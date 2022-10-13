Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Vetus D and M-Line diesel engines gain HVO approval

by VETUS 7 Nov 09:39 PST
Vetus D and M-Line diesel engines gain HVO approval © Vetus

VETUS, creator of complete onboard boat systems, has announced that approval has now been granted to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) on its D and M-Line series of marine diesel engines.

The approval and certification follow an intense period of bench and field tests.

HVO, also known as renewable diesel or green diesel, is a diesel-like fuel that can be produced without fossil resources. This lower-carbon fuel is a more sustainable alternative to diesel and contains low sulphur and aromatics. HVO is derived from a variety of lipid sources, the most common including vegetable oil, tallow, or used cooking oil.

The use of renewable fuels such as HVO substantially decreases exhaust emissions by up to 90% in CO2, CO, HC, NOx, and PM. HVO burns more cleanly than first generation biodiesel or mineral diesel. In addition, due to its good oxidation stability, it is not prone to bacterial growth.

HVO can be used as a direct replacement for fossil diesel in any certified VETUS engine, either pure (EN 15940) or blended in any proportion with diesel (EN 590). The use of HVO requires no engine modifications which brings big benefits to existing customers who can switch over to HVO with no additional costs.

"VETUS has already made big inroads into zero-emission propulsion with the development of its E-Drive electric propulsion series," says Sander Gesink, VETUS Marketing Director. "The approval of HVO for our D and M-Line engines is another significant advancement for our customers who wish to cut their emissions while enjoying time on the water."

When switching to HVO fuel, VETUS recommends engine owners refer to their VETUS representative or dealer and follow operations manual instructions. For more information on this important development, visit the VETUS team at METSTRADE on stand 01.341 (Hall 1) or visit www.vetus.com

