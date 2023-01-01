Please select your home edition
Super Catamarans on the Rise: Another 100 Sunreef Power commissioned

by Sunreef Yachts 2 Nov 18:04 PDT
100 Sunreef Power © Sunreef Yachts

With a growing interest in big multihulls globally, Sunreef Yachts is witnessing an increasing number of orders for the 100 Sunreef Power model. Boasting unrivaled living space and unique custom features, this ultramodern catamaran offers transatlantic autonomy and the utmost of comfort for long voyages in luxury.

The most recent addition to the order book is a four-cabin luxury catamaran superyacht boasting immense alfresco dining areas and a spectacular walkaround beach club area. Notable features include a vast main deck saloon seamlessly blending with the aft cockpit, and a comfortable layout accommodating up to eight guests in four luxurious cabins.

100 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The opulent master suite boasts a king-size bed and a relaxation area with ocean-views. The guest staterooms all offer a supreme level of comfort and beautifully appointed ensuite bathrooms.

Equipped with a hydraulic aft platform, a garage for two jet skis and water toys, the 100 Sunreef Power also features foldout platforms, giving access to extra toy and diving gear storage. The bow features a large sunken lounging space, as well as a full-beam sunning area. The flybridge offers plenty of space with a C-shaped sofa, dining table, bar, and sunpads.

100 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The catamaran's propulsion will come from two 1300 HP engines, providing solid performance and fuel efficiency. For more information about the 100 Sunreef Power, feel free to reach out to Sunreef Yachts.

