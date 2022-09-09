Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Numarine reveals interiors of brand new hybrid 30XP model ahead of 2024 launch

by Numarine 9 Nov 22:10 PST

Numarine has unveiled the Scandinavian-inspired interiors of its latest model, the 30XP, for the first time.

  • 30XP is first Numarine to feature diesel-electric propulsion
  • Scandinavian-inspired interiors showcased for the first time
  • GRP model first revealed in September 2022
  • 30XP slots in between existing 26XP and 32XP models
  • 5 units sold before launch of first unit in spring 2024

After first revealing the explorer model to mark the shipyard's 20th anniversary in September 2022, it has already proven popular, with five units sold ahead of the slated launch of the first unit in spring 2024. The 30XP also boasts the accolade of being the first Numarine model to feature the option of diesel-electric propulsion.

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

As with previously launched Numarine models, Can Yalman is the primary designer for both the exteriors and interiors of the 30XP yacht, with its raised pilothouse design chosen for its highly efficient use of volume. Alongside the standard version of the 30XP, a version of the interior will also be offered which has been created in collaboration with the Istanbul-based Ofist Design Studio.

Numarine founder and chairman Ömer Malaz reveals more about the concept behind the 30XP's interiors. "As the 30XP will be our first diesel-electric yacht, we were inspired by a sustainable, Scandinavian design aesthetic which prioritises simplicity, minimalism and functionality. We want to offer the feeling of being at home even when you are far out at sea."

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

With the exact layout of the 30XP able to be adapted to suit the requirements of individual owners, there is ample room for open air dining on the aft deck as well as on the covered sundeck. The yacht's design prioritises creating a strong connection with the outdoors, as Malaz highlights. "Having lots of natural light inside and being able to enjoy the surrounding scenery is an integral part of the design. We believe that you need to enjoy being inside the yacht as much as being outdoors."

Alongside the private balcony accessed via the master suite which is the perfect spot for enjoying the serenity of surrounding bays, other stand-out areas on board the 30XP include her master cabin office space. This features a generous study desk facing full-sized windows for the ultimate peaceful working environment. In addition, guests can also enjoy the generous headroom of her semi-open beach club in the stern, which has been achieved by raising the deck above to create a dedicated lounging area located just three steps above main deck level.

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

For those keen to get out on the water, three fold-down platforms increase the available deck space in the beach club to 43 square metres. A side-loading tender bay can also house a tender of 6.25 metres.

Accommodation on board the 30XP is for up to 10 guests in 5 ensuite staterooms, comprising four guest cabins on the lower deck and a master stateroom on the main deck forward. The master suite features floor-to-ceiling windows and cutouts in the bulwarks to maximise sea views, as well as an optional fold-out balcony. Up to five crew can also be housed on board, with the crew mess and accommodation located forward on the lower deck.

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

Power to the 30XP can be provided by either a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system or a conventional drive train comprising twin 560-hp MAN engines, with an approximate maximum speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. The 30XP has an estimated range of 3000 nautical miles at 11 knots.

Numarine is currently delivering a dozen yachts per year, with the 30XP extending the shipyard's range to seven models, including a proposed new 45XP flagship: a steel and aluminium trideck yacht. The Istanbul-based shipyard is looking to increase its production going forward, with a new waterside facility set to be operational in the next few years.

Related Articles

Numarine sell third 40MXP superyacht
The model was sold by Denison Yachting's broker Alex G. Clarke Numarine announces the sale of a new construction 40MXP. The model was sold by Denison Yachting's broker Alex G. Clarke who represented the shipyard, while Jeffrey Stanley of Gilman Yachts represented the Buyer. Posted on 11 Oct Numarine's fastest 26XP expedition superyacht
Fitted with twin MAN 1800hp engines for a top speed of 31 knots With 22 units sold to date, the Numarine 26XP is a large-volume, expedition-style motor yacht that can be customized with a 4- or 5-cabin layout. Posted on 13 Apr Numarine introduces new 40MXP superyacht
Two 40MXPs have already been sold, with delivery scheduled for 2025 Numarine's popular and successful range of stylish, spacious and highly capable superyachts prove that access-all-areas yachting is no longer the preserve of ever-longer hulls. Posted on 15 Mar Numarine announces first diesel-electric addition
To its successful XP range of explorers Numarine celebrates 20th anniversary with a new model and its first ever with diesel-electric propulsion. The brand enjoys a sizeable slice of the market for high-quality explorers and the new addition to the fleet responds to the needs of its clients. Posted on 9 Sep 2022 Numarine 22XP explorer yacht world debut
See the entry level XP Series model at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival The Numarine 22XP, the latest addition to the Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, will make its World debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 6-11). This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date. Posted on 5 Jul 2022 Numarine launches first 22XP yacht
This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, the XP Series, continues to grow as the shipyard launches the first 22XP yacht in Istanbul. This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date. Posted on 28 Apr 2022 Numarine announces sale of new unit in 37XP range
Numarine 37XP-12 to be delivered in the Spring of 2024 Numarine is pleased to announce the sale of 37XP-12 due to be delivered to its owner in the Spring of 2024. The sale was completed in an in-house deal at Denison Yachting - the 5th 37XP sold by the US-based brokerage house Posted on 13 Apr 2022 Numarine new flagship 37XP flagship
Seven cabins for 14 guests; Hot Lab interior decoration package Unveiled for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, the unit #1 has a Hot Lab decoration package - the superyacht features a stylish decor from the sophisticated Italian studio. Posted on 4 Nov 2021 Numarine delivers 14th unit of 26XP explorer yacht
A 3,000 nm range makes the 26XP a true compact expedition vessel Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, has delivered a new explorer yacht. This is the 14th unit of the 26XP Series. Posted on 8 Jun 2021 Numarine delivered two more 26XP expedition yachts
The model exceeds latest standards of noise and vibration reduction Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, continues to expand its fleet of explorer yachts. The latest additions are two more units of the 26XP model that have been delivered to clients from Turkey. Posted on 17 Nov 2020
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy