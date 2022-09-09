Numarine reveals interiors of brand new hybrid 30XP model ahead of 2024 launch

by Numarine 9 Nov 22:10 PST

Numarine has unveiled the Scandinavian-inspired interiors of its latest model, the 30XP, for the first time.

30XP is first Numarine to feature diesel-electric propulsion

Scandinavian-inspired interiors showcased for the first time

GRP model first revealed in September 2022

30XP slots in between existing 26XP and 32XP models

5 units sold before launch of first unit in spring 2024

After first revealing the explorer model to mark the shipyard's 20th anniversary in September 2022, it has already proven popular, with five units sold ahead of the slated launch of the first unit in spring 2024. The 30XP also boasts the accolade of being the first Numarine model to feature the option of diesel-electric propulsion.

As with previously launched Numarine models, Can Yalman is the primary designer for both the exteriors and interiors of the 30XP yacht, with its raised pilothouse design chosen for its highly efficient use of volume. Alongside the standard version of the 30XP, a version of the interior will also be offered which has been created in collaboration with the Istanbul-based Ofist Design Studio.

Numarine founder and chairman Ömer Malaz reveals more about the concept behind the 30XP's interiors. "As the 30XP will be our first diesel-electric yacht, we were inspired by a sustainable, Scandinavian design aesthetic which prioritises simplicity, minimalism and functionality. We want to offer the feeling of being at home even when you are far out at sea."

With the exact layout of the 30XP able to be adapted to suit the requirements of individual owners, there is ample room for open air dining on the aft deck as well as on the covered sundeck. The yacht's design prioritises creating a strong connection with the outdoors, as Malaz highlights. "Having lots of natural light inside and being able to enjoy the surrounding scenery is an integral part of the design. We believe that you need to enjoy being inside the yacht as much as being outdoors."

Alongside the private balcony accessed via the master suite which is the perfect spot for enjoying the serenity of surrounding bays, other stand-out areas on board the 30XP include her master cabin office space. This features a generous study desk facing full-sized windows for the ultimate peaceful working environment. In addition, guests can also enjoy the generous headroom of her semi-open beach club in the stern, which has been achieved by raising the deck above to create a dedicated lounging area located just three steps above main deck level.

For those keen to get out on the water, three fold-down platforms increase the available deck space in the beach club to 43 square metres. A side-loading tender bay can also house a tender of 6.25 metres.

Accommodation on board the 30XP is for up to 10 guests in 5 ensuite staterooms, comprising four guest cabins on the lower deck and a master stateroom on the main deck forward. The master suite features floor-to-ceiling windows and cutouts in the bulwarks to maximise sea views, as well as an optional fold-out balcony. Up to five crew can also be housed on board, with the crew mess and accommodation located forward on the lower deck.

Power to the 30XP can be provided by either a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system or a conventional drive train comprising twin 560-hp MAN engines, with an approximate maximum speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. The 30XP has an estimated range of 3000 nautical miles at 11 knots.

Numarine is currently delivering a dozen yachts per year, with the 30XP extending the shipyard's range to seven models, including a proposed new 45XP flagship: a steel and aluminium trideck yacht. The Istanbul-based shipyard is looking to increase its production going forward, with a new waterside facility set to be operational in the next few years.