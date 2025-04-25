OT60 by Omikron Yachts

by Omikron Yachts 5 Nov 04:57 PST

Expressing the belief that progress is seen with an eye to the past as well as the future, the OT60 proposes a simpler vision of sustainability. As the first production model by Omikron Yachts, the new brand of Olympic Marine's storied shipyard on the Aegean, the OT60 heralds a renewed return to the traditional Eastern Mediterranean seagoing style.

The colossal Greek marina launched the Omikron Yachts brand with the intention to realize a 60-foot "sailing yacht without sails" to combine the best of both worlds - a peaceful pace and abundant space. Compact, quiet, and efficient engines propel the OT60's Eco-Cruise hull, made to measure by Juan Kouyoumdjian to enhance the yacht's seakeeping and efficiency for Mediterranean island hopping.

Aiming to cruise sustainably in all senses, the OT60 offers a considerable range - 1000nm at 12kn - consuming just 1.25 liters per mile. Efficiency is optimized from 10-12kn because it is the quickest cruising pace that still permits guests to enjoy life on board between ports. Both the propulsion and hull shape are optimized for minimum disturbance, for a silent, stable and serene cruising experience which becomes a time to relax and recharge, as on a sailboat.

The significant beam of the hull at just over 6 meters, the compact engines and the absence of sailing equipment create the canvas for an unexpectedly generous layout, especially on the lower deck.

Design: Main Deck

The interior and exterior design by Lorenzo Argento slims and streamlines the recovered volumes, with clear-headed styling by Ciarmoli Queda Studio. Large windows encircle the deckhouse, providing a nearly perfect 360-degree view and opening for natural ventilation. The abundance of natural light is such that no reflective surfaces were needed. The color palette is light, neutral, and tactile, with natural fabrics inviting guests to get comfortable on the ample sofa bed, which sits across from the cabinet and helm. The leather clad paneling matches the upholstery, creating a cohesive look.

Out the central glass door, the cockpit features two symmetrical L-shaped sofas, under the cover of the hard top and looking clear off the stern to the sea. The connection between the indoors and outdoors is seamless, with a flush threshold and the same flooring as decking - when the windows are open, the spaces unite as one. While the OT60 was designed without a flybridge to maintain an easygoing, elegant style, she offers an expansive aft deck which rounds down to the bathing platform to make up the space under the sun. There's room for a tender on its side in addition to a beach area for guests to get in and out of the water safely. For traditional sunbathing on deep, sprawling cushions, the bow area opens to the sky, rising high above the bulwarks to let guests see the sky and the waves at the same time.

Returning to the interior by following the full-length LED strips in the ceiling, the foremost point is the only visible technical area on the main deck, and it's characterized by minimalist cleanliness. Pilot and co-pilot seats that wink at the brand with O-shaped backrests face a control cluster, which is installed by the shipyard to integrate it with the design as well as all onboard systems.

Design: Lower Deck

Not all the lower deck is actually "below deck" on the OT60. Coming down the stairs, guests land in an open-concept, double-deck height annex between the staterooms, which is so spacious as to accommodate a galley and indoor dining arrangement. The space is naturally illuminated through three levels of windows reaching three and a half metres from floor to ceiling, at once becoming an extension of the main deck and enriching the lower deck. In addition to the most durable and efficient electric appliances from Miele, the galley hosts ample countertop and storage space, with the lynchpin of a full-height fridge. Guests can therefore enjoy a smoother morning ritual, with softer transitions between the stations of daily life on board. In this way, the guest areas are integrated into the social space for a more communal lifestyle at sea.

There are two lower deck layouts available, with three or four cabins respectively - always providing each cabin with a private bathroom. In the three-cabin layout, the Owner's suite stretches across the wide beam of the OT60 to permit lounging and storage on both sides of the large bed, as well as a desk area. A private bathroom and closet space are included in the suite, which has impressive head room. The four-cabin layout divides the spacious Owner's suite in the bow into two doubles with beds for couples, each with its own en-suite head, moving the owner to the VIP cabin port amidships.

The VIP cabin orients a large bed towards the hull-side window, perfect for waking up in the paradises that dot the Mediterranean. Between the bedside stand and all the openings for natural light, the room is so cozy as to be a second home on the sea. A clear pattern throughout the lower deck is the natural lighting from above, which creates an airy ambience that's deeply appreciated by guests. The fourth guest cabin features twin beds starboard amidships, with full-height walking room and an en-suite head.

Technical

The systems and engineering of the OT60 benefit from the wide experience of Omikron Technical Office, which spans repair and refits of yachts up to and exceeding 100 meters, as well as custom super sailer builds. A dedicated production line has been built at the yard for the OT60, which includes the construction of the hull with vacuum infusion and superstructure in carbon fibre, lightening the composite by up to a third in the upper parts of the vessel and enhancing stability. All woodwork and assembly is carried out in house.

The specially designed Eco-Cruise hull, created from the ground up by Juan-K with CFD is optimized for calm cruising speeds from 10 knots to 12, where the OT60 can navigate 1000 nautical miles consuming just 1.25 liters per hour. This level of efficiency is achieved through the synergy of the hull with the 2x Yanmar 4LV 150hp engines, which are optimized for the same speed range and confer secondary benefits: silence, stillness and space.

The world-class facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified. The OT60 is CE certified as a category A-12 vessel.

OT60 - Technical characteristics: