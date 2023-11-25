Flagstaff Marine BENETEAU Gran Turismo sports cruiser open days







1300 998 662 Beneteau Gran Turismo

Sports Cruiser Open Days



November 24 & 25

Rushcutters Bay We are excited to be hosting our first Gran Turismo Sports Cruiser open days in November for our power-boat enthusiasts.



On display will be the Gran Turismo 41 and Gran Turismo 36 and we are also offering a limited number of opportunities for those who pre-book to participate in sea trials. We'll also have the Gran Turismo 32 close by on the marina to view and full details on the Gran Turismo 45.

The Gran Turismo Range.

The Gran Turismo range from BENETEAU offers the perfect combination of Italian design and flair and French build quality and functionality. The Gran Turismo delivers a powerful, exciting, quick-to-accelerate, and easy-to-handle ride through the water, thanks to the patented Air Step hull design and a top speed of 30+ depending on the model.



The cockpits are open and bright with huge windows and offer the perfect space to entertain or just relax. Below deck, the living space is also bright and airy with large windows to provide plenty of light.



All models have a minimum of two cabins, one head plus shower and the 45 offers three cabins and two heads.



With four models to choose from 32, 36, 41 and 45, you're sure to find the perfect model for you and your family and friends. BOOK YOUR VIEWING DAY AND TIME HERE ON DISPLAY - GRAN TURISMO 41 The brilliant new Gran Turismo 41 is the replacement for the highly popular Gran Turismo 40 of which hundreds have sold around the world. This beautiful new sports cruiser retains all the best features of the GT 40 with new tweaks and improvements to make life on board even more pleasurable.



On display at our Open Day will be our Gran Turismo 41 stock boat which has been configured to be the ideal family cruiser. She will be perfectly at home on Sydney Harbour, Pittwater, or further afield.



An ex-demo boat, she was first on display at this years Sydney boat show and you can see full details about this spectacular Gran Turismo 41 Stock boat here on our website.



Her inclusions are: generator

inverter

microwave

ducted air conditioning

submersible swim platform

underwater lights

zip wake automatic trim system

twin 300 hp Volvo diesel engines

joystick, docking system and bow thruster

and more.........

Plus as part of our Get Set for Summer promotion, she comes with an extra $25,000 worth of options FREE! BOOK A TIME TO VIEW THE GT 41 HERE ON DISPLAY - GRAN TURISMO 36 The Gran Turismo 36 is a leader in her category, combining effortless handling with contemporary sports cruiser style and comfort.



She is a serious leisure cruiser with luxury lifestyle options on board. The innovative deck plan of the Gran Turismo 36 offers ease of access.



The forward bow houses a generous owners cabin with a double bed and storage while the aft guest cabin has two extra berths that can be joined or separated, depending on need. The bathroom includes a shower space with a separate cubicle and washroom.



You can see a photo gallery, video, specifications, and all inclusions here on our website and book a viewing and optional sea trial below. BOOK A TIME TO VIEW THE GT 36 HERE READY TO GO - GRAN TURISMO 32 STOCK BOAT Also available for immediate delivery and cruising this spring and summer is our Gran Turismo 32 stock boat that has just arrived in the country.



She is also well optioned with a bow thruster, and upgraded mercury V6 diesel Z drive twin 207 hp engines with joystick docking.



She also comes with a beautiful fore deck sunbed with easy walk-through access and sun awning and swim platform extension together with a gas barbecue and zip wake automatic trim system.



You can view the full listing here on our website PLUS as part of our Get Set for Summer promotion, she comes with an extra $10,000 worth of options FREE. BOOK A TIME TO VIEW THE GT 32 HERE SEE YOU AT THE OPEN DAYS!