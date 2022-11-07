Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 Sydney Harbour Experience

by eyachts 5 Nov 16:56 PST

Sydney Harbour, with its stunning vistas and pristine waters, is an iconic boating location and made for the perfect place to launch the RAND range Downunder.

If you're dreaming of cruising the magnificent waterways Australia has to offer we want to paint the picture of what this could look like, sharing the experience of Joe and Russell as they introduce their new friends to the world of luxury boating.

Starting from the Spit, Joe and Russell along with Georgie and Jacinta took off on a day to remember, their chosen vessels, the RAND Spirit 25 and the RAND Leisure 28, two remarkable boats that perfectly blend Scandinavian design with refined elegance.

Join us as we explore a day of luxury and discover why these RAND boats are the epitome of style and functionality.

RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 - photo © eyachts.com.au

The day began with Russell onboard the RAND Spirit 25, a captivating and iconic luxury motorboat. With its handsome aesthetics, the Spirit 25 is the perfect choice for those seeking both excitement at sea and moments of serene relaxation.

Exceptional stability and balance are hallmarks of the Spirit 25, ensuring the comfort of those onboard. Commenting on the boat, Russell stated, "The RAND 25 offers performance, comfort, and timeless good looks, the recipe for a good day out on the water."

RAND Spirit 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Spirit 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au

Meanwhile, Joe set out on the RAND Leisure 28, a vessel that seamlessly combines modern design with power. The Leisure 28 boasts a spacious layout that includes a large aft sun lounge, an expandable oversize U-sofa, a full wetbar, a private enclosed toilet, and a luxury queen bed cabin in the lower deck. It's a boat designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life and demand maximum comfort and freedom to move around.

"The RAND 28 offers the ideal dayboat layout for socialising and relaxing; with a fully stocked fridge and good company, this boat certainly offers everything you could want for making memories on the water," says Joe.

RAND Spirit 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Spirit 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au

Boating is done best with friends and meeting in Chowder Bay, the two RANDs rafted up. Utilising the spacious dining area on the RAND Leisure 28, the four indulged in a charcuterie board and sipped on their favourite beverages.

"There are so many places to relax, play games and bask in the Aussie sun, including the spacious decks, reclining sun loungers and central cockpit; there is not a dull moment on a day out with friends on these incredible boats," Russell marvelled.

RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 - photo © eyachts.com.au

Like so many places on the Australian coastline, Chowder Bay provides a peaceful ambience and the backdrop of lush greenery, a quiet and calm location that the Eyachts team recommend you visit.

Exploring more of Sydney Harbour, the Spirit 25 and the Leisure 28, each embodying the demands of modern powerboat enthusiasts, cruised in unison through the iconic waterway.

RAND Spirit 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Spirit 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au

As the RANDs sped through the harbour, the boats' raw performance came to the forefront. "It was a thrilling experience, with the wind in our hair and the beautiful cityscape as the backdrop. The ergonomic steering consoles made manoeuvring through the harbour a breeze, ensuring that the adventure was both fun and safe," emphasised Joe.

Reflecting on their day, Russell and Joe agreed that the Spirit 25 and Leisure 28, have proven themselves to be the epitome of luxury, style, and functionality. From their iconic designs to their commitment to environmental sustainability, RAND Boats have created vessels that cater to the desires of the modern boating enthusiast.

RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 - photo © eyachts.com.au

Whether you're seeking exhilaration on the open sea or a tranquil escape in a quiet bay, the RAND Spirit 25 and Leisure 28 are the ultimate companions for creating lasting memories with friends and family. So, if you're looking for luxury experiences on the water, consider these remarkable boats and explore the perfect fusion of performance, comfort, and timeless good looks.

Related Articles

The new Pardo GT75 is coming
Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project: the Pardo GT75, set to accompany her younger sister Pardo GT52 in the range. Posted on 7 Nov 2022 NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy