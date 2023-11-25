Flagstaff Marine BENETEAU Gran Turismo sports cruiser open days

|
We are excited to be hosting our first Gran Turismo Sports Cruiser open days in November for our power-boat enthusiasts.
On display will be the Gran Turismo 41 and Gran Turismo 36 and we are also offering a limited number of opportunities for those who pre-book to participate in sea trials. We'll also have the Gran Turismo 32 close by on the marina to view and full details on the Gran Turismo 45.
The Gran Turismo Range.
The Gran Turismo range from BENETEAU offers the perfect combination of Italian design and flair and French build quality and functionality.
The Gran Turismo delivers a powerful, exciting, quick-to-accelerate, and easy-to-handle ride through the water, thanks to the patented Air Step hull design and a top speed of 30+ depending on the model.
The cockpits are open and bright with huge windows and offer the perfect space to entertain or just relax. Below deck, the living space is also bright and airy with large windows to provide plenty of light.
All models have a minimum of two cabins, one head plus shower and the 45 offers three cabins and two heads.
With four models to choose from 32, 36, 41 and 45, you're sure to find the perfect model for you and your family and friends.