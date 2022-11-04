Riva 102' Corsaro Super: The new era of flybridge yachts is set to conquer the Fragrant Harbour

Riva 102' Corsaro Super © Ferretti Group Riva 102' Corsaro Super © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 3 Nov 19:32 PDT

With both classic and modern aesthetics, the Riva 102' Corsaro Super will reign supreme in the waters of Hong Kong.

The heir of the 100' Corsaro is the ideal flybridge for a sublime cruising experience and is scheduled to dock in the city by Spring of 2024, made possible by the Riva exclusive dealer in Hong Kong, Starship Yachts. This momentous occasion will also mark the first of its type to be sold in Hong Kong and the second to be delivered in the APAC region.

With a length of thirty meters and a beam of seven meters, the Corsaro Super is an exquisite vessel that offers three decks, five staterooms, and close to 100 square meters of habitable outside living space for ten guests.

The yacht's distinctive silhouette reaches out like an arrowhead, giving her a sleek and assertive profile.

For better aerodynamics, new glass fashion plates have been placed. A notable feature is the redesign of the main deck's stern area, which will be set up as a 35-square-meter beach club for relaxation and socialising.

Special gunwales that provide private terraces with expansive vistas are among the new key features of the yacht. This increases the volume of exterior walkways without detracting from the vessel's graceful design.

The owner suite's glazing has been redesigned and extended to two meters, amplifying the sense of space and offering a breathtaking view on both sides of the yacht.

Indeed, the Riva 102' Corsaro Super is the epitome of royal and luxurious lifestyle on the sea.

