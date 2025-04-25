Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull

by Moonen Yachts 2 Nov 08:53 PDT

Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025.

The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone for what will be the seventh yacht delivered from the Martinique design family. With just 18 months to go in the build, this is the perfect time for a buyer to step into the project - benefitting from both a short delivery time and lots of customisation possibilities, says Moonen Commercial Director Victor Caminada.

"Our new Martinique offers the same proven performance as her sisters at sea, but with custom interiors and lots of design possibilities. The sooner a buyer steps into this project, the more they can customise the yacht to their personal style and requirements."

The steel hull turning milestone took place at Moonen's hull builder Talsma Shipyards in the north of the Netherlands. Building the hull upside down, from the deck up, is more efficient and reduces the time spent working overhead.

The Martinique design family includes the four Martiniques delivered to date, two Martiniques being outfitted for their owners for 2024 delivery, and the new Martinique project.

The Martinique's award-winning exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden is timeless and elegant. The new Martinique will have a custom interior designed by the young and talented team at Hollander Yacht Design - their second Martinique project.

The Martinique offers transatlantic range (4000 miles) with proven ocean-going performance. She has a fast-displacement hull built from strong and lightweight High Tensile Steel, giving her a top speed of 17 knots and as little as a full-load draft of 2.15m (7ft), great for cruising in for example the Bahamas. The build includes worldwide shore power connectivity, delivered with dual US/European domestic power outlets and optimised for side-boarding arrangements. Naval architecture was completed by Moonen's longstanding engineering partner Diana Yacht Design.

More information at moonen.com