Marine Auctions: November Online Auctions and Boats for Private Sale
by Marine Auctions 7 Nov 22:58 PST
21-27 November 2023
November 2023 Online Auctions © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Please find attached details of our November Online Auction, together with Vessels we have For Sale.
November Online Auction, Bidding starts on Tuesday 21st November and will end on Monday 27th November 2023 at 2 pm AEST
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on,
View or Register for the Online Auction Now.
To view the November brochure, click the link below.
If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or our other services, contact.
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine Sales and Marine Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
