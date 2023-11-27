Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Workshop: Revised Craft Risk Management Standards for Vessels

by MPI NZ 9 Nov 00:19 PST

The Ministry for Primary Industries invites you to participate in a workshop focused on the revised Craft Risk Management Standards for Vessels (CRMS:Vessels) and the changes to biosecurity requirements for vessels arriving to New Zealand.

The new standard, issued in October this year, now contains all the biosecurity requirements (both top side and biofouling) for vessels arriving to New Zealand, within a single document. The standard also contains the new minimum reporting requirements for vessel biofouling inspections. All these requirements have been reviewed and updated to ensure they remain fit for purpose.

We will hold two workshops that will run for two hours each. Both workshops will present the same content, so you only need to attend one of these.

The workshops will take place as follows:

  • Workshop 1: Tuesday 28th November - 9:00 - 11:00 NZST
  • Workshop 2: Wednesday 29th November - 14:00 - 16:00 NZST

If you are unable to attend either workshop or wish to discuss your concerns in more detail, please feel free to get in touch at to organise a separate meeting.

To register your participation:

  1. Click here to register (If you are having a trouble with the link, use Chrome browser)
  2. Fill in your name and contact email
  3. Chose the workshop you wish to attend (see workshops' times above).

Please do so by November 17th at 5pm NZST. We will send out the standard to attendees at this time along with a link to the relevant online meeting.

Please share this invite to anyone who might be affected by the changes of the standard or would be interested in finding out more about it.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Related Articles

Azimut unveils Grande 30M and Seadeck 9
Innovation, design, emotion The involved designers play an important role in this achievement: m2atelier, in their first collaboration with the Shipyard, Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez and Alberto Mancini. Posted on 8 Nov Dockmate & Hinckley cooperate with the JetStick 4
Dockmate's VECTOR remote will be able to seamlessly emulate the JetStick 4's operation Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today the integration of Dockmate wireless joystick docking technology with the JetStick 4, the proprietary joystick controller from Hinckley Yachts. Posted on 8 Nov Marine Resources latest jobs listing
A perfect time to ponder fresh beginnings Can you believe we're just a stone's throw away from the end of the year? As the calendar pages flip, it's the perfect time to ponder fresh beginnings, and we've got some exciting opportunities lined up for you! Posted on 8 Nov Marine Auctions: November Online Auctions
Bidding starts on Tuesday 21st November November Online Auction, Bidding starts on Tuesday 21st November and will end on Monday 27th November 2023 at 2pm AEST. Posted on 8 Nov Vetus D & M-Line diesel engines gain HVO approval
HVO compatibility propels VETUS further towards zero emission propulsion VETUS, creator of complete onboard boat systems, has announced that approval has now been granted to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) on its D and M-Line series of marine diesel engines. Posted on 7 Nov eD-TEC unleashes the all-electric eD-QDrive
In its first sea trials with the Silent Speed 28 October 2023 marked another significant milestone for the Believer Team at German tech start-up eD-TEC - developers of the revolutionary, all-electric eD-QDrive system and its powerful Technology Stack. Posted on 7 Nov A Postcard History of the Passenger Liner
Paintings that depicted the magnificent liners appeared on postcards and posters of the day From around 1880, for almost a hundred years, shipowners commissioned a wealth of paintings that depicted their magnificent liners as well as the routes they travelled, their exotic destinations, and life onboard. Posted on 7 Nov Introducing the Talaria 43 MKII
Discover the elevated performance features on the latest edition Gone are the days of struggling with canvas and Eisenglass. With the touch of a button, your boating season is limitless and life aboard gets easier. Posted on 5 Nov More details on 73m Feadship superyacht Predator
Alex Banning and Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco and Predator captain, Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht that broke records upon her launch, known as one of the quietest Feadships ever built, with an impressive top speed of 25 knots. Posted on 5 Nov Exclusive listing of 88-meter Project Pegasus
Denison debut the concept yacht designed by Jozeph Forakis Denison is excited to debut Project PEGASUS, an 88-meter concept yacht designed by Jozeph Forakis. The project is exclusively available as a new construction opportunity with Denison. Posted on 5 Nov
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy