior styling of this new FD80 showcases the luxurious finishes available in the FD Series, while the abundant use of curves is testament to Horizon's craftsmanship and customization capability."

The FD80 Hull 11 basic specifications: