Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Riva 102' Corsaro Super: The new era of flybridge yachts is set to conquer the Fragrant Harbour

by Ferretti Group 3 Nov 19:32 PDT
Riva 102' Corsaro Super © Ferretti Group

With both classic and modern aesthetics, the Riva 102' Corsaro Super will reign supreme in the waters of Hong Kong.

The heir of the 100' Corsaro is the ideal flybridge for a sublime cruising experience and is scheduled to dock in the city by Spring of 2024, made possible by the Riva exclusive dealer in Hong Kong, Starship Yachts. This momentous occasion will also mark the first of its type to be sold in Hong Kong and the second to be delivered in the APAC region.

With a length of thirty meters and a beam of seven meters, the Corsaro Super is an exquisite vessel that offers three decks, five staterooms, and close to 100 square meters of habitable outside living space for ten guests.

The yacht's distinctive silhouette reaches out like an arrowhead, giving her a sleek and assertive profile.

For better aerodynamics, new glass fashion plates have been placed. A notable feature is the redesign of the main deck's stern area, which will be set up as a 35-square-meter beach club for relaxation and socialising.

Special gunwales that provide private terraces with expansive vistas are among the new key features of the yacht. This increases the volume of exterior walkways without detracting from the vessel's graceful design.

The owner suite's glazing has been redesigned and extended to two meters, amplifying the sense of space and offering a breathtaking view on both sides of the yacht.

Indeed, the Riva 102' Corsaro Super is the epitome of royal and luxurious lifestyle on the sea.

For more information, please contact .

Riva 102' Corsaro Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 102' Corsaro Super - photo © Ferretti Group

Related Articles

Ferretti Group at FLIBS with two premieres
The wallywhy150 and Ferretti Yachts 1000 SkyDeck lead a magnificent fleet of nine boats Ferretti Group arrives at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show held from October 25 to 29 with nine amazing yachts representing the Wally, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva and Custom Line brands. Posted on 23 Oct Ferretti Group presents world premieres at Cannes
Attending the 45th Cannes Yachting Festival in grand style Ferretti will present on a world premiere Pershing GTX116, which delivers an eagerly awaited thrill and unprecedented performance, and Riva 82' Diva, the entry level model in Riva's flybridge range, as well as wallywhy150. Posted on 17 Jul Ferretti Yachts 580: Modern luxury has a new star
Comfort and sportiness at the highest levels for the new flybridge A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range. Posted on 13 Jun Ferretti Group stakes its claim to the East Coast
At the Palm Beach International Boat Show The Palm Beach International Boat Show returns to Florida's east coast, where the world's finest superyachts, boats and exhibitors meet up in sunny West Palm Beach. Posted on 22 Mar New Ferretti Yachts 1000 Skydeck
An upper deck transformed into an exclusive indoor area where you can touch the sky The determination of Ferretti Yachts to keep raising the standards of comfort and liveability has produced a spectacular new version of the brand's flagship. Posted on 19 Mar Ferretti Group goes to Miami with nine stars
The new Ferretti Yachts 860 and wallypower58, both making their debut in the US Sales in the Americas are trending up and Ferretti Group is taking a fantastic fleet of nine yachts to Miami, all sharing a winning formula: Made in Italy beauty and innovation, defined by cutting edge technology and a razor-sharp focus on sustainability. Posted on 15 Feb Ferretti Yachts Infynito 90: beyond imagination
Presenting the first model in a new range that creates limitless experience of sky and sea Ferretti Yachts InFYnito lets them enjoy life on board as if the yacht were an extension of their home, somewhere to breathe in the light and where the dialogue between interior and exterior gives a feeling of total fulfilment. Posted on 28 Jan Introducing the new Riva 102' Corsaro Super
Contemporary, sporty and with spaces created to feel in seamless contact with the sea To engage with heritage and contemporary trends, raising the standards of aesthetics, liveability and comfort through innovations in design, style and technology: this is the source of inspiration behind every boat that comes out from Riva' shipyards. Posted on 27 Jan Introducing the new Ferretti Yachts 580
Comfort and sportiness at the highest levels for the new flybridge A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range. Posted on 24 Jan Ferretti Group to participate in Shanghai's CIIE
Announcing participation in the 2022 China International Import Expo Ferretti Group is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Centre from 5-10 November. Posted on 4 Nov 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy