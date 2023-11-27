Workshop: Revised Craft Risk Management Standards for Vessels

by MPI NZ 9 Nov 00:19 PST

The Ministry for Primary Industries invites you to participate in a workshop focused on the revised Craft Risk Management Standards for Vessels (CRMS:Vessels) and the changes to biosecurity requirements for vessels arriving to New Zealand.

The new standard, issued in October this year, now contains all the biosecurity requirements (both top side and biofouling) for vessels arriving to New Zealand, within a single document. The standard also contains the new minimum reporting requirements for vessel biofouling inspections. All these requirements have been reviewed and updated to ensure they remain fit for purpose.

We will hold two workshops that will run for two hours each. Both workshops will present the same content, so you only need to attend one of these.

The workshops will take place as follows:

Workshop 1: Tuesday 28th November - 9:00 - 11:00 NZST

Workshop 2: Wednesday 29th November - 14:00 - 16:00 NZST

If you are unable to attend either workshop or wish to discuss your concerns in more detail, please feel free to get in touch at to organise a separate meeting.

To register your participation:

Click here to register (If you are having a trouble with the link, use Chrome browser) Fill in your name and contact email Chose the workshop you wish to attend (see workshops' times above).

Please do so by November 17th at 5pm NZST. We will send out the standard to attendees at this time along with a link to the relevant online meeting.

Please share this invite to anyone who might be affected by the changes of the standard or would be interested in finding out more about it.

We look forward to meeting with you.