Ferretti Yachts Infynito 90 charts a boundless journey to sustainability

by Ferretti Yachts 10 Nov 07:58 PST

A one-of-a-kind yacht designed to offer the experience of life at sea in a sustainable way and personalisation at every level.

"Further than you can Sea" is the concept that perfectly expresses this new yacht's defining characteristics: a focus on the environment, extensive customisation and a seriously innovative layout.

Rounding out the proposition is unprecedented visual continuity between interiors and exteriors

The new Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 90 is the first model in the INFYNITO range, which is defined by its signature "Further than you can Sea" concept that perfectly expresses the yacht's defining characteristics: a focus on the environment, extensive customisation, unprecedented layout innovations and visual continuity between interiors and exteriors.

Presented at the last Cannes Yachting Festival, the yacht is inspired by explorer vessels and designed to cover long distances in absolute comfort. With a length overall of 26.97 metres (88 ft 6 in) and a maximum beam of 7.33 meters (24 ft 1 in), Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 90 is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with exterior design by architect Filippo Salvetti and interiors by Ideaeitalia.

The new Ferretti Yachts model brings to market the Group's F.S.E.A. technology (Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture), a package of environmentally friendly cruising solutions. One of the most significant is an integrated system that stores the solar energy collected by photovoltaic panels installed on the yacht's superstructure in an energy bank made up of lithium batteries, which provide eight hours of autonomy at anchor in zero emission and zero noise mode. There was also a special focus on the use of green materials, such as natural and bamboo fabrics, regenerated leather and recyclable materials, ecological water-based paints and lamellar teak with FSC 5 certification used throughout the exteriors.

On INFYNITO 90, the indoor and outdoor settings blend into one another in a groundbreaking continuum, creating generous, customisable spaces based on numerous layout combinations that owners can choose from.

Rounding out the new design is a unique and innovative layout for a yacht in this category.

The focus of all this innovation on INFYNITO 90 and the range as a whole is the ground-breaking All-Season Terrace in the bow. Sheltered by an extension to the superstructure that provides protection in all weather conditions and total privacy, the terrace is a comfortable private area forward that can be fitted out according to the owner's preferences. This is also the first Ferretti Yachts model to feature a skylounge completely surrounded by windows, with direct access onto the upper deck cockpit.

Main deck

The extreme flexibility of the layout is clear from the outset, not least in the 34-square-metre aft cockpit, which can be decorated with free standing furniture or a panoramic sun pad combined with a formal dining area. The yacht also has a longitudinal garage accessed from the transom, with steps integrated into the lift and enough space for a Williams Diesel-JET 415 Tender.

The main deck, with its walkaround design, is one of the areas that showcases continuity between the interior and exterior spaces.

The generous open space interiors, in fact, create an uninterrupted view that sweeps from the stern of the yacht to the bow.

The owner can choose the configuration that best represents their personality out of three different options. The first unit, for example, features a total open space fitted out with an informal living area aft, containing two facing sofas, and a country kitchen amidships interconnected with both the living room and the dining area forward, which is furnished with a large table seating eight. A more formal version of the deck is also available, with an enclosed galley that the crew can access independently from the port walkway. Both versions include a large pantry and the day head.

Finally, for maximum enjoyment, a layout inspired by larger yachts positions the full-beam master suite, containing an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, in the bow on the main deck.

The All-Season Terrace, one of the most innovative features of the design, is fitted out on the first unit with a Jacuzzi surrounded by sofas. As an alternative, the owner can opt for a panoramic cocktail bar featuring a counter and four bar chairs, or alternatively a series of comfortable sun loungers. All the solutions feature a generous sun pad in the bow. Electrically operated concealed windows can be fitted in all configurations to connect the terrace with the neighbouring interior area.

The forward terrace has a covered central section complete with a bimini top, available in both a fixed version and with tilting glass louvres, as installed on the first unit.

The flexibility of the configuration can also be seen in the two decor moods available: Classic and Contemporary, both created to offer the owner all the pleasure of an elegant, inviting, clean and well-balanced ambiance. While they both share the same unmistakable Made in Italy styling, the Classic mood taps into warm, earthy elements, while Contemporary features glowing woods and fabrics in fresh hues inspired by the colours of the sea. There is clear contamination from residential decor in the form of understatement, softness, and well-balanced forms and materials, without ever tipping into a minimalist style.

The common denominators are Ferretti Yachts' hallmark soft ceilings, verticality and clean lines, plus the thoughtful use of materials and freestanding furniture.

The huge windows running the length of the main deck lounge, and reprised in the Skylounge, are striking in their design and extend the view to include the natural environment, as well as allowing natural light to flood in.

The view sweeping from stern to bow at the heart of the boat's concept is practically uninterrupted, not even by the central staircase, which connects the three decks and is contained in a structure formed of eco-leather slats, so that it doesn't create a visual impediment. The staircase provides a second point of access to the upper deck, in addition to the one in the cockpit.

Upper deck

INFYNITO 90 is the first model in the Ferretti Yachts range to feature a skylounge completely surrounded by windows and with direct access onto the upper deck cockpit. Forward of this is the helm station - featuring a Simrad Command integrated dashboard - that in the first unit built is closed off from the convivial zone in the midship section, which features a lounge and TV. An open version of the wheelhouse is also available. In both cases, the Skylounge can accommodate a dining area seating eight. The upper deck cockpit can also be configured with free-standing furniture to create a sunbathing and al fresco dining area.

Ensuring maximum continuity with the outdoor world is always a key priority. Two bridge wings can also be configured on either side of the yacht to facilitate docking manoeuvres.

Lower deck

INFYNITO 90s lower deck can offer up to four double cabins (master, VIP and two twins), all with en-suite bathroom and sleeping a total of eight passengers, or 10 if the main deck is configured with the master cabin in the bow.

In the first unit, the full-beam master cabin is midship on the lower deck. Immediately evident here is the desire to create that cosy, warm and relaxed atmosphere typical of Ferretti Yachts, in which prevalently indirect lighting subtly points up the colour tones of the bed head and bulkheads. The yacht has a particularly spacious walk-in closet and numerous other storage spaces. The master suite is rounded out by an elegant vanity area and a small couch. The en-suite bathroom, with a double sink and generously sized shower, is elegantly decorated with a tasteful choice of materials.

The starboard guest cabin can be fitted out as a double cabin with en-suite bathroom, as is the case on the first unit, or as a multipurpose room.

The crew's quarters are in the midship section, with independent access from the port walkway, and provide two separate cabins (sleeping three) with a double bathroom and a dinette.

Propulsion: Technology and sustainability

INFYNITO 90 can be powered by two 1550 mhp MAN V12 engines (top speed 20 kn - cruising speed 15 kn) or two 1800 mhp MAN V12 engines (top speed 22 kn - cruising speed 17 kn).

The fast displacement hull is designed to deliver the best of both worlds, featuring the performance characteristics of a semi-planing boat with a top speed of over 20 knots, as well as unparalleled cost efficiency in cruise mode at 10 knots. In both cases, there's an extremely high level of comfort when under way. Thanks to the unique design of the hull, the yacht has a range of up to 1,400 nautical miles at an economy cruising speed of 10 knots for maximum efficiency.

Thanks to the brand's FSEA technology - a system combining photovoltaic panels mounted on the yacht's superstructure (producing up to 7.3 kW) with an Energy Bank consisting of a 120 kWh lithium battery pack - life on board can be enjoyed in "hotel mode" for up to 8 hours at anchor, with zero emissions and zero noise and without using the generator. In terms of energy efficiency, this means an 80% saving on fuel and a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions during typical average use of the yacht from May to September.

Lastly, Ferretti Yachts' engineering department custom designed a fire system - certified by RINA - for the boat's lithium batteries. The battery pack is in the engine room, in two watertight steel containers fitted with temperature monitoring sensors. If a potential fire is detected, the control unit activates a pump that sends seawater directly into the battery racks. There is also a ventilation system - separate from the fire system - that helps keep battery temperature under control.