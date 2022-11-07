RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 Sydney Harbour Experience

Sydney Harbour, with its stunning vistas and pristine waters, is an iconic boating location and made for the perfect place to launch the RAND range Downunder.

If you're dreaming of cruising the magnificent waterways Australia has to offer we want to paint the picture of what this could look like, sharing the experience of Joe and Russell as they introduce their new friends to the world of luxury boating.

Starting from the Spit, Joe and Russell along with Georgie and Jacinta took off on a day to remember, their chosen vessels, the RAND Spirit 25 and the RAND Leisure 28, two remarkable boats that perfectly blend Scandinavian design with refined elegance.

Join us as we explore a day of luxury and discover why these RAND boats are the epitome of style and functionality.

The day began with Russell onboard the RAND Spirit 25, a captivating and iconic luxury motorboat. With its handsome aesthetics, the Spirit 25 is the perfect choice for those seeking both excitement at sea and moments of serene relaxation.

Exceptional stability and balance are hallmarks of the Spirit 25, ensuring the comfort of those onboard. Commenting on the boat, Russell stated, "The RAND 25 offers performance, comfort, and timeless good looks, the recipe for a good day out on the water."

Meanwhile, Joe set out on the RAND Leisure 28, a vessel that seamlessly combines modern design with power. The Leisure 28 boasts a spacious layout that includes a large aft sun lounge, an expandable oversize U-sofa, a full wetbar, a private enclosed toilet, and a luxury queen bed cabin in the lower deck. It's a boat designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life and demand maximum comfort and freedom to move around.

"The RAND 28 offers the ideal dayboat layout for socialising and relaxing; with a fully stocked fridge and good company, this boat certainly offers everything you could want for making memories on the water," says Joe.

Boating is done best with friends and meeting in Chowder Bay, the two RANDs rafted up. Utilising the spacious dining area on the RAND Leisure 28, the four indulged in a charcuterie board and sipped on their favourite beverages.

"There are so many places to relax, play games and bask in the Aussie sun, including the spacious decks, reclining sun loungers and central cockpit; there is not a dull moment on a day out with friends on these incredible boats," Russell marvelled.

Like so many places on the Australian coastline, Chowder Bay provides a peaceful ambience and the backdrop of lush greenery, a quiet and calm location that the Eyachts team recommend you visit.

Exploring more of Sydney Harbour, the Spirit 25 and the Leisure 28, each embodying the demands of modern powerboat enthusiasts, cruised in unison through the iconic waterway.

As the RANDs sped through the harbour, the boats' raw performance came to the forefront. "It was a thrilling experience, with the wind in our hair and the beautiful cityscape as the backdrop. The ergonomic steering consoles made manoeuvring through the harbour a breeze, ensuring that the adventure was both fun and safe," emphasised Joe.

Reflecting on their day, Russell and Joe agreed that the Spirit 25 and Leisure 28, have proven themselves to be the epitome of luxury, style, and functionality. From their iconic designs to their commitment to environmental sustainability, RAND Boats have created vessels that cater to the desires of the modern boating enthusiast.

Whether you're seeking exhilaration on the open sea or a tranquil escape in a quiet bay, the RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 are the ultimate companions for creating lasting memories with friends and family. So, if you're looking for luxury experiences on the water, consider these remarkable boats and explore the perfect fusion of performance, comfort, and timeless good looks.