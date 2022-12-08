CL Yachts announces CLB80: the latest model in its best-selling B series of composite cruisers

by CL Yachts 2 Nov 05:22 PDT

After the successful launch of CLB65, the entry-level model in the best-selling B-Series, CL Yachts has made a strategic move to fill the void between CLB72 and the B-Series flagship CLB88 with the introduction of the all-new CLB80.

Leading the design efforts, both for the exterior and interior, is internationally known and award winning designer Jozeph Forakis, who was entrusted with the mission of preserving the brand's distinctive DNA while also infusing the overall concept with a more streamlined and sporty aesthetic. Throughout this creative process, particular emphasis has been placed on enhancing onboard comfort rather than focusing solely on raw performance.

The exterior of CLB80 showcases a refreshing and contemporary aesthetic, blending avant garde elements with the hallmark features that define the brand's, and the B-series, identity. One distinctive aspect that sets this model apart is the evolution of the unique stepped side windows. These carefully crafted windows not only infuse a modern touch but also enhance visibility, allowing natural light to flood into the living spaces.

Another remarkable design element is the 'boomerang' fashion plates, serving as a signature CL Yachts design cue, while also contributing to the yacht's sleek and aerodynamic appearance.

Luxurious layout options include the choice between a forward or aft galley on the main deck, as well as the selection of single or double helm stations.

Production of the inaugural CLB80 is due to start in Q2 2024.

Main deck

The main salon and sky lounge feature electrically operated up-down windows, promoting increased ventilation and a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Opting for the galley aft configuration on CLB80 enhances the overall dining experience while creating a family-friendly atmosphere that effortlessly bridges the interior and exterior.

This setup allows those involved in cooking to engage with other guests, both in the main dining area indoors and the outdoor cockpit lounge, through an electrically operated up-down aft window. At the core of the dining area lies a versatile stool-height dining table. What distinguishes this table is its ingenious adaptability: when not used for dining, it seamlessly slides away and docks against the adjacent galley counter transforming into a high bar counter or a side table, thus liberating the central area for entertaining.

The main salon further boasts an open staircase with floating steps, meticulously designed to enhance the overall aesthetics while flooding the interior with natural light. Moving to the foredeck, the forward lounge is graced with a luxurious sunbed that effortlessly converts into a forward-facing cocktail lounge, offering expansive views of the seascape.

Lower deck staterooms

CLB80 offers a well-thought-out cabin arrangement, comprising a total of four ensuite staterooms, each designed to offer the utmost comfort and privacy for guests.

The expansive full-beam master stateroom is situated amidships, in the most stable and comfortable part of the vessel, boasting generous hull windows that provide breathtaking panoramic views. A V-berth VIP stateroom is positioned forward, featuring an overhead skylight that bathes the space in natural light, creating an open and welcoming ambiance. Two additional guest cabins, located in the midship aft area, offer cozy and private retreats for extra guests on board.

The lower deck also accommodates two crew cabins, strategically positioned between the engine room and the beach club, with separate access for their convenience.

Beach club

The beach club is a versatile space designed to provide guests with an exceptional indoor-outdoor experience.

When the transom door is opened, it creates a space that can be customized to suit the preferences of the customers, allowing them to bask in the sea breeze and relish ocean views.

Inside, a functional galley offers light refreshments, accompanied by a concealed TV screen for entertainment. A utility wall serves as a versatile storage area to accommodate water toys and other accessories. There is also an adjustable table that can be set at different heights for dining, for use as coffee/cocktail table, or as a beach bed for lounging. Additionally, an adjustable table can be set at various heights, serving as a dining table, coffee/cocktail table, or a beach bed for relaxation. Equipped with vertical windows in the transom door, this space serves as a crew galley/lounge when not in use by guests.

Sky deck

The sky deck serves multiple functions, doubling as both a barbecue area and an outdoor bar. The open deck is also equipped with a high-capacity davit for lifting and securing water toys and tenders. Customers have the option to include a second helm station here or dedicate the entire space for guest use.

Interior design

A defining feature of the interior design is the use of modular FRP pods. These serve as integral elements that define various interior spaces and functions, playing a multifaceted role by framing windows, integrating vanity desks and settees, and even framing the beds.

The interior design of CLB80 exudes a sense of minimalistic elegance that complements its graceful exterior lines. Fluted oak panels are featured throughout, introducing rhythm, texture, and a touch of sophistication to the interior spaces. This design philosophy strikes a harmonious balance by integrating flowing design elements with precise and controlled geometries, resulting in a cohesive and visually stunning interior.

Glossy, high-quality marble accents are strategically placed throughout the yacht, adding an opulent touch, while the choice of materials overall elevates the ambiance and conveys a heightened sense of luxury.

Specifications: