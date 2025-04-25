Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull

by Moonen Yachts 2 Nov 08:53 PDT

Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025.

The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone for what will be the seventh yacht delivered from the Martinique design family. With just 18 months to go in the build, this is the perfect time for a buyer to step into the project - benefitting from both a short delivery time and lots of customisation possibilities, says Moonen Commercial Director Victor Caminada.

37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts
37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts

"Our new Martinique offers the same proven performance as her sisters at sea, but with custom interiors and lots of design possibilities. The sooner a buyer steps into this project, the more they can customise the yacht to their personal style and requirements."

The steel hull turning milestone took place at Moonen's hull builder Talsma Shipyards in the north of the Netherlands. Building the hull upside down, from the deck up, is more efficient and reduces the time spent working overhead.

37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts
37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts

The Martinique design family includes the four Martiniques delivered to date, two Martiniques being outfitted for their owners for 2024 delivery, and the new Martinique project.

The Martinique's award-winning exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden is timeless and elegant. The new Martinique will have a custom interior designed by the young and talented team at Hollander Yacht Design - their second Martinique project.

37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts
37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts

The Martinique offers transatlantic range (4000 miles) with proven ocean-going performance. She has a fast-displacement hull built from strong and lightweight High Tensile Steel, giving her a top speed of 17 knots and as little as a full-load draft of 2.15m (7ft), great for cruising in for example the Bahamas. The build includes worldwide shore power connectivity, delivered with dual US/European domestic power outlets and optimised for side-boarding arrangements. Naval architecture was completed by Moonen's longstanding engineering partner Diana Yacht Design.

37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts
37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) - photo © Moonen Yachts

More information at moonen.com

Related Articles

Moonen reveal pricing for its latest Martinique
The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025 Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes. Posted on 13 Sep Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands
Including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea. Posted on 13 May Moonen Martinique available for 2025 delivery
YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. Posted on 19 Apr First Moonen 110 hits the water
Celebrating the launch at its shipyard in the Netherlands Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. Posted on 4 Apr New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht
YN204 will be delivered to her owner in 2024 Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024. Posted on 25 Mar Moonen 37.8m Cocoon delivered
The sea trial team took the yacht out during heavy mid-winter conditions for her endurance test The Moonen Yachts team is proud to confirm the successful sea trials and delivery of the 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft) COCOON. The yacht completed her sea trials on the North Sea in January. Posted on 18 Mar How to customise the 37.8m Moonen Martinique
Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners Our clients often remark how Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners, thanks to the high level of customisation. That's certainly true for the recently launched COCOON, our 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft). Posted on 15 Jan
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy