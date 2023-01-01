SuperYacht AIX snaps up Tesoro T-40

Tesoro T-40 © Multihull Solutions Tesoro T-40 © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 9 Nov 13:27 PST

The first Tesoro walk-around yacht to arrive in Australia has been swiftly snapped up by the SuperYacht AIX to serve as its luxury tender and day boat.

The Tesoro T-40 was ordered on sight by the AIX crew when the magnificent superyacht arrived on the Gold Coast in August, with the captain stating it was "exactly what they had been looking for".

The iconic T-40 Outboard model was launched by The Yacht Sales Co. at the recent Sydney International Boat Show and has since commanded huge attention from buyers seeking a sleek and powerful boat for personal use, as well as commercial clients looking for the ultimate superyacht tender or day boat.

