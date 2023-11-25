Please select your home edition
Edition




Flagstaff Marine BENETEAU Gran Turismo sports cruiser open days

by Flagstaff Marine 8 Nov 23:11 PST 24-25 November 2023
Beneteau Gran Turismo
Sports Cruiser Open Days

November 24 & 25
Rushcutters Bay 

 

We are excited to be hosting our first Gran Turismo Sports Cruiser open days in November for our power-boat enthusiasts.

On display will be the Gran Turismo 41 and Gran Turismo  36 and we are also offering a limited number of opportunities for those who pre-book to participate in sea trials. We'll also have the Gran Turismo 32 close by on the marina to view and full details on the Gran Turismo 45.
 

The Gran Turismo Range.


The Gran Turismo range from BENETEAU offers the perfect combination of Italian design and flair and French build quality and functionality.

The Gran Turismo delivers a powerful, exciting, quick-to-accelerate, and easy-to-handle ride through the water, thanks to the patented Air Step hull design and a top speed of 30+ depending on the model.

The cockpits are open and bright with huge windows and offer the perfect space to entertain or just relax. Below deck, the living space is also bright and airy with large windows to provide plenty of light.

All models have a minimum of two cabins, one head plus shower and the 45 offers three cabins and two heads.

With four models to choose from 32, 36, 41 and 45, you're sure to find the perfect model for you and your family and friends.
BOOK YOUR VIEWING DAY AND TIME HERE
 

ON DISPLAY - GRAN TURISMO 41

The brilliant new Gran Turismo 41 is the replacement for the highly popular Gran Turismo 40 of which hundreds have sold around the world. This beautiful new sports cruiser retains all the best features of the GT 40 with new tweaks and improvements to make life on board even more pleasurable.

On display at our Open Day will be our Gran Turismo 41 stock boat which has been configured to be the ideal family cruiser. She will be perfectly at home on Sydney Harbour, Pittwater, or further afield.

An ex-demo boat, she was first on display at this years Sydney boat show and you can see full details about this spectacular Gran Turismo 41 Stock boat here on our website.

Her inclusions are:

  • generator
  • inverter
  • microwave
  • ducted air conditioning
  • submersible swim platform 
  • underwater lights
  • zip wake automatic trim system
  • twin 300 hp Volvo diesel engines
  • joystick, docking system and bow thruster
  • and more.........


Plus as part of our Get Set for Summer promotion, she comes with an extra $25,000 worth of options FREE!
BOOK A TIME TO VIEW THE GT 41 HERE
 

ON DISPLAY - GRAN TURISMO 36

The Gran Turismo 36 is a leader in her category, combining effortless handling with contemporary sports cruiser style and comfort.

She is a serious leisure cruiser with luxury lifestyle options on board. The innovative deck plan of the Gran Turismo 36 offers ease of access.

The forward bow houses a generous owners cabin with a double bed and storage while the aft guest cabin has two extra berths that can be joined or separated, depending on need. The bathroom includes a shower space with a separate cubicle and washroom.

You can see a photo gallery, video, specifications, and all inclusions here on our website and book a viewing and optional sea trial below.
BOOK A TIME TO VIEW THE GT 36 HERE
 

READY TO GO - GRAN TURISMO 32 STOCK BOAT

Also available for immediate delivery and cruising this spring and summer is our Gran Turismo 32 stock boat that has just arrived in the country.

She is also well optioned with a bow thruster, and upgraded mercury V6 diesel Z drive twin 207 hp engines with joystick docking.

She also comes with a beautiful fore deck sunbed with easy walk-through access and sun awning and swim platform extension together with a gas barbecue and zip wake automatic trim system.

You can view the full listing here on our website PLUS as part of our Get Set for Summer promotion, she comes with an extra $10,000 worth of options FREE.
BOOK A TIME TO VIEW THE GT 32 HERE
 

SEE YOU AT THE OPEN DAYS! 
 
 
Sydney Harbour
d'Albora Marina, Rushcutters Bay | NSW
Pittwater
RPAYC, Newport | NSW
Port Stephens
Soldiers Point Marina | NSW
Gold Coast
Runaway Bay Marina | QLD
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Copyright Flagstaff Marine 2023. All Rights Reserved.

Related Articles

First Experience at CYCA, Rushcutters Bay
On display: First 44, First 36, First 27 on 15-16 December Don't miss out on FIRST EXPERIENCE on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at the CYCA Rushcutters Bay from 10 AM to 4 PM each day. You'll have the opportunity to participate in sea trials of the three models on display. Posted on 4 Nov Beneteau Cup conquers Sydney Harbour
They usually come from far and wide to attend Flagstaff Marine's annual Beneteau Cup They usually come from far and wide to attend Flagstaff Marine's annual Beneteau Cup. The 2023 edition definitely continued that trend, and how! Posted on 30 Oct 'Lenny' - Beneteau First 44 arrives Sydney Harbour
Lenny is the full performance version of the all new Beneteau First 44 The 6th Beneteau First 44 Performance launched, Lenny's maiden race was the world famous Transpac from California to Hawaii, which she finished 2nd in her division. Posted on 21 Oct Discover Amel Yachts at 2023 Boat Shows
On display at the Cannes Yachting Festival will be the new Amel 50 and Amel 60 yachts Flagstaff Marine are the Australian Amel agents and will be on the marina at the Sydney International Boat Show. We will not have on display a new Amel this year as our local owners are busy enjoying their yachts in the Pacific. Posted on 3 Aug Amel 60 - the ultimate world cruiser
Since its world premiere in 2020 continues to be the choice of yachtsmen seeking adventures The Amel 60, since its world premiere in 2020 continues to be the choice of yachtsmen seeking adventures on the high seas in the highest level of luxury, safety and ease of use. Posted on 13 Jul Sydney Boat Show countdown - Powerboat line up
Several Australian and Sydney model premieres from Flagstaff Marine The 54th Sydney International Boat Show is on again at Cockle Bay at Darling Harbour and we're excited to display one of our biggest-ever lineups with several Australian and Sydney model premieres. Posted on 8 Jul Sydney Boat Show countdown - Sail boats line up
Flagstaff Marine are excited to display one of their biggest-ever lineups The 54th Sydney International Boat Show is on again at Cockle Bay at Darling Harbour and we're excited to display one of our biggest-ever lineups with several Australian and Sydney model premieres. Posted on 7 Jul AMEL news from Flagstaff Marine
This year heralded the release of two updated models, the Amel 50 EVO and Amel 60 EVO It is already almost mid-2023 and Flagstaff Marine has been busy with Amel Yachts, handing over a new Amel 50 EVO, visiting the factory in La Rochelle and test sailing an Amel in France! Posted on 1 Jun First Amel 50 EVO model delivered
Greg and Cecilia will be sailing their new yacht "Camelia" We are thrilled to announce that Flagstaff Marine has delivered the first Amel 50 EVO model in La Rochelle to a happy Australian couple. Posted on 30 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy